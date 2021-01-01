Didn't they have to play in Brazil to be eligible for the national team or am I making that up ?
Maybe you mean that the government prevented Pele from going abroad.
Between 1958 and 1962, several big European clubs wanted him. According to Pele, he had offers from Manchester United, AC Milan, and Real Madrid. At one point, he was on the verge of joining Real Madrid. However, he would reject the offer claiming he was very content playing in Brazil. In 1975, he would finish out his career in the United States and retire in 1977.
What if Pele Took His Talents to Europe?There was a time where it was very rare for South American players to play in Europe. Quite frankly, it was unheard of.
In Peles case, he could have set an example by showing that players from South America are capable of playing European football.
Furthermore, he surely could have impressed critics enough to become the first non-European player to win the Ballon dOr. In addition, he would undoubtedly have won numerous domestic titles in European competition. Overall, he surely would have achieved great success in Europe.
Pele playing for a big European club would have made money for both Pele and the club. In addition, Pele would have made an impact on his teammates. Unfortunately, it didnt happen.Honestly, what truly makes the situation interesting is that in 1961, the Brazilian government made Pele a national treasure. In fact, there was a law to prevent the striker from leaving the country. It seems that political chaos prevented Pele from playing outside of Brazil.
Maybe he did have aspirations to play in Europe but due to the political situation in his country, he was forbidden from doing so.