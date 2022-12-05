Mexico 86 is probably the highest peak by any player in football, when Maradona single handedly won a world cup. However I caught his career from 1988 onwards and he was always on a downward spiral of injuries, non performance, drugs, overweight, etc. Messi's consistency has to count for why he is ahead for me. To do it year in year out and even now at 35, unprecedented.

Pele when he was 17 scored a hattrick in a world cup semi and 2 cracking goals in the final. He too is there on merit.



Cristiano has the best pose, he pulls up his shorts and puffs his cheeks in perfect unison to the camera zooming in to capture the sweat on his forehead, before he hits his free kick into the wall.



That's the thing, the world over it's acknowledged as him at his peak, but he was already below it. You check it up, he played that World Cup having to wear a left boot about a couple of sizes bigger than his right as his left ankle was near permanently swollen, he never recovered completely from the assault by Goikoetxea. There was still enough pace there and acceleration left to go past people, but if you want his peak, it was at Boca and then Barcelona before that injury.Watching the Boca first spell on youtube, Barca, extended compilations, that's glorious.When it's mentioned that players from that era and before were handicapped by the thuggery versus the Messi modern opposition space constraints handicap, that level of violence isn't something you just face during a game, then it's off, and then you do it again. You stay hit, and your peak ends early for pretty much everyone. For me this was a bigger issue, handicapped players a lot more than the space and organisational advantages they had, in terms of balance, in comparison to modern football.I think modern greats like Messi, Ronaldo (brasilian), Zidane are technically better than plenty of those from previous generations, Maradona is one of the few that beats them all in that respect imo. So if you don't put much stock by longevity - I don't, for me you need to show your level over a couple of seasons, after that I'm not arsed how long you go for, I'm not picking someone for work but assessing the highest level a player (attacker) can hit - then it's a straightforward choice. Obviously people will differ on that, some will weight longevity more. George Best rates highly as well for me.