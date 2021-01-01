I had a text from a mate telling me how wonderfully well Modric had played in the Croatia v Brazil game (he knows Ive boycotted the tournament).



I reminded him that between them Ronaldo and Messi have had a stranglehold on the Ballon Dor, and despite Modrics sustained excellence over that period, he hasnt had a look in.



When I think of players like John Charles or our own Roger Hunt, from a different era, I remind myself how players and their agents have muddied the waters when we consider the criteria by which we judge the term great.



Finally, if you want to know more details about the financial relationship between Barcelona and Messi and his people during his years there, I recommend this:



