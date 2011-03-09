Those tears eh?



https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/aug/11/lionel-messi-to-psg-the-inside-story-of-how-a-stunning-deal-was-done



The only comparison I can think of in sports history is Wayne Gretzky's trade (aka The Trade) from the Edmonton Oilers to the Los Angeles Kings. Both deals involve the greatest players in their respective sports leaving. Gretzky pretty much owned (or was on the way to owning) every ice hockey record available when he was traded. The Oilers, the only team he'd ever played for, were a dynasty that reinvented the game. Both deals involved a financially embattled team being preyed upon by rich upstarts. Both players end up crying at their press conference with the tears taking on loaded significance. Edmonton actually end up winning another Stanley Cup a couple years after the trade, before their team gets completely dismantled; Gretzky gets to one final (the Kings lose) and wins fuck all afterwards, but The Trade ends up massively boosting hockey's popularity/reach in the southern and western United States. Funnily enough the owners of both teams end up getting charged for fraud later on (Edmonton's owner avoids prison more than once; the owner of the Kings ends up in jail within five years of The Trade)Give it a decade or so and it will be interesting to see how much more to this there is. When Gretzky was traded, the villain in the press was his wife (an aspiring actress) who was believed to be luring him to Los Angeles to boost her career. Years later, it was revealed that Gretzky had far more knowledge of what was going on with the trade than was let on, pretty much ended up having input on who was included in the trade with him and that his wife didn't necessarily want him to go to even end up in Los Angeles (his Dad did, and probably Alan Thicke too).I wouldn't be surprised in a few years time, if we find out Messi and his camp have done a lot more to engineer his way out. He wanted to leave the prior season, but didn't, so surely he's had some insight from potential suitors (PSG, Man City). If he wasn't interested in winning and just was happy to see his days out in a comfortable semi-retirement while bolstering his profile he could have gone to the MLS, or if he wanted the purely romantic approach he'd go back to Argentina (increasingly unlikely to happen) to play for Newell's Old Boys for hardly anything.He's picked a good time to exit, as Barcelona look unlikely to compete for the CL anytime soon and are a financial basket case (as are their rivals Real Madrid). He's not coming off as the villain here; La Liga and the Barcelona board are. He's going to a team with a large Spanish-speaking dressing room that has former Barcelona and international teammates (Di Maria, Paredes, Neymar, Icardi) and a number of players he'd have played against in La Liga (Ramos, Navas, Bernat, Sarabia, Herrera), plus a manager from the same city in Argentina, so he's going to have some familiar faces around him. He should theoretically win plenty in France. It would be a shock if he didn't. At the very least, his move is going to boost the profile of Ligue 1, while giving him arguably the best chance to prove he can win things outside of Barcelona.