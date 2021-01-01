

Have there really been plenty like him in the past? Really? At this otherworldly level for 15 years, year after year after year? I'm struggling with that one, if I'm honest, and I'm old enough to have seen Cruyff onwards.



I think there are two important factors to consider - the quality of a player and the level of the game a team plays. In the Pele's, and a bit less so in Maradona's days, only a handful of teams were playing at the top level, whereas nowadays the difference in class is much smaller. That's why they both stood up so much. In them days it took a miracle player to elevate a team, which is not quite the same these days. So, I think that Messi's talents are a bit lost in the background of the good players of this age. But there will be others like him, like Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Garrincha, Eusebio, Puskas, Di Stefano, Platini, Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Yashin, the phenomenon and the fake one, etc. I'm not ordering thos in any way, and I'm surely missing a boatload.