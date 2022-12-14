« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 257 258 259 260 261 [262]   Go Down

Author Topic: Lionel Messi  (Read 811949 times)

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,728
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10440 on: December 14, 2022, 03:58:49 pm »
Logged

Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,790
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10441 on: December 14, 2022, 11:53:38 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on December 14, 2022, 12:23:10 pm
True and Neymar is probably the closest modern player to Messi, Elite dribbler, scorer and playmaker.

I'd say Salah was closer than Neymar, and he's no where near.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,791
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10442 on: Yesterday at 12:00:31 am »
Quote from: didi shamone on December 14, 2022, 11:53:38 pm
I'd say Salah was closer than Neymar, and he's no where near.

Salah is not closer than Neymar, no where near as good as a dribbler, Neymar Hazard and Messi(and Adana Traore lol)were consistently the best dribblers in the world consistently for a period of around 4-5 years, havent checked recently.

Salah is an elite-ish playmaker and scorer but couldnt dribble on the level of Neymar or Messi, Neymar was an elite playmaker dribbler and scorer, statistically and stylistically he has been the closest player to Messi ever since his Barca days.

Salah would be next maybe, his all round game is right at the top but  you cant be the closest to Messi if youre making 1-1.4 dribbles per game.
Logged

Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,790
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10443 on: Yesterday at 12:04:12 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 12:00:31 am
Salah is not closer than Neymar, no where near as good as a dribbler, Neymar Hazard and Messi(and Adana Traore lol)were consistently the best dribblers in the world consistently for a period of around 4-5 years, havent checked recently.

Salah is an elite-ish playmaker and scorer but couldnt dribble on the level of Neymar or Messi, Neymar was an elite playmaker dribbler and scorer, statistically and stylistically he has been the closest player to Messi ever since his Barca days.

Salah would be next maybe, his all round game is right at the top but  you cant be the closest to Messi if youre making 1-1.4 dribbles per game.

Elite- ish scorer and playmaker. Mkay, stats beg to differ.

And statistically Salah has blown Neymar out of the water in the last 6 years for goals scored in the best league  in the world whilst Neymar  has played for oil cheats in a dog and duck league.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:08:36 am by didi shamone »
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,791
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10444 on: Yesterday at 12:09:32 am »
Quote from: didi shamone on Yesterday at 12:04:12 am
Elite- ish scorer and playmaker. Mkay, stats beg to differ.

Only reason I put the ish at the end for playmaking because from when I last checked and even just using the eye test he gets less involved in build up play than Neymar and of course Messi who are constantly dropping deep and playing as number 10s, sometimes as deep as some 8s. Other than that he has one of the best final third passes in the world, a great passer of the ball generally but thats mostly in the final third, Messi and Neymar have that as well but also in the past would get involved  in more phases of play.

Of course hes an elite goal scorer but thats only 2 of the 3, Neymar had all three, what he missed out on maybe was a better mentality? But overall hes been the closest stylistically to Messi for the last 5 years, even this season he has gone a bit under the radar, 11 goals and 9 assists in 14 games! I cant remember him actually having a bad season for all the stick he gets.

Edit: Talking about leagues is boring at this point Neymar has scored at every level hes ever played at including International football CL and La Liga, if you think he wouldnt tear up the PL youre mad!
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:12:29 am by Coolie High »
Logged

Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,790
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10445 on: Yesterday at 12:17:07 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 12:09:32 am
Only reason I put the ish at the end for playmaking because from when I last checked and even just using the eye test he gets less involved in build up play than Neymar and of course Messi who are constantly dropping deep and playing as number 10s, sometimes as deep as some 8s. Other than that he has one of the be final balls in the world, a great passer of the ball generally but thats mostly in the final third, Messi and Neymar have that as well but also in the past would get involved  in more phases of play.

Of course hes an elite goal scorer but thats only 2 of the 3, Neymar had all three, what he missed out on maybe was a better mentality? But overall hes been the closest stylistically to Messi for the last 5 years, even this season he has gone a bit under the radar, 11 goals and 9 assists in 14 games! I cant remember him actually having a bad season for all the stick he gets.

Edit: Talking about leagues is boring at this point Neymar has scored at every level hes ever played at including International football CL and La Liga, if you think he wouldnt tear up the PL youre mad!

Tear up?, bit hyperbolic for me, but he's  not even close to Salah playing in a weaker league with the oil dice heavily loaded in his favour, so it's safe to assume he'd be even further behind in a stronger league.

How many Liverpool fans would take the trade?
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,791
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10446 on: Yesterday at 12:24:39 am »
Quote from: didi shamone on Yesterday at 12:17:07 am
Tear up?, bit hyperbolic for me, but he's  not even close to Salah playing in a weaker league with the oil dice heavily loaded in his favour, so it's safe to assume he'd be even further behind in a stronger league.

How many Liverpool fans would take the trade?

Mate if he was playing for Man City it would be mayhem either way, these tropes are reminiscent of the Can he do it on a wet night at Stoke arguments its nonsense, PL fans can be very arrogant but nothing suggests Neymar would struggle against mid table defenders when hes proven himself against the very best both at international and CL Level.

You see what Haaland is doing to the league what Kane Aguero Salah has done, why on earth would someone think Neymar would struggle playing for one of the top two teams in this league?

Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,745
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10447 on: Yesterday at 12:31:00 am »
Ill go against the grain, I hope France win it. Its a team sport. As much appreciation I have for Messis talents,a team should win it, not the best player. And he plays with c*nts around him.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Another Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,707
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10448 on: Yesterday at 01:48:48 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 12:31:00 am
Ill go against the grain, I hope France win it. Its a team sport. As much appreciation I have for Messis talents,a team should win it, not the best player. And he plays with c*nts around him.

I don't think that's fair to Argentina. They are a country seemingly always blessed with talent, but Scaloni has brought the squad together and instilled a mental toughness over the past couple of years. Similar to that of Croatia actually, but they're more tactically flexible and have better players in the final third.

France equally deserves to be there because everyone (myself included) underestimated them after they suffered those pre-tournament injuries. Being holders is never easy either as it proved for them in 2002. France is a team that strangely always looks like they're in second gear, but they have been clinical when it matters.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,745
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10449 on: Yesterday at 02:46:52 am »
Quote from: Another Red on Yesterday at 01:48:48 am
I don't think that's fair to Argentina. They are a country seemingly always blessed with talent, but Scaloni has brought the squad together and instilled a mental toughness over the past couple of years. Similar to that of Croatia actually, but they're more tactically flexible and have better players in the final third.

France equally deserves to be there because everyone (myself included) underestimated them after they suffered those pre-tournament injuries. Being holders is never easy either as it proved for them in 2002. France is a team that strangely always looks like they're in second gear, but they have been clinical when it matters.
I didn't say they are not good players, I said they are c*nts.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,423
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10450 on: Yesterday at 04:26:38 am »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on December 14, 2022, 09:27:00 am
One of the greatest aspects about him. He gets jostled, bumped, nudged, kicked, leaned on, pushed, punched etc etc and USES it to his advantage to dribble pass his marker/assailant.

I saw that on a George Best highlights reel recently.
Uses the bump and is turbo charged past the next fella.
Perfectly balanced. What a player hes been. And Still is at 35. Crazy really what hes achieved.
Logged

Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,790
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10451 on: Yesterday at 07:04:09 am »

Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 12:24:39 am
Mate if he was playing for Man City it would be mayhem either way, these tropes are reminiscent of the Can he do it on a wet night at Stoke arguments its nonsense, PL fans can be very arrogant but nothing suggests Neymar would struggle against mid table defenders when hes proven himself against the very best both at international and CL Level.


You see what Haaland is doing to the league what Kane Aguero Salah has done, why on earth would someone think Neymar would struggle playing for one of the top two teams in this league?


Never said he'd struggle, just that he's an inferior player to Mo, who's closer to Messi stylistically and statistically.


Haaland didn't play in the German version of PSG so it's a spurious comparison.


Anyway Messi is on a different plain to everyone.



Logged

Offline ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,623
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10452 on: Yesterday at 09:39:41 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 02:46:52 am
I didn't say they are not good players, I said they are c*nts.

Well then no team should win it because every team is full of c*nts
Logged

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,473
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10453 on: Today at 08:28:03 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on December 14, 2022, 03:58:49 pm
https://www.football365.com/news/lionel-messi-records-statistics-goals-barcelona-argentina

Some great stats there, others less so.
The list is in full below - it's just an insane number of achievements. What's even more impressive is that he can still equal or break some of the records he hasn't yet reached - including 4 at Sunday's final.

Groove summed him up perfectly:
Quote from: groove on December 14, 2022, 11:47:35 am
A playmaking number 10 on a par with Maradona, whilst also scoring at a Cristiano Ronaldo rate. And he did it for over a whole decade.
The ability to fulfill multiple roles isn't a statistic in itself, but Messi really is several players in one, which is another thing that's sets him apart. There have been incredible strikers, playmakers, attacking midfielders, wingers, and false 9's down the years, but Messi has played in all these roles and more - and has excelled in all of them. If there was a stat for versatility he'd be light years ahead of anyone in history - especially considering he is someone who is fouled more than anyone else, targeted more than anyone else, marked more than anyone else, and had opposition teams devise their entire gameplan around stopping him, for well over a decade.

It feels bizarre to say it, but I think he is still underrated by some - almost a victim of his own incredible consistency (and possibly his lack of media ego). There's also a lot of revisionism recently due to the tax affairs and PSG move, which for me are massively outweighed by 17 years of elite-level footballing brilliance.

Enjoy every minute, as it could be a very, very long time until we see anyone get anywhere near his level...


Lionel Messi: The ridiculous records and silly statistics of obviously the greatest player ever
Wednesday 14th December 2022 12:55 - Matthew Stead

Lionel Messi is the greatest footballer ever and the records he has set for Barcelona, Argentina and in general back it up. These numbers are not normal.

The man himself was in ludicrous form yet again to sink Croatia and is still pretty decent at 35.
  • No player has made more World Cup appearances than Lionel Messi  he is level with Lothar Matthaus on 25 and should set a new record in the 2022 final.
  • Lionel Messi ranks second for all-time minutes played at World Cups (2,194), behind only Paolo Maldini (2,217), whose record he would break if he starts in the final and lasts until at least the 24th minute.
  • Made the most World Cup appearances as captain (18), ahead of Mexicos Rafael Marquez (17) and some bloke called Diego Maradona (16).
  • Ranks second for most World Cup wins as a player (16), behind only Miroslav Klose (17)
  • Ranks second all-time for World Cup assists (9), behind only Pele (10).
  • Is the only player to assist goals at five different World Cup tournaments.
  • Holds the record for the longest period between a players first and most recent World Cup goals (16 years and 180 days).
  • The only player to score a World Cup goal in his teens, 20s and 30s.
  • Has won the most man of the match awards at World Cups with 9, ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo (7) and Arjen Robben (6). He also has the most man of the match awards at one tournament (4 in both 2014 and 2022), level with Wesley Sneijder (2010).
  • Is one of only six players to appear at five different World Cup tournaments  Antonio Carbajal, Lothar Matthaus, Rafael Marquez, Cristiano Ronaldo and Andres Guardado are the others.
  • Is the favourite to win the 2022 World Cup Golden Ball, thus becoming the first player to win the trophy for best player at two tournaments in the process after claiming it at Brazil 2014.
  • Is the only player in World Cup history  at least since such records began in 1966  to score and assist a goal in four separate matches.
  • Is the youngest player to play for, score and captain Argentina at a World Cup.
  • Is the all-time top-scoring male South American in international fixtures (95 goals).
  • Ranks third for all-time Champions League appearances (161), behind only Iker Casillas (177) and Cristiano Ronaldo (183).
  • Ranks second for all-time Champions League goals (129), behind only Cristiano Ronaldo (140).
  • Ranks second for all-time Champions League assists (40), behind only Cristiano Ronaldo (42).
  • Was the fastest player to reach 100 Champions League goals (123 games), and the youngest to make 100 Champions League appearances (28 years and 84 days).
  • Has scored the most hat-tricks in Champions League history: 8
  • Has scored against the most different opponents in Champions League history (40).
  • Is the only player to score in 17 and, subsequently, 18 consecutive seasons of the Champions League.
  • Has scored the most goals in a single Champions League match (5 v Bayer Leverkusen in 2012).
  • Has won the most Ballon dOr awards of any player (7).
  • Has won the most European Golden Shoes of any player (6).
  • Ranks first for all-time La Liga goals (474), wins (383), assists (192), goals in a single season (50), free-kick goals (39), hat-tricks (36), braces (116), whatever the word is for four-goal hauls (5) and player of the month awards: 8.
  • Has won the second-most La Liga championships of any player (10), behind only Paco Gento (12).
  • Has scored the most goals by a player for a single club (672, Barcelona).
  • Has won the most trophies as a player for a single club (35, Barcelona)
  • Scored the most goals for club and country in a calendar year (91 in 2012).
  • Is the only player to score 60 goals or more in all competitions in two consecutive seasons, 40 goals or more in 12 consecutive seasons and 30 goals or more in 13 consecutive seasons.
  • Is the only player to score in six different club competitions in a season twice.
  • Was the first player to score consecutively against all teams in a professional league (2012/13 season).
  • Is the only player to score in seven different official competitions in a single calendar year (La Liga, Copa del Rey, Champions League, Copa America, Super Cup, Supercopa de Espana and Club World Cup in 2015).
  • Has scored 56 career hat-tricks.
  • Has faced 44 different teams in the Champions League, beating all of them at least once and scoring or assisting against all of them but Rubin Kazan (four games), Atletico Madrid (four games) and Udinese (one game).
  • Has faced 40 different teams in La Liga, beating all of them at least once and scoring against all but Xerez (two games) and Real Murcia (one game), both of whom he assisted at least one goal against.
  • Has faced 27 different teams in Copa del Rey, beating all of them but UDA Gramenet  the only team he has not scored or assisted a goal against in the competition.
  • Has faced 21 different teams in Ligue Un, beating all of them but RC Lens (two games) and Strasbourg (one game) and scoring or assisting against all but Marseille (three games), Bordeaux, Auxerre and Strasbourg (all one game).
  • Has faced five different teams in the Supercopa de Espana, beating all of them but Atletico Madrid and scoring or assisting against all of them but Espanyol (two games)
  • Has faced five different teams in the Club World Cup, beating all of them and scoring or assisting against each.
  • Has faced three different teams in the Super Cup, beating all of them and scoring or assisting against each.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.
Pages: 1 ... 257 258 259 260 261 [262]   Go Up
« previous next »
 