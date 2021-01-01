How many times have you watched Pele vs How many times have you watched Messi?



People generally show a bias towards familiarity.



All of Pele's peers (the best players to have ever played the game) say he was the greatest, plus his record is beyond comparison. He could do absolutely anything with a football, a football that was hard as nails and weighed an absolute ton, compared to the modern balls.



I went through a spell of absorbing as much Pele and Maradona footage I could but of course sadly there isn't enough of Pele. What struck me with Pele is that he looked like a player from the the 1980's who had been dropped into the 1950's. It's hard to tell how much is from the standard of the opposition or what is simply his brilliance, but he just looked so much better than his peers and it's obvious why he's considered one of the greats (besides the 3 world cups that is!). But I can't find anything that suggests he did anything like prime Messi was capable of, it was all too much slower with too much space to work in whereas Messi looked otherworldly with how fast his mind and feet seemed to work. And again that weight of pass..I guess there's a problem with the terminology. 'Greatest ever' is very subjective and can have a lot of emotion attached to it. 'The best ever' is less open to interpretation and that's where I think Messi stands alone and the conversation can only possibly be about who is second best.