Author Topic: Lionel Messi  (Read 815840 times)

Offline JLStretton

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10520 on: Today at 07:00:56 pm »
Quote from: JLStretton on March 14, 2010, 09:06:21 pm
Yes the man deserves his own thread.

Well what can be said about this young man, I would go as far to say he is "The Best" player Since Maradona.  Come the end of his career I'm sure he will be regarded as "The Best" player to grace a football field ever.

Legend at the age of 22.

 

That was what I put over 12 years ago when I started this thread and what can I say its been an absolute pleasure watching this man play football. 

We have been so lucky to have watched him play.

Simply the best ever.

choose Life.

Offline The North Bank

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10521 on: Today at 07:00:56 pm »
He was the greatest even without winning a world cup, this just shuts all arguments, scored twice in the final too.
Online rscanderlech

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10522 on: Today at 07:14:25 pm »
Amazing, really happy for him.

However, on the GOAT subject: I hear a lot about Messi vs Maradona, but what about Messi vs Pele, Messi vs Di Stefano?
Offline NativityplaysareBack

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10523 on: Today at 07:19:46 pm »
Incredible career. Stuff of dreams really and we have been lucky to watch it grow and culminate into this. Delighted for him.
Offline Raaphael

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10524 on: Today at 07:19:57 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:00:56 pm
He was the greatest even without winning a world cup, this just shuts all arguments, scored twice in the final too.

He wasn`t, but he`s up there with Maradona now. Obviously he has had the longest and best career. Still think that Maradona at his very peak was better. And when it comes to pure talent, I think no one will ever match Maradona. The guy was comfortably the best in the world while being a drug addict, partying half the week. I`ve never seen as dominant player as Maradona was in 86. He was a god.
Offline The North Bank

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10525 on: Today at 07:26:53 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 07:19:57 pm
He wasn`t, but he`s up there with Maradona now. Obviously he has had the longest and best career. Still think that Maradona at his very peak was better. And when it comes to pure talent, I think no one will ever match Maradona. The guy was comfortably the best in the world while being a drug addict, partying half the week. I`ve never seen as dominant player as Maradona was in 86. He was a god.

86 Maradona will be unmatched, but that was one month, in extreme heat, against defenders not fit for today's game. Maradona was incredible but he doesnt make the debate for me, its between Pele and Messi
Offline SenorGarcia

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10526 on: Today at 07:31:53 pm »
Quote from: JLStretton on Today at 07:00:56 pm
That was what I put over 12 years ago when I started this thread and what can I say its been an absolute pleasure watching this man play football. 

We have been so lucky to have watched him play.

Simply the best ever.

Very aptly put.

I immensely enjoyed watching La Liga and Revista De La Liga when he was at his peak. Its probably the most joy outside of LFC that Ive had from watching football.

Like everything in football, hes tainted by sports washing etc but I was rooting for him due to those fond memories.
Offline Samie

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10527 on: Today at 07:33:01 pm »
Online damomad

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10528 on: Today at 07:34:43 pm »
Wasnt so long ago he was being outshone by Divock.
Online darragh85

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10529 on: Today at 07:35:04 pm »
Whether he is the greatest or not can still be down to Opinion but he ended the debate of who is better between himself and ronaldo once and for all.
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10530 on: Today at 07:38:31 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 07:35:04 pm
Whether he is the greatest or not can still be down to Opinion but he ended the debate of who is better between himself and ronaldo once and for all.

There was never really a debate in the first place. 
Online dirkster

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10531 on: Today at 07:39:06 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 07:35:04 pm
Whether he is the greatest or not can still be down to Opinion but he ended the debate of who is better between himself and ronaldo once and for all.
This I completely agree with.
Offline Raaphael

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10532 on: Today at 07:39:30 pm »
Ronaldo(the new one) was never in the conversation as far as I see it.
Offline Iska

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10533 on: Today at 07:41:31 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 07:19:57 pm
He wasn`t, but he`s up there with Maradona now. Obviously he has had the longest and best career. Still think that Maradona at his very peak was better. And when it comes to pure talent, I think no one will ever match Maradona. The guy was comfortably the best in the world while being a drug addict, partying half the week. I`ve never seen as dominant player as Maradona was in 86. He was a god.
This is where I am too.  The problem Ive always had with Messi is the basic meaninglessness of his career, racking up huge numbers in a bloodless team, and then moving to PSG of all clubs.  The CL wins count in his favour obviously, but even they get neutralised a bit by repeated embarrassing failures in recent years.

All changed this month though; you can criticise international football for the overall quality but thats missing the point imo, its a unique challenge because of that and sorry but it just means so much more than the club game.

I dont think you can really rank the greats, all there is is footballs inner circle and hes joined it now with Pele, Cruyff, Zidane, and a handful of others.  Mbappes joined it today as well fwiw, what an occasion that was.

Having said that, its still Maradona.
Offline alonsoisared

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10534 on: Today at 07:41:59 pm »
What a fucking player. So glad for him. I never thought he'd win the big one.
Online rscanderlech

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10535 on: Today at 07:42:13 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 07:38:31 pm
There was never really a debate in the first place.
It was being pushed by Real Madrid, Portugal and former Man United players etc. as well as young children.
Offline alonsoisared

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10536 on: Today at 07:44:16 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 07:19:57 pm
He wasn`t, but he`s up there with Maradona now. Obviously he has had the longest and best career. Still think that Maradona at his very peak was better. And when it comes to pure talent, I think no one will ever match Maradona. The guy was comfortably the best in the world while being a drug addict, partying half the week. I`ve never seen as dominant player as Maradona was in 86. He was a god.
fortunately we'll never know how good Messi would've been had he been a drug addict so I'm not sure that's fair logic
Offline Skagen

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10537 on: Today at 07:44:20 pm »
What a moment for him.
Online damomad

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10538 on: Today at 07:52:11 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 07:44:16 pm
fortunately we'll never know how good Messi would've been had he been a drug addict so I'm not sure that's fair logic

Or a potentially career ending ankle break. Messi has been blessed by more protection.
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10539 on: Today at 07:54:23 pm »
What a guy.

Was even present for one of the best European nights ever.
Online Lynndenberries

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10540 on: Today at 07:57:09 pm »
Shouldve been over already, but this will well and truly end the GOAT debates.
Online keyop

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10541 on: Today at 08:39:36 pm »
So not only did he score two goals (plus a penalty in the shootout) but he equaled, extended, or broke 7 more records today, including:
  • Most World Cup appearances of any player.
  • Most minutes played at World Cups of any player.
  • Most World Cup appearances as captain (19).
  • Joint first for World Cup wins with Miroslav Klose (17).
  • First player to win the Golden Ball at two World Cup tournaments.
  • Most man of the match awards at one tournament (5)
  • First player to score in every round of a World Cup (Group Stages, Round of 16, Quarter Finals, Semi finals, and Final).
I'm sure the debates will endure due to the different eras, but for me he's surpassed Maradona - who was never at this level consistently for so long.

I wasn't born when Pele was playing, but I find it hard to equate 3 world cups and an entire career with Santos and New York Cosmos with what Messi has done at the highest level (for almost 2 decades and against far better opposition every week).

If Maradona or Pele had a list anywhere near the domestic, European and International achievements like the list below, then I might be persuaded, but Messi is just so far ahead on every possible metric - whilst also excelling in multiple positions for different teams, during an era where there are more great players than ever before.

If the GOAT debate continues, at least the shortlist is down to 2 now.
Quote from: keyop on December 16, 2022, 08:28:03 am
The list is in full below - it's just an insane number of achievements. What's even more impressive is that he can still equal or break some of the records he hasn't yet reached - including 4 at Sunday's final.

The ability to fulfill multiple roles isn't a statistic in itself, but Messi really is several players in one, which is another thing that's sets him apart. There have been incredible strikers, playmakers, attacking midfielders, wingers, and false 9's down the years, but Messi has played in all these roles and more - and has excelled in all of them. If there was a stat for versatility he'd be light years ahead of anyone in history - especially considering he is someone who is fouled more than anyone else, targeted more than anyone else, marked more than anyone else, and had opposition teams devise their entire gameplan around stopping him, for well over a decade.

It feels bizarre to say it, but I think he is still underrated by some - almost a victim of his own incredible consistency (and possibly his lack of media ego). There's also a lot of revisionism recently due to the tax affairs and PSG move, which for me are massively outweighed by 17 years of elite-level footballing brilliance.

Enjoy every minute, as it could be a very, very long time until we see anyone get anywhere near his level...


Lionel Messi: The ridiculous records and silly statistics of obviously the greatest player ever
Wednesday 14th December 2022 12:55 - Matthew Stead

Lionel Messi is the greatest footballer ever and the records he has set for Barcelona, Argentina and in general back it up. These numbers are not normal.

The man himself was in ludicrous form yet again to sink Croatia and is still pretty decent at 35.
  • No player has made more World Cup appearances than Lionel Messi  he is level with Lothar Matthaus on 25 and should set a new record in the 2022 final.
  • Lionel Messi ranks second for all-time minutes played at World Cups (2,194), behind only Paolo Maldini (2,217), whose record he would break if he starts in the final and lasts until at least the 24th minute.
  • Made the most World Cup appearances as captain (18), ahead of Mexicos Rafael Marquez (17) and some bloke called Diego Maradona (16).
  • Ranks second for most World Cup wins as a player (16), behind only Miroslav Klose (17)
  • Ranks second all-time for World Cup assists (9), behind only Pele (10).
  • Is the only player to assist goals at five different World Cup tournaments.
  • Holds the record for the longest period between a players first and most recent World Cup goals (16 years and 180 days).
  • The only player to score a World Cup goal in his teens, 20s and 30s.
  • Has won the most man of the match awards at World Cups with 9, ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo (7) and Arjen Robben (6). He also has the most man of the match awards at one tournament (4 in both 2014 and 2022), level with Wesley Sneijder (2010).
  • Is one of only six players to appear at five different World Cup tournaments  Antonio Carbajal, Lothar Matthaus, Rafael Marquez, Cristiano Ronaldo and Andres Guardado are the others.
  • Is the favourite to win the 2022 World Cup Golden Ball, thus becoming the first player to win the trophy for best player at two tournaments in the process after claiming it at Brazil 2014.
  • Is the only player in World Cup history  at least since such records began in 1966  to score and assist a goal in four separate matches.
  • Is the youngest player to play for, score and captain Argentina at a World Cup.
  • Is the all-time top-scoring male South American in international fixtures (95 goals).
  • Ranks third for all-time Champions League appearances (161), behind only Iker Casillas (177) and Cristiano Ronaldo (183).
  • Ranks second for all-time Champions League goals (129), behind only Cristiano Ronaldo (140).
  • Ranks second for all-time Champions League assists (40), behind only Cristiano Ronaldo (42).
  • Was the fastest player to reach 100 Champions League goals (123 games), and the youngest to make 100 Champions League appearances (28 years and 84 days).
  • Has scored the most hat-tricks in Champions League history: 8
  • Has scored against the most different opponents in Champions League history (40).
  • Is the only player to score in 17 and, subsequently, 18 consecutive seasons of the Champions League.
  • Has scored the most goals in a single Champions League match (5 v Bayer Leverkusen in 2012).
  • Has won the most Ballon dOr awards of any player (7).
  • Has won the most European Golden Shoes of any player (6).
  • Ranks first for all-time La Liga goals (474), wins (383), assists (192), goals in a single season (50), free-kick goals (39), hat-tricks (36), braces (116), whatever the word is for four-goal hauls (5) and player of the month awards: 8.
  • Has won the second-most La Liga championships of any player (10), behind only Paco Gento (12).
  • Has scored the most goals by a player for a single club (672, Barcelona).
  • Has won the most trophies as a player for a single club (35, Barcelona)
  • Scored the most goals for club and country in a calendar year (91 in 2012).
  • Is the only player to score 60 goals or more in all competitions in two consecutive seasons, 40 goals or more in 12 consecutive seasons and 30 goals or more in 13 consecutive seasons.
  • Is the only player to score in six different club competitions in a season twice.
  • Was the first player to score consecutively against all teams in a professional league (2012/13 season).
  • Is the only player to score in seven different official competitions in a single calendar year (La Liga, Copa del Rey, Champions League, Copa America, Super Cup, Supercopa de Espana and Club World Cup in 2015).
  • Has scored 56 career hat-tricks.
  • Has faced 44 different teams in the Champions League, beating all of them at least once and scoring or assisting against all of them but Rubin Kazan (four games), Atletico Madrid (four games) and Udinese (one game).
  • Has faced 40 different teams in La Liga, beating all of them at least once and scoring against all but Xerez (two games) and Real Murcia (one game), both of whom he assisted at least one goal against.
  • Has faced 27 different teams in Copa del Rey, beating all of them but UDA Gramenet  the only team he has not scored or assisted a goal against in the competition.
  • Has faced 21 different teams in Ligue Un, beating all of them but RC Lens (two games) and Strasbourg (one game) and scoring or assisting against all but Marseille (three games), Bordeaux, Auxerre and Strasbourg (all one game).
  • Has faced five different teams in the Supercopa de Espana, beating all of them but Atletico Madrid and scoring or assisting against all of them but Espanyol (two games)
  • Has faced five different teams in the Club World Cup, beating all of them and scoring or assisting against each.
  • Has faced three different teams in the Super Cup, beating all of them and scoring or assisting against each.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:48:13 pm by keyop »
Online Ray K

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10542 on: Today at 08:52:37 pm »

Offline Raaphael

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10543 on: Today at 08:57:05 pm »
Quote from: damomad on Today at 07:52:11 pm
Or a potentially career ending ankle break. Messi has been blessed by more protection.

He has. To stop Maradona you pretty much had to try to break his leg in every tackle, and many tried and got away with it.

People will believe what they believe, but when it comes to pure natural talent and peak level I don`t think the world has ever seen a talent as big as Maradona`s, even Messi`s.
Offline Raaphael

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10544 on: Today at 08:58:08 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 08:52:37 pm



Thankfully he got rid of that ridiculous gown he got.
Online Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up?

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10545 on: Today at 09:00:22 pm »
Offline Iska

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10546 on: Today at 09:02:42 pm »
Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10547 on: Today at 09:02:59 pm »
Really happy for him!

I was going into this game thinning if they do win it, could be a close and cagey game - maybe a scrappy goal by someone or a set piece to do it. I really didnt want him embarrassed or shown up, or showing his age. But he really showed up. He did it in style.
Online keyop

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10548 on: Today at 09:13:32 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 09:02:42 pm

'Is that the hand I chopped off earlier?'

 :-X
Online AndyMuller

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10549 on: Today at 09:14:16 pm »
Hopefully he retires now because the love in is nauseating.
Online dmorgan

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10550 on: Today at 09:17:54 pm »
What a moment for him... The crowning moment for the greatest of our and all time
Online darragh85

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10551 on: Today at 09:25:32 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 09:13:32 pm
'Is that the hand I chopped off earlier?'

 :-X

 ;D
Online Seebab

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10552 on: Today at 09:25:43 pm »
Sometimes I think that Maradona gets the same legendary treatment as musical geniuses who died too early at the peak of their careers, and so no one ever got to see the two or three shit albums that they would have recorded as they got older.

When you look at the club level, there is no comparison between both in my opinion. If Maradona had had a longer career like Messi has and had played with the same intensity, consistency and longevity I would understand, but how can anyone doubt Messi's status now? The guy has pretty much broken every record there is to break and has now won every major trophy. He is still dismantling teams at the age of 35 ffs. He is not human.
