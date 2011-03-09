What a player. Imagine the very small minority that boycotted this tournament for performative/egotistical reasons. Only to miss out on the greatest group stages and final of all time. While wanking themselves into a coma about 2026. In America where there is anti abortion struggles in Dallas along with mass racial prejudice to black peoples and Hispanics. But I already see them clamouring. What a moment for my favourite player of all time and what a beautiful tournament with no violence or distastefulness



Get fucked all the way off. I did not boycott that shitshow because of "performative/egotistical reasons". I boycotted it because I refuse to support a regime that considers certain people to be expendable and inferior. Thousands were enslaved in horrific conditions and continue to have their rights abused in order to wank off billionaire despots who wanted to sportswash their regime. Women are treated as non entities and their lives are only worthy if they can birth and raise children. LGBTQ are "vermin" and can be killed purely for existing. No one is praising the US so piss off with that false equivalency bull shit. You're an idiot if you believe there was no violence or a troll.