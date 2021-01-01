I had a text from a mate telling me how wonderfully well Modric had played in the Croatia v Brazil game (he knows Ive boycotted the tournament).
I reminded him that between them Ronaldo and Messi have had a stranglehold on the Ballon Dor, and despite Modrics sustained excellence over that period, he hasnt had a look in.
When I think of players like John Charles or our own Roger Hunt, from a different era, I remind myself how players and their agents have muddied the waters when we consider the criteria by which we judge the term great.
Finally, if you want to know more details about the financial relationship between Barcelona and Messi and his people during his years there, I recommend this: