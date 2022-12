He wasn`t, but he`s up there with Maradona now. Obviously he has had the longest and best career. Still think that Maradona at his very peak was better. And when it comes to pure talent, I think no one will ever match Maradona. The guy was comfortably the best in the world while being a drug addict, partying half the week. I`ve never seen as dominant player as Maradona was in 86. He was a god.



because

This is where I am too. The problem Iíve always had with Messi is the basic meaninglessness of his career, racking up huge numbers in a bloodless team, and then moving to PSG of all clubs. The CL wins count in his favour obviously, but even they get neutralised a bit by repeated embarrassing failures in recent years.All changed this month though; you can criticise international football for the overall quality but thatís missing the point imo, itís a unique challengeof that and sorry but it just means so much more than the club game.I donít think you can really rank the greats, all there is is footballís inner circle and heís joined it now with Pele, Cruyff, Zidane, and a handful of others. Mbappeís joined it today as well fwiw, what an occasion that was.Having said that, itís still Maradona.