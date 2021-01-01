« previous next »
Lionel Messi

Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10440 on: Yesterday at 03:58:49 pm
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10441 on: Yesterday at 11:53:38 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 12:23:10 pm
True and Neymar is probably the closest modern player to Messi, Elite dribbler, scorer and playmaker.

I'd say Salah was closer than Neymar, and he's no where near.
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10442 on: Today at 12:00:31 am
Quote from: didi shamone on Yesterday at 11:53:38 pm
I'd say Salah was closer than Neymar, and he's no where near.

Salah is not closer than Neymar, no where near as good as a dribbler, Neymar Hazard and Messi(and Adana Traore lol)were consistently the best dribblers in the world consistently for a period of around 4-5 years, havent checked recently.

Salah is an elite-ish playmaker and scorer but couldnt dribble on the level of Neymar or Messi, Neymar was an elite playmaker dribbler and scorer, statistically and stylistically he has been the closest player to Messi ever since his Barca days.

Salah would be next maybe, his all round game is right at the top but  you cant be the closest to Messi if youre making 1-1.4 dribbles per game.
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10443 on: Today at 12:04:12 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:00:31 am
Salah is not closer than Neymar, no where near as good as a dribbler, Neymar Hazard and Messi(and Adana Traore lol)were consistently the best dribblers in the world consistently for a period of around 4-5 years, havent checked recently.

Salah is an elite-ish playmaker and scorer but couldnt dribble on the level of Neymar or Messi, Neymar was an elite playmaker dribbler and scorer, statistically and stylistically he has been the closest player to Messi ever since his Barca days.

Salah would be next maybe, his all round game is right at the top but  you cant be the closest to Messi if youre making 1-1.4 dribbles per game.

Elite- ish scorer and playmaker. Mkay, stats beg to differ.

And statistically Salah has blown Neymar out of the water in the last 6 years for goals scored in the best league  in the world whilst Neymar  has played for oil cheats in a dog and duck league.
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10444 on: Today at 12:09:32 am
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 12:04:12 am
Elite- ish scorer and playmaker. Mkay, stats beg to differ.

Only reason I put the ish at the end for playmaking because from when I last checked and even just using the eye test he gets less involved in build up play than Neymar and of course Messi who are constantly dropping deep and playing as number 10s, sometimes as deep as some 8s. Other than that he has one of the best final third passes in the world, a great passer of the ball generally but thats mostly in the final third, Messi and Neymar have that as well but also in the past would get involved  in more phases of play.

Of course hes an elite goal scorer but thats only 2 of the 3, Neymar had all three, what he missed out on maybe was a better mentality? But overall hes been the closest stylistically to Messi for the last 5 years, even this season he has gone a bit under the radar, 11 goals and 9 assists in 14 games! I cant remember him actually having a bad season for all the stick he gets.

Edit: Talking about leagues is boring at this point Neymar has scored at every level hes ever played at including International football CL and La Liga, if you think he wouldnt tear up the PL youre mad!
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10445 on: Today at 12:17:07 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:09:32 am
Only reason I put the ish at the end for playmaking because from when I last checked and even just using the eye test he gets less involved in build up play than Neymar and of course Messi who are constantly dropping deep and playing as number 10s, sometimes as deep as some 8s. Other than that he has one of the be final balls in the world, a great passer of the ball generally but thats mostly in the final third, Messi and Neymar have that as well but also in the past would get involved  in more phases of play.

Of course hes an elite goal scorer but thats only 2 of the 3, Neymar had all three, what he missed out on maybe was a better mentality? But overall hes been the closest stylistically to Messi for the last 5 years, even this season he has gone a bit under the radar, 11 goals and 9 assists in 14 games! I cant remember him actually having a bad season for all the stick he gets.

Edit: Talking about leagues is boring at this point Neymar has scored at every level hes ever played at including International football CL and La Liga, if you think he wouldnt tear up the PL youre mad!

Tear up?, bit hyperbolic for me, but he's  not even close to Salah playing in a weaker league with the oil dice heavily loaded in his favour, so it's safe to assume he'd be even further behind in a stronger league.

How many Liverpool fans would take the trade?
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10446 on: Today at 12:24:39 am
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 12:17:07 am
Tear up?, bit hyperbolic for me, but he's  not even close to Salah playing in a weaker league with the oil dice heavily loaded in his favour, so it's safe to assume he'd be even further behind in a stronger league.

How many Liverpool fans would take the trade?

Mate if he was playing for Man City it would be mayhem either way, these tropes are reminiscent of the Can he do it on a wet night at Stoke arguments its nonsense, PL fans can be very arrogant but nothing suggests Neymar would struggle against mid table defenders when hes proven himself against the very best both at international and CL Level.

You see what Haaland is doing to the league what Kane Aguero Salah has done, why on earth would someone think Neymar would struggle playing for one of the top two teams in this league?

Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10447 on: Today at 12:31:00 am
Ill go against the grain, I hope France win it. Its a team sport. As much appreciation I have for Messis talents,a team should win it, not the best player. And he plays with c*nts around him.
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10448 on: Today at 01:48:48 am
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:31:00 am
Ill go against the grain, I hope France win it. Its a team sport. As much appreciation I have for Messis talents,a team should win it, not the best player. And he plays with c*nts around him.

I don't think that's fair to Argentina. They are a country seemingly always blessed with talent, but Scaloni has brought the squad together and instilled a mental toughness over the past couple of years. Similar to that of Croatia actually, but they're more tactically flexible and have better players in the final third.

France equally deserves to be there because everyone (myself included) underestimated them after they suffered those pre-tournament injuries. Being holders is never easy either as it proved for them in 2002. France is a team that strangely always looks like they're in second gear, but they have been clinical when it matters.
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10449 on: Today at 02:46:52 am
Quote from: Another Red on Today at 01:48:48 am
I don't think that's fair to Argentina. They are a country seemingly always blessed with talent, but Scaloni has brought the squad together and instilled a mental toughness over the past couple of years. Similar to that of Croatia actually, but they're more tactically flexible and have better players in the final third.

France equally deserves to be there because everyone (myself included) underestimated them after they suffered those pre-tournament injuries. Being holders is never easy either as it proved for them in 2002. France is a team that strangely always looks like they're in second gear, but they have been clinical when it matters.
I didn't say they are not good players, I said they are c*nts.
