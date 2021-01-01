« previous next »
Lionel Messi

oojason

Re: Lionel Messi
Yesterday at 10:22:33 pm

'🐐 Lionel Messi is now Argentinas all-time World Cup goal scorer;

🥇 Lionel Messi-11
🥈 Gabriel Batistuta-10
🥉 Diego Maradona-8
🥉 Stabile-8

⚽️ He also now joins Kylian Mbappe with 5 goals at this World Cup.'


^ https://twitter.com/alimo_philip/status/1602753057225428992


"Merry CraigDSmas ... Everyone!"

Re: Lionel Messi
Yesterday at 11:01:04 pm
Ive never been his biggest fan, not down to his football Ill add - but at this point I kinda hope he wins it. Hes been arguably the bet player for a long time now and would be fitting for him to win it.
KloppCorn

Re: Lionel Messi
Yesterday at 11:27:48 pm
Joy to watch. He’s so much better than everyone else on the pitch that he can inspire other players to play out of their skin too. Look at Molina run after the weird first Alvarez goal. It was all made by Messi with the acceleration to get a touch on it for Alvarez to score that weird first goal. Messi was a conductor out there tonight. Can’t believe I’m hearing people trying to down play it.
"Merry CraigDSmas ... Everyone!"

Re: Lionel Messi
Yesterday at 11:31:11 pm
Quote from: KloppCorn on Yesterday at 11:27:48 pm
Joy to watch. Hes so much better than everyone else on the pitch that he can inspire other players to play out of their skin too. Look at Molina run after the weird first Alvarez goal. It was all made by Messi with the acceleration to get a touch on it for Alvarez to score that weird first goal. Messi was a conductor out there tonight. Cant believe Im hearing people trying to down play it.

I think his overall impact on games via his football is less than it used to be, a fair bit less. However he is still able to do moments of absolute magic, and his normal game is still pretty good - however its the aura of playing with him, esp for this Argentina side at the WC, and them wanting to win it for him, which is huge.
KloppCorn

Re: Lionel Messi
Yesterday at 11:37:56 pm
Quote from: "Merry CraigDSmas ... Everyone!" on Yesterday at 11:31:11 pm
I think his overall impact on games via his football is less than it used to be, a fair bit less. However he is still able to do moments of absolute magic, and his normal game is still pretty good - however its the aura of playing with him, esp for this Argentina side at the WC, and them wanting to win it for him, which is huge.
If Messi existed 10 years earlier he would score more goals and probably play the pirlo role until 40. Just think he will just pack it in when he’s done playing at the Elite level. Which he has shown for PSG and Argentina. The guy gets so much slack from weirdos. All I remember from Messi is magical football. Some lesser players like Drogba,Iniesta,Zidane have more impactful moments but that’s just Origi syndrome. Messi even at this stage in his career is playing ridiculous double nut meg passes on purpose. What a player. I hope he doesn’t go MLS because it’s a rubbish league. If he went to Newell Old Boys or a River getting them a CL. Thus breaking Ronaldo and allegedly Pele records.
amir87

Re: Lionel Messi
Yesterday at 11:51:23 pm
Wont see anyone like him again. Will be a very sad day when he hangs up the boots but Ill always be glad to have said Ive seen him live.
"Merry CraigDSmas ... Everyone!"

Re: Lionel Messi
Today at 12:16:29 am
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:51:23 pm
Wont see anyone like him again. Will be a very sad day when he hangs up the boots but Ill always be glad to have said Ive seen him live.

Not sure how old you are, but assuming 87 is your year of birth then its stupidity to say you wont see anyone like him again. There have been plenty in the past, and will be others in the future.
RyanBabel19

Re: Lionel Messi
Today at 12:34:17 am
The best ever in my opinion, the silverware, numbers and what he can do with the ball. Not entirely sure what else he has to prove.

Not even watching this world cup but heard plenty about what hes doing. I hope they win it even if just to have another accolade to add to his ridiculous career
deano2727

Re: Lionel Messi
Today at 12:45:52 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 12:34:17 am
The best ever in my opinion, the silverware, numbers and what he can do with the ball. Not entirely sure what else he has to prove.

Not even watching this world cup but heard plenty about what hes doing. I hope they win it even if just to have another accolade to add to his ridiculous career

Yeah, I'm not really a Messi fan, but it's hard to not be amazed by his magic. It feels like a World Cup win would cement his place as the greatest. I hope that happens, as I had the privilege to watch him from start to finish. I can't say the same about the Maradonas etc.
The North Bank

Re: Lionel Messi
Today at 01:02:05 am
Itll be a sad day when we can no longer watch him play football, but if he wins this World Cup Id retire there and then, the full set complete, all arguments ended. The greatest.

RedG13

Re: Lionel Messi
Today at 01:18:17 am
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 10:22:33 pm
'🐐 Lionel Messi is now Argentinas all-time World Cup goal scorer;

🥇 Lionel Messi-11
🥈 Gabriel Batistuta-10
🥉 Diego Maradona-8
🥉 Stabile-8

⚽️ He also now joins Kylian Mbappe with 5 goals at this World Cup.'


^ https://twitter.com/alimo_philip/status/1602753057225428992



Most men's World Cup assists since 1966 (per Stats Perform tracking):

8 🇦🇷 Lionel Messi
8 🇦🇷 Diego Maradona
^^
https://twitter.com/PaulCarr/status/1602763916974690306
beardsley4ever

Re: Lionel Messi
Today at 03:32:29 am
Quote from: "Merry CraigDSmas ... Everyone!" on Today at 12:16:29 am
Not sure how old you are, but assuming 87 is your year of birth then its stupidity to say you wont see anyone like him again. There have been plenty in the past, and will be others in the future.


Have there really been plenty like him in the past?  Really?  At this otherworldly level for 15 years, year after year after year?  I'm struggling with that one, if I'm honest, and I'm old enough to have seen Cruyff onwards.
farawayred

Re: Lionel Messi
Today at 03:52:29 am
Quote from: beardsley4ever on Today at 03:32:29 am

Have there really been plenty like him in the past?  Really?  At this otherworldly level for 15 years, year after year after year?  I'm struggling with that one, if I'm honest, and I'm old enough to have seen Cruyff onwards.
I think there are two important factors to consider - the quality of a player and the level of the game a team plays. In the Pele's, and a bit less so in Maradona's days, only a handful of teams were playing at the top level, whereas nowadays the difference in class is much smaller. That's why they both stood up so much. In them days it took a miracle player to elevate a team, which is not quite the same these days. So, I think that Messi's talents are a bit lost in the background of the good players of this age. But there will be others like him, like Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Garrincha, Eusebio, Puskas, Di Stefano, Platini, Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Yashin, the phenomenon and the fake one, etc. I'm not ordering thos in any way, and I'm surely missing a boatload.
keyop

Re: Lionel Messi
Today at 06:55:53 am
Quote from: "Merry CraigDSmas ... Everyone!" on Yesterday at 11:31:11 pm
I think his overall impact on games via his football is less than it used to be, a fair bit less. However he is still able to do moments of absolute magic, and his normal game is still pretty good - however its the aura of playing with him, esp for this Argentina side at the WC, and them wanting to win it for him, which is huge.
That last bit is a massive factor. All teams want to win it, but with Messi on the pitch - not only does everyone's game automatically go up a level, but that extra desire to win for him is a special ingredient no other team has.

Argentina have always had fight and desire, but this year it does feel like the whole nation and squad has extra motivation to get it done in his final world cup.

Regardless of what people think of him as a person (or his occasional career missteps off the pitch), you'd have to be pretty cynical to not appreciate the pure sporting romance of him possibly lifting that famous trophy after everything he's given the watching world for 17 years.
amir87

Re: Lionel Messi
Today at 06:57:46 am
Quote from: "Merry CraigDSmas ... Everyone!" on Today at 12:16:29 am
Not sure how old you are, but assuming 87 is your year of birth then its stupidity to say you wont see anyone like him again. There have been plenty in the past, and will be others in the future.

Stand by what I said. Havent seen anyone as good as him and especially when you consider his longevity as well. Other players like Ronaldo, Ronaldinho and Zidane are special but didnt do it for as long as this or with this level of sustained output. The plenty have done it is a load of bollocks.
And others in the future might have a few seasons of what Messi has done but I cant see anyone replicating his ability matched with achievements again. Hardly an outlandish opinion is it.
RyanBabel19

Re: Lionel Messi
Today at 07:58:36 am
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 12:45:52 am
Yeah, I'm not really a Messi fan, but it's hard to not be amazed by his magic. It feels like a World Cup win would cement his place as the greatest. I hope that happens, as I had the privilege to watch him from start to finish. I can't say the same about the Maradonas etc.

Obviously every has a different opinion on things but out of interest, what prevents you from being a fan of his?
-Willo-

Re: Lionel Messi
Today at 08:04:53 am
So glad he's had a world cup like this, it finally ends the 'debate' of him being the best ever.

An all timer campaign from him this. If he wins it against a French team going for back to back world cups too, some story.
Redbonnie

Re: Lionel Messi
Today at 08:20:24 am
Not sure what the hype is with this fella I have only seen him play live once and he was shit. Robbo had him in his pocket  :)
Henry Gale

Re: Lionel Messi
Today at 08:51:33 am
Quote from: "Merry CraigDSmas ... Everyone!" on Today at 12:16:29 am
Not sure how old you are, but assuming 87 is your year of birth then its stupidity to say you wont see anyone like him again. There have been plenty in the past, and will be others in the future.

He scored 30 goals a season for 13 seaons in a row at the highest possible level whilst winning everything at club level.

You will never see the likes of him again.
Knight

Re: Lionel Messi
Today at 09:05:36 am
For Messi this world cup has been a triumph happening when it has. He's always looked absolutely knackered in previous ones. This time, even though he's 35, he's absolutely bossing it.
tubby

Re: Lionel Messi
Today at 09:09:17 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 07:58:36 am
Obviously every has a different opinion on things but out of interest, what prevents you from being a fan of his?

He's a twat, basically.  Constantly in the ref's ear, even back to his Barca days.  Doesn't dive as extravagantly as Ronaldo but is still partial to dropping to the floor and staring at the ref with his arms outstretched whenever he loses the ball, basically ran things at Barca, deciding who stays and who goes, took the Qatar money to play for PSG, doesn't pay his taxes, etc.

I wouldn't begrudge him winning the WC because he's the best ever.  But he's a proper snidey little prick who just happens to play beautiful football.
amir87

Re: Lionel Messi
Today at 09:12:33 am
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 08:51:33 am
He scored 30 goals a season for 13 seaons in a row at the highest possible level whilst winning everything at club level.

You will never see the likes of him again.

Careful now, you dont want to be told your opinion is stupid do you?
JackWard33

Re: Lionel Messi
Today at 09:19:31 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:09:17 am
He's a twat, basically.  Constantly in the ref's ear, even back to his Barca days.  Doesn't dive as extravagantly as Ronaldo but is still partial to dropping to the floor and staring at the ref with his arms outstretched whenever he loses the ball, basically ran things at Barca, deciding who stays and who goes, took the Qatar money to play for PSG, doesn't pay his taxes, etc.

I wouldn't begrudge him winning the WC because he's the best ever.  But he's a proper snidey little prick who just happens to play beautiful football.

Honestly one of the more remarkable things about him is how little he dives especially considering how much he carries the ball and how much hes fouled. Most of his individual goals and assists involve more than one occasion where he could go down
tubby

Re: Lionel Messi
Today at 09:22:45 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:19:31 am
Honestly one of the more remarkable things about him is how little he dives especially considering how much he carries the ball and how much hes fouled. Most of his individual goals and assists involve more than one occasion where he could go down

That's fair, I'm not saying he looks for dives like Fernandes, for example, because his balance and touch is so insane that he can ride challenges.  It's just whenever he loses the ball he'll flop to the floor and look pleadingly at the ref with his arms outstretched.  And he gets a lot off refs simply because of who he is.
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Lionel Messi
Today at 09:27:00 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:19:31 am
Honestly one of the more remarkable things about him is how little he dives especially considering how much he carries the ball and how much hes fouled. Most of his individual goals and assists involve more than one occasion where he could go down

One of the greatest aspects about him. He gets jostled, bumped, nudged, kicked, leaned on, pushed, punched etc etc and USES it to his advantage to dribble pass his marker/assailant.
