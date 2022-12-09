« previous next »
Author Topic: Lionel Messi

Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10320 on: Today at 08:27:50 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:41:29 pm
He's bullet-proof.

Should be suspended for those comments.

He's got a point though. Even by PL standards he's a dreadful referee. But he always gets big games for some reason.
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10321 on: Today at 08:44:09 am
I don't care how good he is. Fuck him. He's a snide, money grabbing cnut who destroyed his boyhood club and pockets blood money.

I can't admire his football, knowing what a shitty human being he is.
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10322 on: Today at 08:56:08 am
Just seen him celebrating in front of Van Gaal when he scored doing the 'Riquelme' celebration - Riquelme who Van Gaal didn't get along with at Barca.

(apparently Messi/Argentina very triggered by Van Gaal pre-game comments.

Quote
Van Gaal says that they play good football, said Messi, per Sky Sports. But what he did was put on tall people and hit long balls.

Messi would have had an epic meltdown if they lost last night.

Ironically a World Cup win may not actually enhance Messi's reputation/legacy as expected, he might lose a lot of support if they really shithouse their way to win it. Especially if it's against England in the final.
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10323 on: Today at 09:01:09 am
Saw another side of him yesterday, not impressed at all. He gets away with a lot of the same shit that Ronaldo would be crucified for.
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10324 on: Today at 09:03:06 am
Quote from: Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!) on Today at 09:01:09 am
Saw another side of him yesterday, not impressed at all. He gets away with a lot of the same shit that Ronaldo would be crucified for.

I think he just knows it's his last chance and will do anything he can. I've not seen him like that before, really blatant as well and not nice to see.

Ronaldo or Kane are like that every time they take to the field though.
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10325 on: Today at 09:13:07 am

Quote
But while Messi was talking to Argentinian media on field after the game, a rival believed to be Weghorst, who reportedly wanted to shake hands and swap jerseys, was brutally rejected by Messi.

What you looking at, idiot? Go on, f**k off over there he yelled at a player identified as Weghorst before the presenter tried to give Messi the chance to calm down.

Weghorst later said: I went to shake his hand after the game. He has not accepted it and has said something rude to me, but I do not understand Spanish very well. Im very disappointed.
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10326 on: Today at 09:15:36 am
Quote from: Tobelius on December  4, 2022, 03:03:12 pm
Best player of his generation.

Never warmed up to him myself as a person,always found Maradona much more relatable even with or maybe because of his many,many faults.
I'm the opposite with Maradona - loved him as a player, but his indiscretions overshadowed his talent far more than anything Messi's done. Maradona was taking drugs and banned (twice), was firing air rifles at journalists, involved in tax fraud, twice accused of assaulting partners, regularly cheated on the pitch, was overly political and vocal about his views, was a drug addict and borderline alcoholic (whilst still playing), and really wasn't a very nice person, role model or advert for the sport in the final years of his career (much like Ronaldo). I'm not suggesting each of those indiscretions on their own diminishes a player, but when taken together I think they paint a different picture to the player and person many remember. We all love a tortured genius whose flaws make them seem more human, but those qualities shouldn't cloud judgements when it comes to talent and consistency.

By contrast, I think many equate Messi's relative shyness and lack of media 'personality' as somehow a negative, but for me it's one of the things that makes him stand apart from anyone else. He's not interested in anything except the team, offered to play for 50% less wages to stay at Barca, and he doesn't crave the spotlight, or have hissy fits or go off the rails when things don't go his way. He's no saint, and has made some missteps - such as his tax affairs and joining PSG. But in a world where famous people are mostly up their own arses and desperate for attention, followers, and likes, Messi stands out as a relatively humble family man who lets his talent do the talking, instead of continually promoting his image and craving attention.

There's no doubt Maradona was an incredible talent for many seasons, and his achievements with Napoli and Argentina are legendary. But Messi's been playing at that level for over 15 years, won far more, scored far more, assisted far more, transformed far more games, and only has the WC missing from his CV. The GOAT debate will always endure and divide opinion, but I think if Argentina prevail in Qatar, then the debate is finally over.
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10327 on: Today at 09:22:21 am
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on Today at 08:44:09 am
I don't care how good he is. Fuck him. He's a snide, money grabbing cnut who destroyed his boyhood club and pockets blood money.

I can't admire his football, knowing what a shitty human being he is.
How did he do that?

Barca's downfall was poor decision making, a disastrous presidency, spending £400m on Dembele, Griezeman and Coutinho, overpaying ageing players, sacking managers for fun, La Masia's talent drying up, and screwing up the transition to their next great team.

To say Messi destroyed them is an impressive feat of mental gymnastics - especially as he's by far the biggest reason for their success over the last 15 years.
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10328 on: Today at 09:29:13 am
Quote from: keyop on Today at 09:22:21 am
How did he do that?

Barca's downfall was poor decision making, a disastrous presidency, spending £400m on Dembele, Griezeman and Coutinho, overpaying ageing players, sacking managers for fun, La Masia's talent drying up, and screwing up the transition to their next great team.

To say Messi destroyed them is an impressive feat of mental gymnastics - especially as he's by far the biggest reason for their success over the last 15 years.

Bartomeu destroyed Barcelona. Where does this rank among Messi's world cups for personal performance?
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10329 on: Today at 09:45:08 am
Quote from: keyop on Today at 09:22:21 am
How did he do that?

Barca's downfall was poor decision making, a disastrous presidency, spending £400m on Dembele, Griezeman and Coutinho, overpaying ageing players, sacking managers for fun, La Masia's talent drying up, and screwing up the transition to their next great team.

To say Messi destroyed them is an impressive feat of mental gymnastics - especially as he's by far the biggest reason for their success over the last 15 years.

Barca's revenue growth during the Messi years, which he played a big part in accelerating:



It took spectacular and devastating mismanagement to fuck that up, despite stumbling on the ultimate golden generation coming through the Academy.
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10330 on: Today at 09:46:37 am
Quote from: keyop on Today at 09:22:21 am
How did he do that?

Barca's downfall was poor decision making, a disastrous presidency, spending £400m on Dembele, Griezeman and Coutinho, overpaying ageing players, sacking managers for fun, La Masia's talent drying up, and screwing up the transition to their next great team.

To say Messi destroyed them is an impressive feat of mental gymnastics - especially as he's by far the biggest reason for their success over the last 15 years.

Don't tell me Messi didn't know the money he was taking out of the club was unsustainable. Yeah, Barca were stupid to make the offers, but he gave no thought to it when taking the money,  the same way he takes blood money now.

And don't forget the factionalism in the club he fostered. Barca spent big money on players yeah, but if Messi decided he didn't like them then that was it.

You can call that mental gymnastics if you will. I call it seeing the man behind the player. I can't admire the skill if I can't respect the man, same as Ronaldo. You're free to see it different, but if you think he's an innocent party in Barcelona's downfall that is your concern
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10331 on: Today at 10:02:10 am
Finding it a little funny how people are saying he's being a twat this tournament, he's always been like this.  Even at Barca in their pomp he was reffing matches and doing his butter wouldn't melt routine.

He's as snide as they come but Ronaldo has always been a more blatant dickhead.
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10332 on: Today at 10:05:08 am
90% of footballers are snide c*nts out for themselves. It's what makes them elite.

When a player is a bona-fide genius, like Messi, it's easier to forgive the cuntishness.
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10333 on: Today at 10:21:08 am
I get people focusing on the snide/aggro stuff but from a footballing point of view thats one of the better passes in World Cup history
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10334 on: Today at 10:22:41 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on December  5, 2022, 01:37:45 pm
For me, Pele is number 1 because he's the best footballer ever

The over-romanticisation of Pele has got to be one of the greatest mysteries in the history of the sport. It genuinely perplexes me how so many people insist on declaring him the greatest of all time. Never ever have I watched footage of that guy playing/scoring and gasped "wow, that was extraordinary". Don't get me wrong, I'm in no way suggesting that the guy wasn't a great player for his time. He most certainly was. Nor am I suggesting that he wasn't a phenomenal goal scorer. His record undoubtedly speaks for itself (even though I'm convinced if you dug into it beyond wiki you'd find a fair few dubious inclusions in there, but that's a whole other debate)

Anyway, the crux of my point is, when it comes to the topic of the greatest footballers ever, there is simply no way you will ever convince me that Pele ever entertained and astounded the masses in the same way that Messi, or Maradona, or Zidane, or Cryuff, or Brazilian Ronaldo, or Ronaldinho, or even Portuguese Ronaldo did during their respective careers. And by "in the same way", I'm talking about the audacity, originality and brilliance of their footballing skills, coupled with the frequency at which they routinely destroyed elite-level opponents at the absolute top level of the sport



Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10335 on: Today at 10:24:08 am
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 10:05:08 am
90% of footballers are snide c*nts out for themselves. It's what makes them elite.

When a player is a bona-fide genius, like Messi, it's easier to forgive the cuntishness.

Why is it? Does that mean Cristiano Ronaldo is a top lad?

Hes a little prick who exposed himself last night, oh and hes a criminal tax dodger whos taking blood money. He might be a genius but lets not pretend hes anything other than a massive shite.

His tears when he has another runners up medal and has to watch France or England lift the trophy will be a tournament highlight
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10336 on: Today at 10:30:12 am
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on Today at 09:46:37 am
Don't tell me Messi didn't know the money he was taking out of the club was unsustainable. Yeah, Barca were stupid to make the offers, but he gave no thought to it when taking the money,  the same way he takes blood money now.

And don't forget the factionalism in the club he fostered. Barca spent big money on players yeah, but if Messi decided he didn't like them then that was it.

You can call that mental gymnastics if you will. I call it seeing the man behind the player. I can't admire the skill if I can't respect the man, same as Ronaldo. You're free to see it different, but if you think he's an innocent party in Barcelona's downfall that is your concern
He offered to take a 50% pay cut so he could stay - how does that make him someone who had 'no thought when taking the money?'. Quite the opposite in fact. Imagine if one of our players offered the same pay cut to stay and help us survive - they'd be lauded for it, regardless of whatever ridiculous sum they were paid in the first place.

Messi's had some real pelters in recent years on here, and whilst there'll inevitably be some backlash to his tax missteps and joining PSG, let's not forget that staying at Barca was his strong first choice,  and playing for PSG doesn't make you an inherently bad person. Is De Bruyne a 'money-grabbing c*unt?' How about Mbappe? Playing for oil clubs might seem distasteful, but I'm not certain it merits the moral outrage from some. It's UEFA, the PL, the regimes, the oil states and the cheating where the anger should be vented - far more than at the players.
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10337 on: Today at 10:30:16 am
We literally had one of football's greatest ever snides play for us and we all loved him, so less of the "I'm disappointed in Messi last night". He actually got criticised early in his career from not showing enough aggression or passion and shying away from confrontation. Well, look at him now. Striding up to van Gaal to give him shit for things said pre match. Iconic.

Look I think the Maradonna answer is coming from the heart, but really it's Pele or Messi. Pele was the first real global superstar, the beginnings of the modern footballer. You look back at footage now and he just moves like a modern footballer, where others are still looking like amateurs. He was considered the best in the world for well over a decade.

Messi is the ultimate version of that modern footballer. He's perfected every aspect of attacking play. He's one of the greatest dribblers we've ever seen, probably the greatest finisher we've ever seen (scoring as many as Cristiano Ronaldo, for example, but doing it so much more efficiently) and now, in the last 5 or so years, we've see him as the greatest playmaker in the world. Capable of producing passes that only really someone like KDB can come close to pulling off. He can create chances for himself and others, like no other player we've seen, because of this skillset.

Longevity being the key, for me.
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10338 on: Today at 10:35:30 am
His decision making is out of this world
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10339 on: Today at 10:43:09 am
Imagine Ronaldo had said that to Weghorst or talked this way about the referee. But as long as its Messi, he could be spared criticism, because he is great, right.
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10340 on: Today at 10:44:07 am
I just want to talk about that pass last night. He sees the beginning of Molina's run in his periphery, but then gets his head down for 2/3 touches as he's closed down by the defender, who is also now completely blocking his view of the run. So he's tracking the run and the passing lane in his mind's eye. And then executes the reverse pass perfectly.



Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10341 on: Today at 10:50:34 am
Quote from: keyop on Today at 10:30:12 am
He offered to take a 50% pay cut so he could stay - how does that make him someone who had 'no thought when taking the money?'. Quite the opposite in fact. Imagine if one of our players offered the same pay cut to stay and help us survive - they'd be lauded for it, regardless of whatever ridiculous sum they were paid in the first place.

Messi's had some real pelters in recent years on here, and whilst there'll inevitably be some backlash to his tax missteps and joining PSG, let's not forget that staying at Barca was his strong first choice,  and playing for PSG doesn't make you an inherently bad person. Is De Bruyne a 'money-grabbing c*unt?' How about Mbappe? Playing for oil clubs might seem distasteful, but I'm not certain it merits the moral outrage from some. It's UEFA, the PL, the regimes, the oil states and the cheating where the anger should be vented - far more than at the players.

Ah yeah, this old chestnut. Right at the end, after he'd sucked them dry, and it was undeniable public knowledge that Barcelona were on their financial knees and couldn't afford to pay him tens of millions a month anymore.  That's when Messi suddenly grew a big heart and became all teary eyed over his boyhood club's struggles. The irony being if his previous contract hadn't been so fat, a 50% pay cut - or whatever cut was permitted under the regulations - might have been possible.

Barcelona are not blameless. Messi was their drug and he had fuelled their rise to prominence. Fear of returning to European obscurity drove their desire to keep him; offering him increasingly insane contracts whenever there was a twitch of interest from another club. They thought they could hold onto him by pricing every club out of being able to afford him.

But that was before the oil clubs came along, and ultimately Barca ended up pricing themselves out of being able to afford Messi. But at no point as he signed contact after contract, did a guy who was smart enough to engage in tax dodging think "Ey, up, this is getting ridiculous now."

I understand where you're coming from and don't mean to come across as antagonistic towards you or others. But he will always be a money grabbing cnut to me. And whilst I understand people wanting to appreciate his undeniable unique and stellar talent, there is no graph you can show me that will convince me that Messi is not culpable in the financial downfall of Barcelona.  He either didn't think or didn't care and neither option reflects well on him.  You're best off saving your energy mate.
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10342 on: Today at 10:50:41 am
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 10:22:41 am
The over-romanticisation of Pele has got to be one of the greatest mysteries in the history of the sport. It genuinely perplexes me how so many people insist on declaring him the greatest of all time. Never ever have I watched footage of that guy playing/scoring and gasped "wow, that was extraordinary". Don't get me wrong, I'm in no way suggesting that the guy wasn't a great player for his time. He most certainly was. Nor am I suggesting that he wasn't a phenomenal goal scorer. His record undoubtedly speaks for itself (even though I'm convinced if you dug into it beyond wiki you'd find a fair few dubious inclusions in there, but that's a whole other debate)

Anyway, the crux of my point is, when it comes to the topic of the greatest footballers ever, there is simply no way you will ever convince me that Pele ever entertained and astounded the masses in the same way that Messi, or Maradona, or Zidane, or Cryuff, or Brazilian Ronaldo, or Ronaldinho, or even Portuguese Ronaldo did during their respective careers. And by "in the same way", I'm talking about the audacity, originality and brilliance of their footballing skills, coupled with the frequency at which they routinely destroyed elite-level opponents at the absolute top level of the sport

People generally don't how good Pele was (or wasn't) in reality. Outside of Brazil people only really watched him in that 1970 World Cup, at least on tv. He was one of many great players in that team.

He spent most of his career scoring goals in Brazilian state leagues. His legend is mostly built on the 1958 and 1970 World Cups. 1958 because of what he achieved at 17 and 1970 because it was the first World Cup shown on colour and all the romanticism surrounding that and that Brazil side.

I don't think i've seen any footage of Pele that wasn't at the World Cup.
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10343 on: Today at 10:59:56 am
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on Today at 10:50:34 am
Ah yeah, this old chestnut. Right at the end, after he'd sucked them dry, and it was undeniable public knowledge that Barcelona were on their financial knees and couldn't afford to pay him tens of millions a month anymore.  That's when Messi suddenly grew a big heart and became all teary eyed over his boyhood club's struggles. The irony being if his previous contract hadn't been so fat, a 50% pay cut - or whatever cut was permitted under the regulations - might have been possible.

Barcelona are not blameless. Messi was their drug and he had fuelled their rise to prominence. Fear of returning to European obscurity drove their desire to keep him; offering him increasingly insane contracts whenever there was a twitch of interest from another club. They thought they could hold onto him by pricing every club out of being able to afford him.

But that was before the oil clubs came along, and ultimately Barca ended up pricing themselves out of being able to afford Messi. But at no point as he signed contact after contract, did a guy who was smart enough to engage in tax dodging think "Ey, up, this is getting ridiculous now."

I understand where you're coming from and don't mean to come across as antagonistic towards you or others. But he will always be a money grabbing cnut to me. And whilst I understand people wanting to appreciate his undeniable unique and stellar talent, there is no graph you can show me that will convince me that Messi is not culpable in the financial downfall of Barcelona.  He either didn't think or didn't care and neither option reflects well on him.  You're best off saving your energy mate.
But you're conflating a well-paid player with 'money grabbing c*nt'. The reason he was paid so much more than his team mates is because he was so much better, and the club were willing to pay it. Same with any other great player at a big club.

If you were the best employee at a company (by an absolute mile...), in an industry where wealth is flowing (and pay is at unprecedented levels), and then every year your employer would offer you pretty much what you wanted - would you say 'Actually, that's far too much?' I highly doubt it.

As for the divisions you referred to earlier - Messi was highly vocal about getting Bartomeu out, as knew the damage that was being caused to his boyhood club (an opinion proven right). It wasn't as if he was causing divisions in the dressing room or falling out with managers all the time like Ronaldo or other bellends.

Again, not saying Messi is perfect off the pitch, but the pelters he gets are massively disproportionate to what he does on the pitch, and how he compares to a ton of other highly unpleasant footballers in the world. Perhaps he's simply that good that some people need to knock him down.
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10344 on: Today at 11:00:28 am
Theres always romanticism about players from years ago. They always seem better. Another who is in the conversation is George Best. Outrageous talent but another player that many can only relate to through YouTube clips and other peoples memories. To my mind of the players I have seen in my lifetime Maradona burns brightest but it burnt out too soon. Zidane was consistently one of the best ever. Portuguese Ronaldo an outrageous goal scoring freak, Brazils Ronaldo and outstanding all round striker but Messi is on another level for so long. Like all players who get to the very top he does whatever he has to to be successful and sometimes that crosses lines that are unpalatable but if they win the WC this time then history will only remember what he has won and how he was the main man. The rest will barely be a foot note.
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10345 on: Today at 11:03:02 am
Quote from: keyop on Today at 10:59:56 am
But you're conflating a well-paid player with 'money grabbing c*nt'. The reason he was paid so much more than his team mates is because he was so much better, and the club were willing to pay it. Same with any other great player at a big club.

If you were the best employee at a company (by an absolute mile...), in an industry where wealth is flowing (and pay is at unprecedented levels), and then every year your employer would offer you pretty much what you wanted - would you say 'Actually, that's far too much?' I highly doubt it.

As for the divisions you referred to earlier - Messi was highly vocal about getting Bartomeu out, as knew the damage that was being caused to his boyhood club (an opinion proven right). It wasn't as if he was causing divisions in the dressing room or falling out with managers all the time like Ronaldo or other bellends.

Again, not saying Messi is perfect off the pitch, but the pelters he gets are massively disproportionate to what he does on the pitch, and how he compares to a ton of other highly unpleasant footballers in the world. Perhaps he's simply that good that some people need to knock him down.

Mate, you described his tax dodging as a "misstep". Come on. ;D  :D
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10346 on: Today at 11:03:13 am
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 10:22:41 am
The over-romanticisation of Pele has got to be one of the greatest mysteries in the history of the sport. It genuinely perplexes me how so many people insist on declaring him the greatest of all time. Never ever have I watched footage of that guy playing/scoring and gasped "wow, that was extraordinary". Don't get me wrong, I'm in no way suggesting that the guy wasn't a great player for his time. He most certainly was. Nor am I suggesting that he wasn't a phenomenal goal scorer. His record undoubtedly speaks for itself (even though I'm convinced if you dug into it beyond wiki you'd find a fair few dubious inclusions in there, but that's a whole other debate)

Anyway, the crux of my point is, when it comes to the topic of the greatest footballers ever, there is simply no way you will ever convince me that Pele ever entertained and astounded the masses in the same way that Messi, or Maradona, or Zidane, or Cryuff, or Brazilian Ronaldo, or Ronaldinho, or even Portuguese Ronaldo did during their respective careers. And by "in the same way", I'm talking about the audacity, originality and brilliance of their footballing skills, coupled with the frequency at which they routinely destroyed elite-level opponents at the absolute top level of the sport
Tell me you've not watched him without telling me you've not watched him :). Even Swedish fans applauded his goal against them in the 1958 final. That's just one example.

He played against all-timers like Bobby Moore, Beckenbauer and Facchetti LOL and Pelé did most of the tricks that Cruyff, Messi... did.
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10347 on: Today at 11:10:15 am
Quote from: an fear dearg on Today at 11:00:28 am
Theres always romanticism about players from years ago. They always seem better. Another who is in the conversation is George Best. Outrageous talent but another player that many can only relate to through YouTube clips and other peoples memories. To my mind of the players I have seen in my lifetime Maradona burns brightest but it burnt out too soon. Zidane was consistently one of the best ever. Portuguese Ronaldo an outrageous goal scoring freak, Brazils Ronaldo and outstanding all round striker but Messi is on another level for so long. Like all players who get to the very top he does whatever he has to to be successful and sometimes that crosses lines that are unpalatable but if they win the WC this time then history will only remember what he has won and how he was the main man. The rest will barely be a foot note.

I said with Pele anything you see of him is always from the World Cup so you don't get the full picture of him as a player. Best on the other hand never played in one which tends to see him overlooked on the Cruyff/Pele/Maradona conversations. At his peak he played a starring role in winning the European Cup and in the English top flight.

Cruyff pretty much did the lot, short of actually winning the World Cup. In his club career won several European Cups playing a starring role with Ajax, went to a failing Barca and turned the club around and won them the league after a long time. Took Holland to two World Cup finals playing a starring role in those tournaments.

Player of the 70s - Cruyff, 80s - Maradona, 90s - Ronaldo, 2000's - Ronaldinho or Zidane, 2010's - Messi



