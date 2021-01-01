« previous next »
Lionel Messi

Re: Lionel Messi
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 10:24:08 am
Why is it? Does that mean Cristiano Ronaldo is a top lad?

Hes a little prick who exposed himself last night, oh and hes a criminal tax dodger whos taking blood money. He might be a genius but lets not pretend hes anything other than a massive shite.

His tears when he has another runners up medal and has to watch France or England lift the trophy will be a tournament highlight

Where did I say he is a top lad? I've said the opposite, he's a c*nt, but an absolute genius and the best the game has ever seen.

Sorry should have said compartmentalise rather than forgive in my original post.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Re: Lionel Messi
Quote from: I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You on Today at 11:37:20 am
Messi is a piece of shit. Imagine doing that to an opponent after a game, and one you won too! Nasty, entitled and arrogant.

Nah, the way the Netherlands players were acting during the penalty kicks, they deserved the reaction they got.
Re: Lionel Messi
I had a text from a mate telling me how wonderfully well Modric had played in the Croatia v Brazil game (he knows Ive boycotted the tournament).

I reminded him that between them Ronaldo and Messi have had a stranglehold on the Ballon Dor, and despite Modrics sustained excellence over that period, he hasnt had a look in.

When I think of players like John Charles or our own Roger Hunt, from a different era, I remind myself how players and their agents have muddied the waters when we consider the criteria by which we judge the term great.

Finally, if you want to know more details about the financial relationship between Barcelona and Messi and his people during his years there, I recommend this:

Quote: "The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Re: Lionel Messi
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 01:04:39 pm
Nah, the way the Netherlands players were acting during the penalty kicks, they deserved the reaction they got.

Not having that at all, Argentina were shit housing and goading them all game, smashing balls into the subs bench etc, all way before pens. How on earth anyone can say they deserved it is just mad. They were absolute c*nts from start to finish just like they always are. Like watching any game Atlético Madrid are involved in and saying the others deserved it.

Horrific from them and really shameful that picture posted on the last page.
Re: Lionel Messi
Quote from: I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You on Today at 12:02:57 pm
theres no other time an opposing player can go shake the hand of an opponent though. And this was a big after the actual end of the game too, when they where on media duties.

Its dreadful, arrogant, nasty behaviour and utterly uncalled for. But then hes a dick, always comes across that way, I guess when you have yes men/woman around you all day from your teenage years, and no one who dares bring you to task in case they lose their job and / or cash cow, not exactly surprising. 

It's not owed that you be nice,  like a robot,  to a set of lads who've been needling you and your side all game,  culminating in this:

https://mobile.twitter.com/YlDavs/status/1601465849805959170?t=QD79gwhSvuoRp88kufrIzw&s=19

Which led to the notorious Argentine final whistle reaction.  Couple that with argentine players taking offence with van gaal's comments pre match, the in game antics from some argentine players themselves,  it was at boiling temperature.

Messi's been great for the most part in how he deals with people in the game,  he's been gracious after losing copa and world cup finals. The Dutch take responsibility as well here.

Always found it bizarre how a guy can do well in 9/10  situations and people can find fault in one and go aha,  true colours,  got you.  No it's still 9/10.
Re: Lionel Messi
Quote from: Frostymo, laaaaa! on Today at 08:56:08 am
Ironically a World Cup win may not actually enhance Messi's reputation/legacy as expected, he might lose a lot of support if they really shithouse their way to win it. Especially if it's against England in the final.
Huh ??? I don't understand this comment at all. Since when is pissing off English football fans any marker of legacy damage? Argentinian footballers are gonna do what Argentinian football does in World Cups. The so-called shithousery is all part of the spectacle. As long as they're not breaking anybody's legs or spitting in people's faces I'm all for the drama/entertainment of it. We could do with not getting so precious/self-righteous about this stuff.
Re: Lionel Messi
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 01:14:19 pm
Not having that at all, Argentina were shit housing and goading them all game, smashing balls into the subs bench etc, all way before pens. How on earth anyone can say they deserved it is just mad. They were absolute c*nts from start to finish just like they always are. Like watching any game Atlético Madrid are involved in and saying the others deserved it.

Horrific from them and really shameful that picture posted on the last page.

Have you seen the video explaining that photo?

They were both at it and they're big boys who can look after themselves.

A bit of needle is absolutely brilliant.

I'd have done the same if I was an Argentina player.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Re: Lionel Messi
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Today at 11:59:29 am
Good video, not ever seen that before and I've always based the "best ever player" conversation on those I'd seen play a fair number of times - have to say, when you consider the pitches, boots and those heavy leather balls of the time Pele looks incredible in those clips.  Shame there's not more footage out there of him as the conversation will naturally gravitate towards those who have been exceptional in times of increased television coverage.

Still Messi for me though, everything is so natural and over a long period of time he's been mind-blowingly good, taking the piss out of the game and opponents at the top levels consistently.

Just as with Billy the Kid's shout of "over-romanticisation" there's also a tendency towards recency. A very natural bias of course. Every period's had its generational talents or GOATs and every one of these past greats has had very good reason to be lauded by their contemporaries, and as you say about Messi now, they were in their time most certainly "mind-blowingly good, taking the piss out of the game and opponents at the top levels consistently."
Re: Lionel Messi
Quote from: keyop on Today at 11:34:15 am
In footballing terms, is that a bigger missetep than Ronaldo being accused of rape (and avoiding the US since), or knocking a phone out of a girls hand, storming off after multiple matches, refusing to come on as a sub, not acknowledging the crowd, diving and cheating every game, or throwing the club that made you a star under the bus in an interview?

Or how about shooting at journalists as Maradona did, or taking performance enhancing drugs, being an alcoholic, or beating your partners?

Or having so many affairs that Pele claims to not know how many kids he has, or his sports company taking £450,000 of charity money, or being implicated in a parliamentary investigation into corruption in Brazilian football, or being paid $3million in secret for a fundraising game, in which he'd promised to play for free?

I could also list endless players in the premier league alone that could be ranked as far worse people than Messi for what they've done compared to tax evasion (Ryan Giggs, Mason Greenwood and Benjamin Mendy to name a few). There are worse scumbags everywhere in the sport who aren't even fit to lace Messi's boots.

Messi's crime? Moving money to tax havens, to avoid paying so much tax on his earnings and image rights. Who else could possibly do that - apart from most of the richest people in the world, plus almost every major global corporation in modern history. It doesn't make it right, but lets not get silly as if Messi has committed the worst crime ever (the alleged prison sentence was even reduced to a fine).

Your dislike for him sounds like it's based far more on his wealth than anything to do with football.

I've no problem with wealth. I have a problem with greed.

Mate, I respect you, but you're wasting paragraphs on something you're not going to change my mind on!  The man's a cnut. All I see is someone trying to rationalise his "indiscretions" as a man so they can admire his football. You don't have to justify your position to me. :thumbup.
Re: Lionel Messi
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 01:04:52 pm
I had a text from a mate telling me how wonderfully well Modric had played in the Croatia v Brazil game (he knows Ive boycotted the tournament).

I reminded him that between them Ronaldo and Messi have had a stranglehold on the Ballon Dor, and despite Modrics sustained excellence over that period, he hasnt had a look in.

When I think of players like John Charles or our own Roger Hunt, from a different era, I remind myself how players and their agents have muddied the waters when we consider the criteria by which we judge the term great.

Finally, if you want to know more details about the financial relationship between Barcelona and Messi and his people during his years there, I recommend this:

It's difficult to compare a player like Modric to the players like Messi or Ronaldo who get all the goals and/or assists. People don't talk about Garrincha for example in the same breath as Pele but he was a genius footballer.

Modric can certainly lay a claim to be the outstanding midfielder of his generation, surpassing even Xavi and Iniesta.

However, at least one of Messi's Ballon D'ors should have gone to Xavi (probably 2010) and Ronaldo's to Modric.


Re: Lionel Messi
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 01:14:19 pm
Not having that at all, Argentina were shit housing and goading them all game, smashing balls into the subs bench etc, all way before pens. How on earth anyone can say they deserved it is just mad. They were absolute c*nts from start to finish just like they always are. Like watching any game Atlético Madrid are involved in and saying the others deserved it.

Horrific from them and really shameful that picture posted on the last page.

nope.  Don't think you can just blame one set of players.  If you want to say they both were acting terribly you probably can but one wasn't any worse than the other. 
Re: Lionel Messi
Cant stand what the award has become but Modric did win the Ballon dOr, in 2018.  Not sure if that just passed everyone by, or if you all know that and think he shouldve won more.  Personally I think it would be a better award if you could only win it once, like it was your ticket into football heaven.
