« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 262 263 264 265 266 [267]   Go Down

Author Topic: Lionel Messi  (Read 820572 times)

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,748
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10640 on: Yesterday at 06:22:59 pm »
Its rather meaningless to compare Pele and Messi, as they played in very different times, very different styles. Even the stats can be biased one way or another, one being better at this, the other at that. In the end, it comes to opinions, and thats not a basis for an argument. Im in 4pools camp along with a handful of others, considering Pele the best ever. Many of the reasons have been stated already. And as it was pointed out, the current times bias opinions towards Messi simply because people have seen what he can do. That happened with the FIFA internet vote for Maradona, which was overwhelmed by youngsters activity, those never seen Pele play. And a lot of Peles peers didnt know how to vote. So FIFA had to come up with another award for him. And this was Maradona, who Messi overcame.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,519
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10641 on: Yesterday at 06:23:37 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 05:37:48 pm
This is often used as a measure for comparison, but you could equally say that the standard of opposition and number of elite players was far lower in the 50's and 60's, compared to the last 2 decades in which Messi has played. Messi is simply a great player due to his ability - not because the balls are lighter or the pitches are better.

I guess we'll never know, as there are simply too many variables. It's the same argument with most sports - like Formula One cars (or tracks), running shoes, golf clubs/courses, tennis rackets, and the many other sporting aspects that have changed massively over the last 50 years due to new technology, materials, nutrition, sports science, and psychology.

Personally I grew up with Maradona and then Messi, and for me Messi is the better player - simply due to his extraordinary consistency and output across 17 seasons, and his ability to play about 4 or 5 positions at elite level. As Groove so neatly put it - 'A playmaking number 10 on a par with Maradona, whilst also scoring at a Cristiano Ronaldo rate, and he did it for over a whole decade'.

As I said in an earlier post, it might better to simply say Pele was the best player from the late 50's to early 70's, Maradona for the 80's/90's, and Messi from 2007 to whenever he hangs up his boots (or when Mbappe takes over to restart the whole debate...).

You could also say Pele would've been even better, given the improved nutrition and fitness methods now, as well as the better pitches and increased protection from refs. I didn' say he wasn't. 

The point I was making, as you correctly highlighted again, is that it is very hard to compare generations, as many things are different.  So, you are not really making a direct comparison and the differences have to be taken into account.

Also, there's a huge familiarity bias, when making comparisons too.  We've lived the Messi era, but we were not around when Pele was playing.  This means we are more likely to favour Messi, than not.  Everyone wants to believe that we've witnessed/lived through the greatest ever etc etc.

Messi is the best of his generation, but I think Pele still stands as the greatest ever.  His records are just astounding.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:33:21 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,319
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10642 on: Yesterday at 06:47:35 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 06:23:37 pm
Also, there's a huge familiarity bias, when making comparisons too.  We've lived the Messi era, but we were not around when Pele was playing.  This means we are more likely to favour Messi, than not.  Everyone wants to believe that we've witnessed/lived through the greatest ever etc etc.

Messi is the best of his generation, but I think Pele still stands as the greatest ever.  His records are just astounding.

Absolutely. It's pointless comparing and expecting a definitive answer. Maradona is the greatest in my book but it's undoubtedly personal preference.

Could people even agree upon which season had the best Messi? Or which game? I guarantee you'd get all different types of answers. It all comes down to personal preference and people arguing like there's a solid answer are ultimately wasting their time, although it can be fun.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,519
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10643 on: Yesterday at 06:57:50 pm »
Quote from: damomad on Yesterday at 06:47:35 pm
Absolutely. It's pointless comparing and expecting a definitive answer. Maradona is the greatest in my book but it's undoubtedly personal preference.

Could people even agree upon which season had the best Messi? Or which game? I guarantee you'd get all different types of answers. It all comes down to personal preference and people arguing like there's a solid answer are ultimately wasting their time, although it can be fun.

Using my personal bias, Maradona was the greatest ever, as Mexico 86 was the first WC I can remember and he was the best at the time.  No doubt he was the greatest of his generation and I also liked the fact he was flawed too (aren't we all).
Logged

Offline Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10644 on: Yesterday at 07:03:36 pm »
I mean, I don't think there's anything wrong with saying Messi is the best because we are familiar with his career having had 99% available to watch plus the same for all.his contemporaries vs Pele where you're probably looking at 1-5% of it being available.
Logged

Offline carling

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,260
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10645 on: Yesterday at 07:21:31 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 04:59:43 pm
How many times have you watched Pele vs How many times have you watched Messi?

People generally show a bias towards familiarity. 

All of Pele's peers (the best players to have ever played the game) say he was the greatest, plus his record is beyond comparison.  He could do absolutely anything with a football, a football that was hard as nails and weighed an absolute ton, compared to the modern balls.

I went through a spell of absorbing as much Pele and Maradona footage I could but of course sadly there isn't enough of Pele.  What struck me with Pele is that he looked like a player from the the 1980's who had been dropped into the 1950's.  It's hard to tell how much is from the standard of the opposition or what is simply his brilliance, but he just looked so much better than his peers and it's obvious why he's considered one of the greats (besides the 3 world cups that is!).   But I can't find anything that suggests he did anything like prime Messi was capable of, it was all too much slower with too much space to work in whereas Messi looked otherworldly with how fast his mind and feet seemed to work.  And again that weight of pass..

I guess there's a problem with the terminology.  'Greatest ever' is very subjective and can have a lot of emotion attached to it.  'The best ever' is less open to interpretation and that's where I think Messi stands alone and the conversation can only possibly be about who is second best.
Logged

Online beardsleyismessimk1

  • Owner Of A Messy Room!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,625
  • Life is for living, so live it
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10646 on: Yesterday at 09:22:54 pm »
Quote from: Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre on Yesterday at 03:56:41 am
Lol.

Except for all the workers who died. Yup no violence or distastefulness.

Anyway glad you had a good experience and enjoyed it. As for wanking myself silly and missing Messi lifting the cup, I can live with that.

They found that 2.78 million work-related deaths occur every year worldwide. Over 380,000 are fatal accidents, with 2.4 million the result of occupational diseases, including cancer.

Getting old now
Logged
The individual has always had to struggle to keep from being overwhelmed by the tribe. If you try it, you will be lonely often, and sometimes frightened. But no price is too high to pay for the privilege of owning yourself.

Online beardsleyismessimk1

  • Owner Of A Messy Room!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,625
  • Life is for living, so live it
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10647 on: Yesterday at 09:25:33 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 08:14:33 am
Get fucked all the way off. I did not boycott that shitshow because of "performative/egotistical reasons". I boycotted it because I refuse to support a regime that considers certain people to be expendable and inferior. Thousands were enslaved in horrific conditions and continue to have their rights abused in order to wank off billionaire despots who wanted to sportswash their regime. Women are treated as non entities and their lives are only worthy if they can birth and raise children. LGBTQ are "vermin" and can be killed purely for existing. No one is praising the US so piss off with that false equivalency bull shit. You're an idiot if you believe there was no violence or a troll.

Lol you male out like none of these things exist in England. 
Logged
The individual has always had to struggle to keep from being overwhelmed by the tribe. If you try it, you will be lonely often, and sometimes frightened. But no price is too high to pay for the privilege of owning yourself.

Offline mainone

  • No new LFC topics
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 300
  • this is the end.....
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10648 on: Yesterday at 09:27:11 pm »
i remember he scored a great free kick against us
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,737
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10649 on: Yesterday at 09:27:36 pm »
Quote from: beardsleyismessimk1 on Yesterday at 09:22:54 pm
They found that 2.78 million work-related deaths occur every year worldwide. Over 380,000 are fatal accidents, with 2.4 million the result of occupational diseases, including cancer.

Getting old now

What exactly is getting old now ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,737
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10650 on: Yesterday at 09:28:19 pm »
Quote from: beardsleyismessimk1 on Yesterday at 09:25:33 pm
Lol you male out like none of these things exist in England.

Oh I see now,you're a fucking apologist  :wanker
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline mainone

  • No new LFC topics
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 300
  • this is the end.....
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10651 on: Yesterday at 09:29:56 pm »
diving horrible c*nt who messi ronaldo???
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,737
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10652 on: Yesterday at 09:30:02 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 08:14:33 am
Get fucked all the way off. I did not boycott that shitshow because of "performative/egotistical reasons". I boycotted it because I refuse to support a regime that considers certain people to be expendable and inferior. Thousands were enslaved in horrific conditions and continue to have their rights abused in order to wank off billionaire despots who wanted to sportswash their regime. Women are treated as non entities and their lives are only worthy if they can birth and raise children. LGBTQ are "vermin" and can be killed purely for existing. No one is praising the US so piss off with that false equivalency bull shit. You're an idiot if you believe there was no violence or a troll.

The Argies and Mexicans were fighting in the stands.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline afruitchrimbocake türkiyish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,280
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10653 on: Yesterday at 09:32:30 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 05:47:04 pm
Think part of it is that Ronaldo gets non-stop (and justifiable) pelters for the way he carries on, but Messi seems to avoid it, despite being just as much of a bellend.

Not certain I agree with just as much as, but certainly is often a whiny little bisht...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online beardsleyismessimk1

  • Owner Of A Messy Room!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,625
  • Life is for living, so live it
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10654 on: Yesterday at 09:54:10 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:28:19 pm
Oh I see now,you're a fucking apologist  :wanker

For you !
Logged
The individual has always had to struggle to keep from being overwhelmed by the tribe. If you try it, you will be lonely often, and sometimes frightened. But no price is too high to pay for the privilege of owning yourself.

Offline Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,560
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10655 on: Yesterday at 10:54:55 pm »
Quote from: beardsleyismessimk1 on Yesterday at 09:22:54 pm
They found that 2.78 million work-related deaths occur every year worldwide. Over 380,000 are fatal accidents, with 2.4 million the result of occupational diseases, including cancer.

Getting old now

"Death is a part of life"?

Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,185
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10656 on: Yesterday at 11:09:57 pm »
Quote from: carling on Yesterday at 07:21:31 pm
I went through a spell of absorbing as much Pele and Maradona footage I could but of course sadly there isn't enough of Pele.  What struck me with Pele is that he looked like a player from the the 1980's who had been dropped into the 1950's.  It's hard to tell how much is from the standard of the opposition or what is simply his brilliance, but he just looked so much better than his peers and it's obvious why he's considered one of the greats (besides the 3 world cups that is!).   But I can't find anything that suggests he did anything like prime Messi was capable of, it was all too much slower with too much space to work in whereas Messi looked otherworldly with how fast his mind and feet seemed to work.  And again that weight of pass..

I guess there's a problem with the terminology.  'Greatest ever' is very subjective and can have a lot of emotion attached to it.  'The best ever' is less open to interpretation and that's where I think Messi stands alone and the conversation can only possibly be about who is second best.

I don't think you can compare great players in different eras. Maradona was great but on the one hand the defenders were not as good as they are now but on the other hand, they got away with "tackles" that would rock you to your core. Go back a bit further and George Best was probably the best in the world. He played on muddy pitches and the tackles would make Souness or Roy Keane look like wimps.

Put Messi back in Maradona's day or Best's day and maybe he wouldn't have stood out as much. Who knows and it all comes down to opinion.
Training has changed, the pitches have changed and the laws have changed. So you can't objectively compare. I've seen all three and all I can say is they all were a delight to watch.
Logged
#JFT97

Online beardsleyismessimk1

  • Owner Of A Messy Room!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,625
  • Life is for living, so live it
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10657 on: Yesterday at 11:15:38 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 10:54:55 pm
"Death is a part of life"?

Or life is a part of death...... you seem to be assuming one outweighs the other.  Do you know something the rest of us don't? 
Logged
The individual has always had to struggle to keep from being overwhelmed by the tribe. If you try it, you will be lonely often, and sometimes frightened. But no price is too high to pay for the privilege of owning yourself.

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,748
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10658 on: Yesterday at 11:18:39 pm »
Quote from: beardsleyismessimk1 on Yesterday at 09:25:33 pm
Lol you male out like none of these things exist in England. 

Ah whataboutery - the device of the people who often lose in discussions when they cannot make a a coherent defence against the valid points (made by Persephone) - and use deflection in an attempt to steer the focus elsewhere.


Everywhere has problems - though the UK doesn't have one with modern slavery... or imprisoning, abusing and executing LGBTQ+ people. Or getting others to issues threats on your behalf because you are scared of rainbows or armbands - along with the points made Persephone in her post... which led you to your use of whataboutery.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:36:17 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,560
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10659 on: Yesterday at 11:19:38 pm »
No, it's what one of the Qatari organising committee said when questioned about the death of (yet another) migrant worker during the World Cup.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,737
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10660 on: Yesterday at 11:59:16 pm »
Quote from: beardsleyismessimk1 on Yesterday at 09:54:10 pm
For you !


Don't ever feel the need to apologise for me.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,737
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10661 on: Today at 12:01:46 am »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 11:19:38 pm
No, it's what one of the Qatari organising committee said when questioned about the death of (yet another) migrant worker during the World Cup.


Yeah he went all little miss pissy knickers that the reporter had the nerve to ask when there was a game that needed talking about.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,843
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10662 on: Today at 12:12:17 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 06:15:13 pm
For Santos in the 60s .....there's just no relevance and to be honest Pele suffers by comparison because Messi's done it in the CL week in, week out against the best in the world and Pele doesn't have an equivalent


Said this before..Brazil won 3 World Cups in that time.

Yes, he played for Santos. But this was a time when Brazilians weren't in Europe. He was playing against the best, as evident by the 3 WC, at home in his domestic League. Being kicked from pillar to post, as was routine then.

Downplaying the Santos years is farcical, imho.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,737
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10663 on: Today at 12:15:33 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:12:17 am
Said this before..Brazil won 3 World Cups in that time.

Yes, he played for Santos. But this was a time when Brazilians weren't in Europe. He was playing against the best, as evident by the 3 WC, at home in his domestic League. Being kicked from pillar to post, as was routine then.

Downplaying the Santos years is farcical, imho.

Didn't they have to play in Brazil to be eligible for the national team or am I making that up ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,843
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10664 on: Today at 12:47:21 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:15:33 am
Didn't they have to play in Brazil to be eligible for the national team or am I making that up ?

Maybe you mean that the government prevented Pele from going abroad.



Between 1958 and 1962, several big European clubs wanted him. According to Pele, he had offers from Manchester United, AC Milan, and Real Madrid. At one point, he was on the verge of joining Real Madrid. However, he would reject the offer claiming he was very content playing in Brazil. In 1975, he would finish out his career in the United States and retire in 1977.

What if Pele Took His Talents to Europe?

There was a time where it was very rare for South American players to play in Europe. Quite frankly, it was unheard of. In Peles case, he could have set an example by showing that players from South America are capable of playing European football.

Furthermore, he surely could have impressed critics enough to become the first non-European player to win the Ballon dOr. In addition, he would undoubtedly have won numerous domestic titles in European competition. Overall, he surely would have achieved great success in Europe.

Pele playing for a big European club would have made money for both Pele and the club. In addition, Pele would have made an impact on his teammates. Unfortunately, it didnt happen.

Honestly, what truly makes the situation interesting is that in 1961, the Brazilian government made Pele a national treasure. In fact, there was a law to prevent the striker from leaving the country. It seems that political chaos prevented Pele from playing outside of Brazil. Maybe he did have aspirations to play in Europe but due to the political situation in his country, he was forbidden from doing so.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,843
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10665 on: Today at 12:49:37 am »
Btw , the first Brazilian to play in England was in 1987 for Newcastle.

Pele would have been 47 in 1987.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,799
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10666 on: Today at 01:51:58 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:12:17 am
Said this before..Brazil won 3 World Cups in that time.

Yes, he played for Santos. But this was a time when Brazilians weren't in Europe. He was playing against the best, as evident by the 3 WC, at home in his domestic League. Being kicked from pillar to post, as was routine then.

Downplaying the Santos years is farcical, imho.

Yep its hilarious people think a player who was schooling the best European defenders at 17 would need to come to Europe to prove himself, kinda like the people who knock Messi for not coming England, or who said Haaland wouldnt score as many goals in England as he did for Germany.

Like playing for a Madrid side containing the best players would make him any better, nonsense football even 30 years ago wasnt like how it was now, the best talents were more spread out and go back further that applies to the continents. The best player in the 50s was a guy from Argentina, its South American who bought the level of European football up a notch especially in regards to attacking players, in Peles day most of these players were still playing in South America.

Pele didnt need to prove anything more than he did, at 17 he was finding it easy against the best defenders Europe had to offer, just like he was 12 years late in 1970, the best solution European defenders had against him was to kick him as hard as they could, like they did in 1962 and 1966, thats all.
Logged

Online beardsleyismessimk1

  • Owner Of A Messy Room!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,625
  • Life is for living, so live it
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10667 on: Today at 05:02:27 am »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 11:18:39 pm
Ah whataboutery - the device of the people who often lose in discussions when they cannot make a a coherent defence against the valid points (made by Persephone) - and use deflection in an attempt to steer the focus elsewhere.


Everywhere has problems - though the UK doesn't have one with modern slavery... or imprisoning, abusing and executing LGBTQ+ people. Or getting others to issues threats on your behalf because you are scared of rainbows or armbands - along with the points made Persephone in her post... which led you to your use of whataboutery.

As opposed to your whataboutery?
Logged
The individual has always had to struggle to keep from being overwhelmed by the tribe. If you try it, you will be lonely often, and sometimes frightened. But no price is too high to pay for the privilege of owning yourself.

Online beardsleyismessimk1

  • Owner Of A Messy Room!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,625
  • Life is for living, so live it
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10668 on: Today at 05:09:51 am »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 11:18:39 pm
Ah whataboutery - the device of the people who often lose in discussions when they cannot make a a coherent defence against the valid points (made by Persephone) - and use deflection in an attempt to steer the focus elsewhere.


Everywhere has problems - though the UK doesn't have one with modern slavery...

https://amp.theguardian.com/business/2022/dec/18/workers-in-thailand-who-made-ff-jeans-for-tesco-trapped-in-effective-forced-labour

No. The English in typical whataboutery fashion just make it look like they are squeaky clean.

You sound like a racist. You come across racist. Ergo not knowing you at all. I'd say you are or have very racist views. Please stop
Logged
The individual has always had to struggle to keep from being overwhelmed by the tribe. If you try it, you will be lonely often, and sometimes frightened. But no price is too high to pay for the privilege of owning yourself.
Pages: 1 ... 262 263 264 265 266 [267]   Go Up
« previous next »
 