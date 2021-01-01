Absolutely loved watching Messi play in his prime years, and he still produces brilliant brilliant moments now (and has had a brilliant tournament). However, I'm beginning to hate seeing his name appear anywhere as it's followed by tedious debate of people talking about who is the best of all time, as if there is a definitive answer.
It's like a long discussion on which toast spread is the best. Some people prefer strawberry jam, some prefer marmalade, some prefer peanut butter, where as bland people will just they don't want anything on their toast and they prefer Cristiano Ronaldo.