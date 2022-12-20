I think everyone can agree that after winning the World Cup Messi belongs to the inner circle of the greatest players of all time along with Pelé and Maradona.



You can reasonably debate which of the three is the greatest player of all time, but these three players form a club of their own.



Players like Di Stéfano, Puskas, Cruyff, Zidane, Ronaldo and Cristiano Ronaldo are in the next circle. These players are very close to being in the debate for the greatest of all time, but just miss out on reaching the greatness and accomplishments of the trio of Pelé, Maradona and Messi.



Although club football has long been the most competitive form of the game, I'd argue that you have to deliver a World Cup for your country to reach the inner circle, as it is the most prestigious and difficult trophy in football to win. The pressure that comes with winning a World Cup is unmatched, as you only get a few opportunities to do it in your career and it is ultimately down to a few games and moments. Therefore it is the final obstacle to reaching true greatness in the sport.