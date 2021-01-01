Sorry mate but you can get to fuck with that remark. You may not give a shit about homophobia and the treatment of migrant workers in Qatar but many do. I gave up my boycott for the last few games and I'm glad I saw that final but I feel dirty for doing so and I admire the people I know who stuck it out to the end.



I have to agree. It was a twat of a post.Apart from seeing Sir Harold blast a penalty over the bar on the news I never watched a single second of the entire shit show. I don't regret it for a moment either. This World Cup was built on corruption, mass exploitation, the abandonment of human rights and the abandonment of principles for cash. The fact the football might have been decent means nothing to me in that context.I find it highly distasteful when some who chose to watch it then have the gall to insult those who made a personal stand against it. Watch if you want. It's your choice. But fuck right off with insulting those who stood by their principles and gave it a miss.I couldn't give a crap if the football was decent and if the final was one of the best ever. Some things are far, far more important to me than that.