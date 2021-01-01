The legacy thing about the best is interesting, but international footy really plays into it, and it gets tiresome.Maradona won a World Cup after the Hand of God goal against England. If that was disallowed, and he was sent off, and Argentina lost, would he lose "GOAT" status discussions?This is the ultimate team sport. Somehow Gonzalo Higuain's inability to finish chances off makes Messi shit in internationals? Or Ronaldo winning the Euros from the bench? That was the ultimate smash and grab and hardwork without Ronaldo. Maybe he plays they lose.For me, these legacies are secure, but the focus on them gets grating. For Copa America, we've had one in 2015, 2016, 2019, and 2021. The last version was controversial for even taking place due to the COVID cases. Yet, it happens, Messi plays like shit in the final in front of a mostly empty crowd, Argentina wins, and now he can have his international trophy? Were we going to have Copa Americas all the time so Messi can win one?I think there's nothing more that speaks to how this is a team game that Messi and Ronaldo's international trophies came the way they did. That's the beauty of it.I'd prefer if neither win the World Cup this time. It's a team game, not an individual one.The way international football has gone I understand:-Lack of chemistry-Poor coaches-No time to fine-tune tactics-Convergence of tactics globally-No surprises-More countries being competitive, professional, and knowing how to frustrate top sidesBut countries' obsessions with their star players gets ridiculous. There's no concept of "next man up" like in club football. The way Brazil reacted after Neymar got injured in 2014, goodness. Imagine if Liverpool reacted like that without Salah and Firmino for Barca second leg.It's the ultimate team sport, but international football's obsession with individualism and individual legacies gets grating after a while, especially with referees, players, coaches, media constantly playing it up.