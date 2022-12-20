« previous next »
Author Topic: Lionel Messi  (Read 822274 times)

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10680 on: Yesterday at 01:09:18 pm »
I've seen Maradona, Cruyff, original Ronaldo, Zidane etc and to me Messi to me is best ever, regardless if Mbappe wins 3 CL or 3 more World Cup's. Only contest is Maradona and Messi edges it with his club level performances.
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10681 on: Yesterday at 02:50:35 pm »
Just remember, whataboutery is where you see some taking some sort of action and then you condemn them because they do not spend every minute of their waking lives following the same actions in other cases.


It's a bit like when someone helps someone who has slipped on the ice who then is then condemned because they fail to spend the rest of the day looking for for other victims.


Yes, we are all hypocrites to a degree but the easiest course of action to avoid being being termed a hypocrite is to do fuck all about anything and then you can be regarded as consistent in that respect. 




Anyway, It's Pele for me, still
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10682 on: Yesterday at 02:50:35 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on December 19, 2022, 11:09:57 pm
I don't think you can compare great players in different eras. Maradona was great but on the one hand the defenders were not as good as they are now but on the other hand, they got away with "tackles" that would rock you to your core. Go back a bit further and George Best was probably the best in the world. He played on muddy pitches and the tackles would make Souness or Roy Keane look like wimps.

Put Messi back in Maradona's day or Best's day and maybe he wouldn't have stood out as much. Who knows and it all comes down to opinion.
Training has changed, the pitches have changed and the laws have changed. So you can't objectively compare. I've seen all three and all I can say is they all were a delight to watch.

I guess I only really see it one way.  I can't equalise muddy pitches and hard tackles with what I witnessed from Messi in his prime years.  We'll never know if Pele, Maradona or Best could do the ridiculous things Messi did if they were on nice pitches with the latest nutrition and sports science etc.  We also don't know how Messi would have had fared back in their days, but that just doesn't feel as relevant when it was Messi who was able to play the most mesmerising and highest quality football.
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10683 on: Yesterday at 02:54:47 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 12:00:40 pm
It clearly isn't - the World Cup is a tiny fraction of a players career.. even less games in Pele's day.
Clearly the level of professionalism and athleticism in the Brazilian league in the 60s was a world below what top players compete against today

We could say the exact same In regards to Dalglish time compared to now, he still our greatest ever player though.
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10684 on: Yesterday at 03:01:00 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 02:50:35 pm
Just remember, whataboutery is where you see some taking some sort of action and then you condemn them because they do not spend every minute of their waking lives following the same actions in other cases.

It's a bit like when someone helps someone who has slipped on the ice who then is then condemned because they fail to spend the rest of the day looking for for other victims.

Yes, we are all hypocrites to a degree but the easiest course of action to avoid being being termed a hypocrite is to do fuck all about anything and then you can be regarded as consistent in that respect. 



Anyway, It's Pele for me, still

Spot on mate - and with Pele too.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Edit: impressive scenes in Argentina for the homecoming parade: www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/64036133 (live blog)

Live video feed for at the Obelisco in Buenos Aires: https://twitter.com/ABC/status/1605183917392244736












'There are an estimated 4 MILLION people walking around the streets of Buenos Aires right now':-

https://twitter.com/espnfc/status/1605254422577254400





www.cbssports.com/soccer/news/argentina-world-cup-victory-parade-live-updates-lionel-messi-team-celebrate-on-streets-of-buenos-aires/live

www.dailyrecord.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/gallery/argentina-fans-spark-astonishing-world-28781506




'Thank you, champions: thousands of fans greet Argentina in Buenos Aires' (article from this morning):-

World Cup winners take open-top bus in middle of the night
Rock band welcomes them playing teams unofficial anthem

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/dec/20/argentina-thousands-of-fans-greet-team-buenos-aires-world-cup-middle-of-night




'Fan turnout to welcome the World Champions. It's 3 AM in Argentina.':-







^ a 1 minute video here - https://v.redd.it/4c4xsxjdh07a1



'Drone shot of Argentina team's parade from the airport':-

https://v.redd.it/049mniahj17a1 - 30 second video



'Argentina's highways right now':-

https://v.redd.it/bo8dyhu0t27a1 & https://streamag.com/?id=jHDz18





^ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_most-liked_Instagram_posts - apparently the most-liked instagram post of all time or something. Just looks like a top photo to me.











^ Where's Aguero? ;)





^ www.instagram.com/leomessi (and translated)



'Madness in Buenos Aires' - video of drone footage of fans outside the Obelisco soon after the Final full-time whistle (not too sure on the edited audio, mind):-

https://v.redd.it/vfgimpi41r6a1 & https://streamag.com/?id=qfMK92 - from https://old.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/zpcvbz/madness_in_buenos_aires/

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10685 on: Yesterday at 03:15:20 pm »
I'd understand the Pele argument if he never counted goals scored in the 5 a side and Sunday league games in his total goals tally.

But he did, so he isn't the best.
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10686 on: Yesterday at 03:27:01 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 03:15:20 pm
I'd understand the Pele argument if he never counted goals scored in the 5 a side and Sunday league games in his total goals tally.

But he did, so he isn't the best.

Even when the RSSSF took off all friendly's etc and other games Pele still has a better total.

Not sure how much that should count towards being the best though.
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10687 on: Yesterday at 03:41:25 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 03:15:20 pm
I'd understand the Pele argument if he never counted goals scored in the 5 a side and Sunday league games in his total goals tally.

But he did, so he isn't the best.


That's Tommy Lawrence out of the running then and Haaland making another space in his trophy cabinet
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10688 on: Yesterday at 04:37:13 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 03:27:01 pm
Even when the RSSSF took off all friendly's etc and other games Pele still has a better total.

Not sure how much that should count towards being the best though.

He still scored nearly 500 of his Santos goals just playing in the Sao Paolo state league. 100 of his goals in the Brazilian league itself.
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10689 on: Yesterday at 04:39:36 pm »
Quote from: Frostymo, laaaaa! on Yesterday at 04:37:13 pm
He still scored nearly 500 of his Santos goals just playing in the Sao Paolo state league. 100 of his goals in the Brazilian league itself.
Messi is the best player of his generation, no question.
Pele was the best player of his generation, no question.
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10690 on: Yesterday at 04:41:12 pm »
Quote from: Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete! on Yesterday at 04:39:36 pm
Messi is the best player of his generation, no question.
Pele was the best player of his generation, no question.




Oh stop being so reasonable, you are going to put an end to pointless debate with tricks like that


Anyway, which Generation was Diego in? The same as Carlton Palmer I would suggest, his big rival for the title.
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10691 on: Yesterday at 04:47:52 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 04:41:12 pm



Oh stop being so reasonable, you are going to put an end to pointless debate with tricks like that


Anyway, which Generation was Diego in? The same as Carlton Palmer I would suggest, his big rival for the title.
;D

The fact is that, Maradona, Pele, Messi, Cruijff, and maybe the real Ronaldo, and the plazzy one would have been effective in any era you care to mention.
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10692 on: Yesterday at 04:51:24 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 04:41:12 pm



Oh stop being so reasonable, you are going to put an end to pointless debate with tricks like that


Anyway, which Generation was Diego in? The same as Carlton Palmer I would suggest, his big rival for the title.

Every great needs their own Carlton Palmer. Messi has Pogba, Ronaldo (the real one) had Djemba-Djemba.
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10693 on: Yesterday at 04:57:48 pm »
Quote from: SGTBabbel on May  1, 2005, 10:49:24 pm
anyone watch it?

their new whizz kid, 17 year old- Messi, scored a great goal with a great lob over the keeper.

and Eto'o's opener wasnt too bad either  8)

He's done alright since this.
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10694 on: Yesterday at 06:30:33 pm »
Quote from: Frostymo, laaaaa! on Yesterday at 04:37:13 pm
He still scored nearly 500 of his Santos goals just playing in the Sao Paolo state league. 100 of his goals in the Brazilian league itself.

At the time, the Sao Paulo state league and Rio state league were far more advanced and competitive competitions that the "Brazilian league itself."
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10695 on: Yesterday at 07:41:31 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 01:09:18 pm
I've seen Maradona, Cruyff, original Ronaldo, Zidane etc and to me Messi to me is best ever, regardless if Mbappe wins 3 CL or 3 more World Cup's. Only contest is Maradona and Messi edges it with his club level performances.
You should probably reassess this if Mbappe picks up three more world cups to be fair.  Bit daft to be writing him off now.
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10696 on: Yesterday at 08:03:48 pm »
This is a good watch

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2qMSRko5cOM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2qMSRko5cOM</a>
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10697 on: Yesterday at 08:37:50 pm »
I think everyone can agree that after winning the World Cup Messi belongs to the inner circle of the greatest players of all time along with Pelé and Maradona.

You can reasonably debate which of the three is the greatest player of all time, but these three players form a club of their own.

Players like Di Stéfano, Puskas, Cruyff, Zidane, Ronaldo and Cristiano Ronaldo are in the next circle. These players are very close to being in the debate for the greatest of all time, but just miss out on reaching the greatness and accomplishments of the trio of Pelé, Maradona and Messi.

Although club football has long been the most competitive form of the game, I'd argue that you have to deliver a World Cup for your country to reach the inner circle, as it is the most prestigious and difficult trophy in football to win. The pressure that comes with winning a World Cup is unmatched, as you only get a few opportunities to do it in your career and it is ultimately down to a few games and moments. Therefore it is the final obstacle to reaching true greatness in the sport.
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10698 on: Yesterday at 10:40:48 pm »
For me he's the greatest and has been for quite a while, yes the World Cup has cemented it but to do what he's done the consistency the longevity is what swings it for me over Maradona. Pele i can't comment on never seen him play but was he as much off a playmaker or just more a goal scorer. Cos Messi is both.
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10699 on: Yesterday at 11:10:10 pm »
Maradona is the greatest, never ever seen a player like him before that, or after.
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10700 on: Today at 05:38:21 am »
Seriously needs, as captain to have a word with Emiliano Martinez. Hes a fucking moron. Very surprising Messi didnt lay the law down about him having an Mbappé baby when hes got to go back and play alongside him in a few weeks. Martinez is clearly brain dead. From going after Van Gaal in a press conference, pretending the golden glove is a cock to a minutes silence for Mbappe and finally the Mbappe baby. Is he 5 years old?
