I'm sure the debates will endure due to the different eras, but for me he's surpassed Maradona - who was never at this level consistently for so long.



I wasn't born when Pele was playing, but I find it hard to equate 3 world cups and an entire career with Santos and New York Cosmos with what Messi has done at the highest level (for almost 2 decades and against far better opposition every week).



If Maradona or Pele had a list anywhere near the domestic, European and International achievements like the list below, then I might be persuaded, but Messi is just so far ahead on every possible metric - whilst also excelling in multiple positions for different teams, during an era where there are more great players than ever before.



If the GOAT debate continues, at least the shortlist is down to 2 now.



An entire career with Santos..You're right about one thing, you weren't around then. What does 3 World Cups for Brazil tell you? Then think back to those days when Brazilians DIDN"T play abroad. Pele playing with Santos was playing against the world's best week in and week out. He went to the New York Cosmos when he was Messi's age right now, 35. And still scored 37 goals in 2 seasons.This was an era when kicking players for fun was routine.It's always harder to compare talented players from era to era. But Pele is still #1. As for his records, well they are as long as your arm.