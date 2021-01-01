He wasn`t, but he`s up there with Maradona now. Obviously he has had the longest and best career. Still think that Maradona at his very peak was better. And when it comes to pure talent, I think no one will ever match Maradona. The guy was comfortably the best in the world while being a drug addict, partying half the week. I`ve never seen as dominant player as Maradona was in 86. He was a god.



This is where I am too. The problem Ive always had with Messi is the basic meaninglessness of his career, racking up huge numbers in a bloodless team, and then moving to PSG of all clubs. The CL wins count in his favour obviously, but even they get neutralised a bit by repeated embarrassing failures in recent years.All changed this month though; you can criticise international football for the overall quality but thats missing the point imo, its a unique challengeof that and sorry but it just means so much more than the club game.I dont think you can really rank the greats, all there is is footballs inner circle and hes joined it now with Pele, Cruyff, Zidane, and a handful of others. Mbappes joined it today as well fwiw, what an occasion that was.Having said that, its still Maradona.