Lionel Messi

Re: Lionel Messi
robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta:
Wish I'd seen Alfredo Di Stefano play
Fuck the Tories

Re: Lionel Messi
The North Bank:
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:43:53 am
What a thought that is. Each of them at peak. Talking of peak, if you had to add the name Ronaldo in there the original was better for me at peak. He had his injuries and that, but for a short period when he was at his best, he was phenomenal. One on one with a keeper I've never seen a better player.

Mexico 86 is probably the highest peak by any player in football, when Maradona single handedly won a world cup. However I caught his career from 1988 onwards and he was always on a downward spiral of injuries, non performance, drugs, overweight, etc. Messi's consistency has to count for why he is ahead for me. To do it year in year out and even now at 35, unprecedented.
Pele when he was 17 scored a hattrick in a world cup semi and 2 cracking goals in the final. He too is there on merit.

Cristiano has the best pose, he pulls up his shorts and puffs his cheeks in perfect unison to the camera zooming in to capture the sweat on his forehead, before he hits his free kick into the wall.
Re: Lionel Messi
BoRed:
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 10:48:35 am
Wish I'd seen Alfredo Di Stefano play

Or Puskas.
Re: Lionel Messi
Mister Flip Flop:
Yeah he was/is an amazing player but Maradona just pips it for me. The world cup in 86 was the absolute peak performance iv'e ever seen from any footballer in the history of the sport but it's not for that reason i'd say he was the best ever. He went to a let's face it nothing side in Napoli and made them fairly unbeatable in a time when Italian football was the pinnacle of football on the planet. He tested himself, something that hardly any player at that level bothers doing anymore. To put it in context it would be like let's say Mbappe signing for any small/medium sized club now let's say Wolves or Everton and winning them a couple of titles and a UEFA cup.

Maradona
Messi
Pele

That's my 2 cents.
Fuck FIFA and Fuck Qatar. One Love.

Re: Lionel Messi
MonsLibpool:
For me, Pele is number 1 because he's the best footballer ever and he has the best legacy. Messi for me is better than Maradona because he's done it for a longer period of time and his goal record is better.
Re: Lionel Messi
Suareznumber7:
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 10:00:23 am
Where is the love for El Phenomeno, only a few posters have mentioned him. I'd take him over Cristiano Ronaldo any day. I can't speak for players pre 2000's so I'll stick to those I've seen. Messi, Ronaldinho and Real Ronaldo.

Incredible player but injuries killed his career.  If he didn't have those serious knee injuries I think everyone would be talking about the top 4 (Messi, Ronaldo (the real one), Pele, Maradonna) rather then the top 3.
Re: Lionel Messi
oojason:




The 60 minute documentary on Messi on the BBC iPlayer:-

www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/p0d719rb/messi

^ or if you're outside the UK:
Spoiler
www.soccercatch.com/shows/424045463/world-cup-2022---messi---bbc-documentary
[close]


The blurb...

'Ahead of what is expected to be his World Cup farewell, this wide-reaching documentary seeks to provide a detailed understanding of the real Lionel Messi.

He is one of the greatest players of all time, but in contrast with his awe-inspiring ability on the pitch, he is an enigmatic figure off it. With incredible footage of the Argentinean superstar as a child prodigy, this is Messi as you have never seen him before.

School friends describe how a painfully shy boy with a growth hormone deficiency would draw crowds to see him play from the age of nine, while former teammates Cesc Fabregas and Xavi tell behind-the-scenes tales of what Messi is like in the dressing room.

Ex-Argentina team-mates Pablo Zabaleta, Javier Mascherano and Hernan Crespo explain the more complex sides of Messis story. How is it that Argentinas all-time top scorer has had to deal with spells of sustained criticism at home while the controversial figure of Diego Maradona is universally loved across the South American nation?'
Re: Lionel Messi
Lawnmowerman:
Quote from: tis the season to be jillc falafalalala la la la eh laaa on Yesterday at 09:36:31 pm
That is is so disrespectful to players who played years ago if anything that should be respected more because they never had the best of everything that Messi had.
yup. he had the power of a superclubs business interests and world class scientists behind him. literally grown in a science lab with the growth hormones. without them or science or the superclub behind him he would have been exactly what nature intended him to be, warwick davis with some ball juggling skills
Re: Lionel Messi
spen71:
My old man said the best goal scorer he ever saw was Gerd Muller
Re: Lionel Messi
surfer:
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:08:38 am
Mexico 86 is probably the highest peak by any player in football, when Maradona single handedly won a world cup. However I caught his career from 1988 onwards and he was always on a downward spiral of injuries, non performance, drugs, overweight, etc. Messi's consistency has to count for why he is ahead for me. To do it year in year out and even now at 35, unprecedented.
Pele when he was 17 scored a hattrick in a world cup semi and 2 cracking goals in the final. He too is there on merit.

Cristiano has the best pose, he pulls up his shorts and puffs his cheeks in perfect unison to the camera zooming in to capture the sweat on his forehead, before he hits his free kick into the wall.

That's the thing, the world over it's acknowledged as him at his peak, but he was already below it. You check it up, he played that World Cup having to wear a left boot about a couple of sizes bigger than his right as his left ankle was near permanently swollen, he never recovered completely from the assault by Goikoetxea. There was still enough pace there and acceleration left to go past people, but if you want his peak, it was at Boca and then Barcelona before that injury.

Watching the Boca first spell on youtube, Barca, extended compilations, that's glorious.

When it's mentioned that players from that era and before were handicapped by the thuggery versus the Messi modern opposition space constraints handicap, that level of violence isn't something you just face during a game, then it's off, and then you do it again. You stay hit, and your peak ends early for pretty much everyone. For me this was a bigger issue, handicapped players a lot more than the space and organisational advantages they had, in terms of balance, in comparison to modern football.

I think modern greats like Messi, Ronaldo (brasilian), Zidane are technically better than plenty of those from previous generations, Maradona is one of the few that beats them all in that respect imo. So if you don't put much stock by longevity - I don't, for me you need to show your level over a couple of seasons, after that I'm not arsed how long you go for, I'm not picking someone for work but assessing the highest level a player (attacker) can hit - then it's a straightforward choice. Obviously people will differ on that, some will weight longevity more. George Best rates highly as well for me.



Re: Lionel Messi
deano2727:
I think we are all a bit guilty of the nostalgia effect. I look back at the 2002-2010 as the best period of football (despite us not being as succesful as of late). So many legendary players around back then. I look at the current generation and would struggle to choose 10 that I would recall as fondly as the era I mentioned. That said, the teenagers of today will probably look back on this generation with the same nostalgia in 15-20 years from now.

For me Messi is the greatest, but I've never had the privilege to watch the likes of Maradona or Pele.
