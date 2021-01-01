« previous next »
Yes the man deserves his own thread.

Well what can be said about this young man, I would go as far to say he is "The Best" player Since Maradona.  Come the end of his career I'm sure he will be regarded as "The Best" player to grace a football field ever.

That was what I put over 12 years ago when I started this thread and what can I say its been an absolute pleasure watching this man play football. 

We have been so lucky to have watched him play.

Simply the best ever.

He was the greatest even without winning a world cup, this just shuts all arguments, scored twice in the final too.
Amazing, really happy for him.

However, on the GOAT subject: I hear a lot about Messi vs Maradona, but what about Messi vs Pele, Messi vs Di Stefano?
Incredible career. Stuff of dreams really and we have been lucky to watch it grow and culminate into this. Delighted for him.
He was the greatest even without winning a world cup, this just shuts all arguments, scored twice in the final too.

He wasn`t, but he`s up there with Maradona now. Obviously he has had the longest and best career. Still think that Maradona at his very peak was better. And when it comes to pure talent, I think no one will ever match Maradona. The guy was comfortably the best in the world while being a drug addict, partying half the week. I`ve never seen as dominant player as Maradona was in 86. He was a god.
He wasn`t, but he`s up there with Maradona now. Obviously he has had the longest and best career. Still think that Maradona at his very peak was better. And when it comes to pure talent, I think no one will ever match Maradona. The guy was comfortably the best in the world while being a drug addict, partying half the week. I`ve never seen as dominant player as Maradona was in 86. He was a god.

86 Maradona will be unmatched, but that was one month, in extreme heat, against defenders not fit for today's game. Maradona was incredible but he doesnt make the debate for me, its between Pele and Messi
That was what I put over 12 years ago when I started this thread and what can I say its been an absolute pleasure watching this man play football. 

We have been so lucky to have watched him play.

Simply the best ever.

Very aptly put.

I immensely enjoyed watching La Liga and Revista De La Liga when he was at his peak. Its probably the most joy outside of LFC that Ive had from watching football.

Like everything in football, hes tainted by sports washing etc but I was rooting for him due to those fond memories.
Wasnt so long ago he was being outshone by Divock.
Whether he is the greatest or not can still be down to Opinion but he ended the debate of who is better between himself and ronaldo once and for all.
Whether he is the greatest or not can still be down to Opinion but he ended the debate of who is better between himself and ronaldo once and for all.

There was never really a debate in the first place. 
Whether he is the greatest or not can still be down to Opinion but he ended the debate of who is better between himself and ronaldo once and for all.
This I completely agree with.
Ronaldo(the new one) was never in the conversation as far as I see it.
He wasn`t, but he`s up there with Maradona now. Obviously he has had the longest and best career. Still think that Maradona at his very peak was better. And when it comes to pure talent, I think no one will ever match Maradona. The guy was comfortably the best in the world while being a drug addict, partying half the week. I`ve never seen as dominant player as Maradona was in 86. He was a god.
This is where I am too.  The problem Ive always had with Messi is the basic meaninglessness of his career, racking up huge numbers in a bloodless team, and then moving to PSG of all clubs.  The CL wins count in his favour obviously, but even they get neutralised a bit by repeated embarrassing failures in recent years.

All changed this month though; you can criticise international football for the overall quality but thats missing the point imo, its a unique challenge because of that and sorry but it just means so much more than the club game.

I dont think you can really rank the greats, all there is is footballs inner circle and hes joined it now with Pele, Cruyff, Zidane, and a handful of others.  Mbappes joined it today as well fwiw, what an occasion that was.

Having said that, its still Maradona.
What a fucking player. So glad for him. I never thought he'd win the big one.
There was never really a debate in the first place.
It was being pushed by Real Madrid, Portugal and former Man United players etc. as well as young children.
He wasn`t, but he`s up there with Maradona now. Obviously he has had the longest and best career. Still think that Maradona at his very peak was better. And when it comes to pure talent, I think no one will ever match Maradona. The guy was comfortably the best in the world while being a drug addict, partying half the week. I`ve never seen as dominant player as Maradona was in 86. He was a god.
fortunately we'll never know how good Messi would've been had he been a drug addict so I'm not sure that's fair logic
What a moment for him.
fortunately we'll never know how good Messi would've been had he been a drug addict so I'm not sure that's fair logic

Or a potentially career ending ankle break. Messi has been blessed by more protection.
What a guy.

Was even present for one of the best European nights ever.
Shouldve been over already, but this will well and truly end the GOAT debates.
