The ability to fulfill multiple roles isn't a statistic in itself, but Messi really is several players in one, which is another thing that's sets him apart. There have been incredible strikers, playmakers, attacking midfielders, wingers, and false 9's down the years, but Messi has played in all these roles and more - and has excelled in all of them. If there was a stat for versatility he'd be light years ahead of anyone in history - especially considering he is someone who is fouled more than anyone else, targeted more than anyone else, marked more than anyone else, and had opposition teams devise their entire gameplan around stopping him, for well over a decade.



It feels bizarre to say it, but I think he is still underrated by some - almost a victim of his own incredible consistency (and possibly his lack of media ego). There's also a lot of revisionism recently due to the tax affairs and PSG move, which for me are massively outweighed by 17 years of elite-level footballing brilliance.



Enjoy every minute, as it could be a very, very long time until we see anyone get anywhere near his level...





Lionel Messi: The ridiculous records and silly statistics of obviously the greatest player ever

Wednesday 14th December 2022 12:55 - Matthew Stead



Lionel Messi is the greatest footballer ever and the records he has set for Barcelona, Argentina and in general back it up. These numbers are not normal.



The man himself was in ludicrous form yet again to sink Croatia and is still pretty decent at 35.

No player has made more World Cup appearances than Lionel Messi  he is level with Lothar Matthaus on 25 and should set a new record in the 2022 final.

Lionel Messi ranks second for all-time minutes played at World Cups (2,194), behind only Paolo Maldini (2,217), whose record he would break if he starts in the final and lasts until at least the 24th minute.

Made the most World Cup appearances as captain (18), ahead of Mexicos Rafael Marquez (17) and some bloke called Diego Maradona (16).

Ranks second for most World Cup wins as a player (16), behind only Miroslav Klose (17)

Ranks second all-time for World Cup assists (9), behind only Pele (10).

Is the only player to assist goals at five different World Cup tournaments.

Holds the record for the longest period between a players first and most recent World Cup goals (16 years and 180 days).

The only player to score a World Cup goal in his teens, 20s and 30s.

Has won the most man of the match awards at World Cups with 9, ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo (7) and Arjen Robben (6). He also has the most man of the match awards at one tournament (4 in both 2014 and 2022), level with Wesley Sneijder (2010).

Is one of only six players to appear at five different World Cup tournaments  Antonio Carbajal, Lothar Matthaus, Rafael Marquez, Cristiano Ronaldo and Andres Guardado are the others.

Is the favourite to win the 2022 World Cup Golden Ball, thus becoming the first player to win the trophy for best player at two tournaments in the process after claiming it at Brazil 2014.

Is the only player in World Cup history  at least since such records began in 1966  to score and assist a goal in four separate matches.

Is the youngest player to play for, score and captain Argentina at a World Cup.

Is the all-time top-scoring male South American in international fixtures (95 goals).

Ranks third for all-time Champions League appearances (161), behind only Iker Casillas (177) and Cristiano Ronaldo (183).

Ranks second for all-time Champions League goals (129), behind only Cristiano Ronaldo (140).

Ranks second for all-time Champions League assists (40), behind only Cristiano Ronaldo (42).

Was the fastest player to reach 100 Champions League goals (123 games), and the youngest to make 100 Champions League appearances (28 years and 84 days).

Has scored the most hat-tricks in Champions League history: 8

Has scored against the most different opponents in Champions League history (40).

Is the only player to score in 17 and, subsequently, 18 consecutive seasons of the Champions League.

Has scored the most goals in a single Champions League match (5 v Bayer Leverkusen in 2012).

Has won the most Ballon dOr awards of any player (7).

Has won the most European Golden Shoes of any player (6).

Ranks first for all-time La Liga goals (474), wins (383), assists (192), goals in a single season (50), free-kick goals (39), hat-tricks (36), braces (116), whatever the word is for four-goal hauls (5) and player of the month awards: 8.

Has won the second-most La Liga championships of any player (10), behind only Paco Gento (12).

Has scored the most goals by a player for a single club (672, Barcelona).

Has won the most trophies as a player for a single club (35, Barcelona)

Scored the most goals for club and country in a calendar year (91 in 2012).

Is the only player to score 60 goals or more in all competitions in two consecutive seasons, 40 goals or more in 12 consecutive seasons and 30 goals or more in 13 consecutive seasons.

Is the only player to score in six different club competitions in a season twice.

Was the first player to score consecutively against all teams in a professional league (2012/13 season).

Is the only player to score in seven different official competitions in a single calendar year (La Liga, Copa del Rey, Champions League, Copa America, Super Cup, Supercopa de Espana and Club World Cup in 2015).

Has scored 56 career hat-tricks.

Has faced 44 different teams in the Champions League, beating all of them at least once and scoring or assisting against all of them but Rubin Kazan (four games), Atletico Madrid (four games) and Udinese (one game).

Has faced 40 different teams in La Liga, beating all of them at least once and scoring against all but Xerez (two games) and Real Murcia (one game), both of whom he assisted at least one goal against.

Has faced 27 different teams in Copa del Rey, beating all of them but UDA Gramenet  the only team he has not scored or assisted a goal against in the competition.

Has faced 21 different teams in Ligue Un, beating all of them but RC Lens (two games) and Strasbourg (one game) and scoring or assisting against all but Marseille (three games), Bordeaux, Auxerre and Strasbourg (all one game).

Has faced five different teams in the Supercopa de Espana, beating all of them but Atletico Madrid and scoring or assisting against all of them but Espanyol (two games)

Has faced five different teams in the Club World Cup, beating all of them and scoring or assisting against each.

Has faced three different teams in the Super Cup, beating all of them and scoring or assisting against each.

So not only did he score two goals (plus a penalty in the shootout) but he equaled, extended, or broke 7 more records today, including:I'm sure the debates will endure due to the different eras, but for me he's surpassed Maradona - who was never at this level consistently for so long.I wasn't born when Pele was playing, but I find it hard to equate 3 world cups and an entire career with Santos and New York Cosmos with what Messi has done at the highest level (for almost 2 decades and against far better opposition every week).If Maradona or Pele had a list anywhere near the domestic, European and International achievements like the list below, then I might be persuaded, but Messi is just so far ahead on every possible metric - whilst also excelling in multiple positions for different teams, during an era where there are more great players than ever before.If the GOAT debate continues, at least the shortlist is down to 2 now.