« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 255 256 257 258 259 [260]   Go Down

Author Topic: Lionel Messi  (Read 808156 times)

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,063
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10360 on: Yesterday at 12:48:21 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:24:08 am
Why is it? Does that mean Cristiano Ronaldo is a top lad?

Hes a little prick who exposed himself last night, oh and hes a criminal tax dodger whos taking blood money. He might be a genius but lets not pretend hes anything other than a massive shite.

His tears when he has another runners up medal and has to watch France or England lift the trophy will be a tournament highlight

Where did I say he is a top lad? I've said the opposite, he's a c*nt, but an absolute genius and the best the game has ever seen.

Sorry should have said compartmentalise rather than forgive in my original post.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:49:56 pm by FlashGordon »
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,106
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10361 on: Yesterday at 01:04:39 pm »
Quote from: I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You on Yesterday at 11:37:20 am
Messi is a piece of shit. Imagine doing that to an opponent after a game, and one you won too! Nasty, entitled and arrogant.

Nah, the way the Netherlands players were acting during the penalty kicks, they deserved the reaction they got.
Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,144
  • Red since '64
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10362 on: Yesterday at 01:04:52 pm »
I had a text from a mate telling me how wonderfully well Modric had played in the Croatia v Brazil game (he knows Ive boycotted the tournament).

I reminded him that between them Ronaldo and Messi have had a stranglehold on the Ballon Dor, and despite Modrics sustained excellence over that period, he hasnt had a look in.

When I think of players like John Charles or our own Roger Hunt, from a different era, I remind myself how players and their agents have muddied the waters when we consider the criteria by which we judge the term great.

Finally, if you want to know more details about the financial relationship between Barcelona and Messi and his people during his years there, I recommend this:

Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,354
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10363 on: Yesterday at 01:14:19 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 01:04:39 pm
Nah, the way the Netherlands players were acting during the penalty kicks, they deserved the reaction they got.

Not having that at all, Argentina were shit housing and goading them all game, smashing balls into the subs bench etc, all way before pens. How on earth anyone can say they deserved it is just mad. They were absolute c*nts from start to finish just like they always are. Like watching any game Atlético Madrid are involved in and saying the others deserved it.

Horrific from them and really shameful that picture posted on the last page.
Logged

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,984
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10364 on: Yesterday at 01:14:50 pm »
Quote from: I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You on Yesterday at 12:02:57 pm
theres no other time an opposing player can go shake the hand of an opponent though. And this was a big after the actual end of the game too, when they where on media duties.

Its dreadful, arrogant, nasty behaviour and utterly uncalled for. But then hes a dick, always comes across that way, I guess when you have yes men/woman around you all day from your teenage years, and no one who dares bring you to task in case they lose their job and / or cash cow, not exactly surprising. 

It's not owed that you be nice,  like a robot,  to a set of lads who've been needling you and your side all game,  culminating in this:

https://mobile.twitter.com/YlDavs/status/1601465849805959170?t=QD79gwhSvuoRp88kufrIzw&s=19

Which led to the notorious Argentine final whistle reaction.  Couple that with argentine players taking offence with van gaal's comments pre match, the in game antics from some argentine players themselves,  it was at boiling temperature.

Messi's been great for the most part in how he deals with people in the game,  he's been gracious after losing copa and world cup finals. The Dutch take responsibility as well here.

Always found it bizarre how a guy can do well in 9/10  situations and people can find fault in one and go aha,  true colours,  got you.  No it's still 9/10.
Logged

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,498
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10365 on: Yesterday at 01:16:43 pm »
Quote from: Frostymo, laaaaa! on Yesterday at 08:56:08 am
Ironically a World Cup win may not actually enhance Messi's reputation/legacy as expected, he might lose a lot of support if they really shithouse their way to win it. Especially if it's against England in the final.
Huh ??? I don't understand this comment at all. Since when is pissing off English football fans any marker of legacy damage? Argentinian footballers are gonna do what Argentinian football does in World Cups. The so-called shithousery is all part of the spectacle. As long as they're not breaking anybody's legs or spitting in people's faces I'm all for the drama/entertainment of it. We could do with not getting so precious/self-righteous about this stuff.
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,063
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10366 on: Yesterday at 01:18:14 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 01:14:19 pm
Not having that at all, Argentina were shit housing and goading them all game, smashing balls into the subs bench etc, all way before pens. How on earth anyone can say they deserved it is just mad. They were absolute c*nts from start to finish just like they always are. Like watching any game Atlético Madrid are involved in and saying the others deserved it.

Horrific from them and really shameful that picture posted on the last page.

Have you seen the video explaining that photo?

They were both at it and they're big boys who can look after themselves.

A bit of needle is absolutely brilliant.

I'd have done the same if I was an Argentina player.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,540
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10367 on: Yesterday at 01:32:14 pm »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Yesterday at 11:59:29 am
Good video, not ever seen that before and I've always based the "best ever player" conversation on those I'd seen play a fair number of times - have to say, when you consider the pitches, boots and those heavy leather balls of the time Pele looks incredible in those clips.  Shame there's not more footage out there of him as the conversation will naturally gravitate towards those who have been exceptional in times of increased television coverage.

Still Messi for me though, everything is so natural and over a long period of time he's been mind-blowingly good, taking the piss out of the game and opponents at the top levels consistently.

Just as with Billy the Kid's shout of "over-romanticisation" there's also a tendency towards recency. A very natural bias of course. Every period's had its generational talents or GOATs and every one of these past greats has had very good reason to be lauded by their contemporaries, and as you say about Messi now, they were in their time most certainly "mind-blowingly good, taking the piss out of the game and opponents at the top levels consistently."
Logged

Offline Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,319
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10368 on: Yesterday at 01:35:00 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 11:34:15 am
In footballing terms, is that a bigger missetep than Ronaldo being accused of rape (and avoiding the US since), or knocking a phone out of a girls hand, storming off after multiple matches, refusing to come on as a sub, not acknowledging the crowd, diving and cheating every game, or throwing the club that made you a star under the bus in an interview?

Or how about shooting at journalists as Maradona did, or taking performance enhancing drugs, being an alcoholic, or beating your partners?

Or having so many affairs that Pele claims to not know how many kids he has, or his sports company taking £450,000 of charity money, or being implicated in a parliamentary investigation into corruption in Brazilian football, or being paid $3million in secret for a fundraising game, in which he'd promised to play for free?

I could also list endless players in the premier league alone that could be ranked as far worse people than Messi for what they've done compared to tax evasion (Ryan Giggs, Mason Greenwood and Benjamin Mendy to name a few). There are worse scumbags everywhere in the sport who aren't even fit to lace Messi's boots.

Messi's crime? Moving money to tax havens, to avoid paying so much tax on his earnings and image rights. Who else could possibly do that - apart from most of the richest people in the world, plus almost every major global corporation in modern history. It doesn't make it right, but lets not get silly as if Messi has committed the worst crime ever (the alleged prison sentence was even reduced to a fine).

Your dislike for him sounds like it's based far more on his wealth than anything to do with football.

I've no problem with wealth. I have a problem with greed.

Mate, I respect you, but you're wasting paragraphs on something you're not going to change my mind on!  The man's a cnut. All I see is someone trying to rationalise his "indiscretions" as a man so they can admire his football. You don't have to justify your position to me. :thumbup.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Frostymo, laaaaa!

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,717
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10369 on: Yesterday at 01:50:04 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 01:04:52 pm
I had a text from a mate telling me how wonderfully well Modric had played in the Croatia v Brazil game (he knows Ive boycotted the tournament).

I reminded him that between them Ronaldo and Messi have had a stranglehold on the Ballon Dor, and despite Modrics sustained excellence over that period, he hasnt had a look in.

When I think of players like John Charles or our own Roger Hunt, from a different era, I remind myself how players and their agents have muddied the waters when we consider the criteria by which we judge the term great.

Finally, if you want to know more details about the financial relationship between Barcelona and Messi and his people during his years there, I recommend this:

It's difficult to compare a player like Modric to the players like Messi or Ronaldo who get all the goals and/or assists. People don't talk about Garrincha for example in the same breath as Pele but he was a genius footballer.

Modric can certainly lay a claim to be the outstanding midfielder of his generation, surpassing even Xavi and Iniesta.

However, at least one of Messi's Ballon D'ors should have gone to Xavi (probably 2010) and Ronaldo's to Modric.


Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,106
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10370 on: Yesterday at 02:04:42 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 01:14:19 pm
Not having that at all, Argentina were shit housing and goading them all game, smashing balls into the subs bench etc, all way before pens. How on earth anyone can say they deserved it is just mad. They were absolute c*nts from start to finish just like they always are. Like watching any game Atlético Madrid are involved in and saying the others deserved it.

Horrific from them and really shameful that picture posted on the last page.

nope.  Don't think you can just blame one set of players.  If you want to say they both were acting terribly you probably can but one wasn't any worse than the other. 
Logged

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,680
  • The only club that matters
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10371 on: Yesterday at 02:14:23 pm »
Cant stand what the award has become but Modric did win the Ballon dOr, in 2018.  Not sure if that just passed everyone by, or if you all know that and think he shouldve won more.  Personally I think it would be a better award if you could only win it once, like it was your ticket into football heaven.
Logged

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,482
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10372 on: Yesterday at 02:26:17 pm »
Without Messi the Mancs would be on 5 European Cups now and Ferguson would have 4. I'll always be grateful to him for that.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,625
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10373 on: Yesterday at 02:30:54 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 01:16:43 pm
Huh ??? I don't understand this comment at all. Since when is pissing off English football fans any marker of legacy damage? Argentinian footballers are gonna do what Argentinian football does in World Cups. The so-called shithousery is all part of the spectacle. As long as they're not breaking anybody's legs or spitting in people's faces I'm all for the drama/entertainment of it. We could do with not getting so precious/self-righteous about this stuff.

Bunch of shithouses, shit-housing. Did add to the spectacle.

However, winning the WC this way won't enhance Messi's reputation after all but
he will care precisely zilcho.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,774
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10374 on: Yesterday at 02:40:04 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 10:22:41 am
The over-romanticisation of Pele has got to be one of the greatest mysteries in the history of the sport. It genuinely perplexes me how so many people insist on declaring him the greatest of all time. Never ever have I watched footage of that guy playing/scoring and gasped "wow, that was extraordinary". Don't get me wrong, I'm in no way suggesting that the guy wasn't a great player for his time. He most certainly was. Nor am I suggesting that he wasn't a phenomenal goal scorer. His record undoubtedly speaks for itself (even though I'm convinced if you dug into it beyond wiki you'd find a fair few dubious inclusions in there, but that's a whole other debate)

Anyway, the crux of my point is, when it comes to the topic of the greatest footballers ever, there is simply no way you will ever convince me that Pele ever entertained and astounded the masses in the same way that Messi, or Maradona, or Zidane, or Cryuff, or Brazilian Ronaldo, or Ronaldinho, or even Portuguese Ronaldo did during their respective careers. And by "in the same way", I'm talking about the audacity, originality and brilliance of their footballing skills, coupled with the frequency at which they routinely destroyed elite-level opponents at the absolute top level of the sport

Pele did all that plus more.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,774
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10375 on: Yesterday at 02:42:55 pm »
Quote from: Frostymo, laaaaa! on Yesterday at 10:50:41 am
People generally don't how good Pele was (or wasn't) in reality. Outside of Brazil people only really watched him in that 1970 World Cup, at least on tv. He was one of many great players in that team.

He spent most of his career scoring goals in Brazilian state leagues. His legend is mostly built on the 1958 and 1970 World Cups. 1958 because of what he achieved at 17 and 1970 because it was the first World Cup shown on colour and all the romanticism surrounding that and that Brazil side.

I don't think i've seen any footage of Pele that wasn't at the World Cup.

Brazilian teams he played for were not far of the great European sides, remember its South American players who contributed to these European leagues being so great.. At this time the best players plied their trade in South America the disparity of the leagues in the two continents werent as pronounced as it is now, so that argument as always is a one easily exposed, any time Pele played against the best opposition Europe had to offer he dominated, and he had been doing so since he was 17 when not even in his prime.
Logged

Offline Frostymo, laaaaa!

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,717
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10376 on: Yesterday at 02:43:17 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 02:30:54 pm
Bunch of shithouses, shit-housing. Did add to the spectacle.

However, winning the WC this way won't enhance Messi's reputation after all but
he will care precisely zilcho.

They're quite blatant with it but it's not like everyone else plays likes gentlemen. England dive and cheat with the best of them, Harry Kane is a disgrace to the sport with his antics. Portugal are as bad.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Frostymo, laaaaa!

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,717
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10377 on: Yesterday at 02:53:00 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 02:42:55 pm
Brazilian teams he played for were not far of the great European sides, remember its South American players who contributed to these European leagues being so great.. At this time the best players plied their trade in South America the disparity of the leagues in the two continents werent as pronounced as it is now, so that argument as always is a one easily exposed, any time Pele played against the best opposition Europe had to offer he dominated, and he had been doing so since he was 17 when not even in his prime.

Pele's legacy in most people's minds though is forged basically from World Cups. He played 4 World Cups and was injured early in 2 of them/kicked out the tournament. His feats in 1958 and 1970 were obviously superb and helped by 1958 being the first World Cup with proper TV footage and 1970 the first broadcast in colour.

The Brazilian league was obviously better then than now and he was a great goalscorer. A lot of his Santos goals came in state league games though were the opposition would not have been a good standard. His Santos feats are still top notch, just made the point that few people outside of Brazil would have ever seen him play for them and there's not a great deal of footage.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:04:07 pm by Frostymo, laaaaa! »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up?

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,583
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10378 on: Yesterday at 03:04:02 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 09:15:36 am

That's a good post mate, there's a certain romanticism with Maradona, with him being viewed as a flawed genius, where you don't get that Messi who's rather boring off the pitch (even including tax fraud case he was involved in) and that seems to colour views about him. I'm not big on comparing great players from different eras, I don't think anyone can say with much certainty who's better. And - this might just be me - but Messi's on his way down and isn't close to the insane level he was at his peak, just look at the opening post of this thread, he was being a called a legend at 22! When he's retired, I think things will start to come back round and he'll be viewed more positively again.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Frostymo, laaaaa!

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,717
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10379 on: Yesterday at 03:08:50 pm »
Quote from: Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up? on Yesterday at 03:04:02 pm
That's a good post mate, there's a certain romanticism with Maradona, with him being viewed as a flawed genius, where you don't get that Messi who's rather boring off the pitch (even including tax fraud case he was involved in) and that seems to colour views about him. I'm not big on comparing great players from different eras, I don't think anyone can say with much certainty who's better. And - this might just be me - but Messi's on his way down and isn't close to the insane level he was at his peak, just look at the opening post of this thread, he was being a called a legend at 22! When he's retired, I think things will start to come back round and he'll be viewed more positively again.

Messi scored at the 2006 World Cup and Argentina bemoan not bringing him on off the bench against Germany in the quarter final. He played 6 CL games for Barca that season who won the competition. That's the sort of longevity we're looking at. 2019 he was still close to the top of his game as well. 2022 he's still among the outstanding performers at this World Cup.


« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:10:22 pm by Frostymo, laaaaa! »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,334
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10380 on: Yesterday at 03:14:14 pm »
The legacy thing about the best is interesting, but international footy really plays into it, and it gets tiresome.

Maradona won a World Cup after the Hand of God goal against England.  If that was disallowed, and he was sent off, and Argentina lost, would he lose "GOAT" status discussions?

This is the ultimate team sport.  Somehow Gonzalo Higuain's inability to finish chances off makes Messi shit in internationals?  Or Ronaldo winning the Euros from the bench?  That was the ultimate smash and grab and hardwork without Ronaldo.  Maybe he plays they lose.

For me, these legacies are secure, but the focus on them gets grating.  For Copa America, we've had one in 2015, 2016, 2019, and 2021.  The last version was controversial for even taking place due to the COVID cases.  Yet, it happens, Messi plays like shit in the final in front of a mostly empty crowd, Argentina wins, and now he can have his international trophy?  Were we going to have Copa Americas all the time so Messi can win one?   ;D

I think there's nothing more that speaks to how this is a team game that Messi and Ronaldo's international trophies came the way they did.  That's the beauty of it.

I'd prefer if neither win the World Cup this time.  It's a team game, not an individual one.

The way international football has gone I understand:
-Lack of chemistry
-Poor coaches
-No time to fine-tune tactics
-Convergence of tactics globally
-No surprises
-More countries being competitive, professional, and knowing how to frustrate top sides

But countries' obsessions with their star players gets ridiculous.  There's no concept of "next man up" like in club football.  The way Brazil reacted after Neymar got injured in 2014, goodness.  Imagine if Liverpool reacted like that without Salah and Firmino for Barca second leg.

It's the ultimate team sport, but international football's obsession with individualism and individual legacies gets grating after a while, especially with referees, players, coaches, media constantly playing it up.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,437
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10381 on: Yesterday at 04:01:57 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 02:26:17 pm
Without Messi the Mancs would be on 5 European Cups now and Ferguson would have 4. I'll always be grateful to him for that.

That's true.

Don't want him (or his team) to win the WC though.
Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,144
  • Red since '64
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10382 on: Yesterday at 04:23:29 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 03:14:14 pm
The legacy thing about the best is interesting, but international footy really plays into it, and it gets tiresome.

Maradona won a World Cup after the Hand of God goal against England.  If that was disallowed, and he was sent off, and Argentina lost, would he lose "GOAT" status discussions?

This is the ultimate team sport.  Somehow Gonzalo Higuain's inability to finish chances off makes Messi shit in internationals?  Or Ronaldo winning the Euros from the bench?  That was the ultimate smash and grab and hardwork without Ronaldo.  Maybe he plays they lose.

For me, these legacies are secure, but the focus on them gets grating.  For Copa America, we've had one in 2015, 2016, 2019, and 2021.  The last version was controversial for even taking place due to the COVID cases.  Yet, it happens, Messi plays like shit in the final in front of a mostly empty crowd, Argentina wins, and now he can have his international trophy?  Were we going to have Copa Americas all the time so Messi can win one?   ;D

I think there's nothing more that speaks to how this is a team game that Messi and Ronaldo's international trophies came the way they did.  That's the beauty of it.

I'd prefer if neither win the World Cup this time.  It's a team game, not an individual one.

The way international football has gone I understand:
-Lack of chemistry
-Poor coaches
-No time to fine-tune tactics
-Convergence of tactics globally
-No surprises
-More countries being competitive, professional, and knowing how to frustrate top sides

But countries' obsessions with their star players gets ridiculous.  There's no concept of "next man up" like in club football.  The way Brazil reacted after Neymar got injured in 2014, goodness.  Imagine if Liverpool reacted like that without Salah and Firmino for Barca second leg.

It's the ultimate team sport, but international football's obsession with individualism and individual legacies gets grating after a while, especially with referees, players, coaches, media constantly playing it up.

Good post.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,774
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10383 on: Yesterday at 05:10:11 pm »
Quote from: Frostymo, laaaaa! on Yesterday at 02:53:00 pm
Pele's legacy in most people's minds though is forged basically from World Cups. He played 4 World Cups and was injured early in 2 of them/kicked out the tournament. His feats in 1958 and 1970 were obviously superb and helped by 1958 being the first World Cup with proper TV footage and 1970 the first broadcast in colour.

The Brazilian league was obviously better then than now and he was a great goalscorer. A lot of his Santos goals came in state league games though were the opposition would not have been a good standard. His Santos feats are still top notch, just made the point that few people outside of Brazil would have ever seen him play for them and there's not a great deal of footage.

He wasnt just a great goal scorer he was a great footballer, dribbling passing both feet, technique and athleticism, goalscoring and playmaking, people talk of him as if he was a Cristiano Ronaldo when he  was more of a 10 akin to Maradona Cruyff and Messi.
Logged

Offline tis the season to be jillc falafalalala la la la eh laaa

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,542
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10384 on: Yesterday at 06:29:46 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 05:10:11 pm
He wasnt just a great goal scorer he was a great footballer, dribbling passing both feet, technique and athleticism, goalscoring and playmaking, people talk of him as if he was a Cristiano Ronaldo when he  was more of a 10 akin to Maradona Cruyff and Messi.

The lack of respect some have for Pele's talent is just beyond belief. But this is how people build others players up by knocking others down sadly. For anyone whose not seen Pele play they should watch his documentary on Nexflix and get a glimpse of his talent and incredible life.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,437
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10385 on: Yesterday at 06:59:27 pm »
Quote from: tis the season to be jillc falafalalala la la la eh laaa on Yesterday at 06:29:46 pm
The lack of respect some have for Pele's talent is just beyond belief. But this is how people build others players up by knocking others down sadly. For anyone whose not seen Pele play they should watch his documentary on Nexflix and get a glimpse of his talent and incredible life.

I can highly recommend this:

https://www.amazon.co.uk/History-Football-Complete-Box-Set/dp/B000063TRA

Being the nerd I am, I read all my football encyclopedias from start to finish, when I was a kid.  Modern footballers don't even compare to the past greats, for many reasons.
Logged

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,442
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10386 on: Yesterday at 08:17:13 pm »
Interesting reading the last few pages.

Maradona, Pele, Cruyff for me. When I was a kid I remember older people also mentioning Beckenbauer. Once I got older I cared less and might put Messi in the top five if pushed.

I'd also like to mention Van Basten, such a shame about his injuries.
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,063
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10387 on: Yesterday at 08:23:08 pm »
Is there anything ever said against him going out with an 18 year old when he was 41?
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline tis the season to be jillc falafalalala la la la eh laaa

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,542
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10388 on: Yesterday at 08:23:45 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 06:59:27 pm
I can highly recommend this:

https://www.amazon.co.uk/History-Football-Complete-Box-Set/dp/B000063TRA

Being the nerd I am, I read all my football encyclopedias from start to finish, when I was a kid.  Modern footballers don't even compare to the past greats, for many reasons.

I will take a look, thanks.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,040
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10389 on: Yesterday at 08:53:03 pm »
Quote from: tis the season to be jillc falafalalala la la la eh laaa on Yesterday at 06:29:46 pm
The lack of respect some have for Pele's talent is just beyond belief. But this is how people build others players up by knocking others down sadly. For anyone whose not seen Pele play they should watch his documentary on Nexflix and get a glimpse of his talent and incredible life.

A lot of people don't remember him play in fairness. My dad actually met him in Rome on holiday in the late 1980's and was smitten. He went to meet the pope and met someone of greater importance he kept telling us ;D
Logged
Fuck FIFA and Fuck Qatar. One Love.

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,717
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10390 on: Today at 04:59:07 am »
Quote from: tis the season to be jillc falafalalala la la la eh laaa on Yesterday at 06:29:46 pm
The lack of respect some have for Pele's talent is just beyond belief. But this is how people build others players up by knocking others down sadly. For anyone whose not seen Pele play they should watch his documentary on Nexflix and get a glimpse of his talent and incredible life.
Too right, Jill. I have not seen him live, but I've watched over and over documentatries when I was a kid and he fascinated me. So did Garrincha, who I think is one of the mostly underrated players of his time. He can do a fucking dribble past an army!... I think better than Maradona against England.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online kaz1983

  • "Bloody Memory Wavers" Currently in debt with RAWK.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,481
  • Well dunno what to say, honest
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10391 on: Today at 05:14:34 am »
Messi will go down as one of the best ever.
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,445
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10392 on: Today at 05:16:06 am »
Quote from: kaz1983 on Today at 05:14:34 am
Messi will go down as one of the best ever.
I'd still have Pele and Maradona ahead of him easily.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 255 256 257 258 259 [260]   Go Up
« previous next »
 