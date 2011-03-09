« previous next »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on August 11, 2021, 10:17:18 pm
Don't think anyone worth their salt will label Pochettino a genius if they win the CL.

With that front line, it will take a genius to win the CL.
Not much defending from the front that I can see, and a lot of individual egos. Pochetinno may have the most difficult classteacher job of all time!
Quote from: Peabee on August 11, 2021, 10:22:02 pm
Winning the CL with Messi, Neymar, Mbappe would hardly require genius. He can only fuck it up really.

Barca had Messi/Neymar/Suarez in their prime for 3 seasons and won CL but went out in the quarters the other years.

Just having a good attack doesn't guarantee you'll win a knockout tournament. City would fancy their chances against them and 1 to 11 with everyone fit we've got a better side IMO.
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on August 11, 2021, 10:17:18 pm
Don't think anyone worth their salt will label Pochettino a genius if they win the CL.

You have met the media in this country, right? ;D

It's less a matter of who labels him a genius as much as who believes it.  And let's face it, a lot of people will believe it.

Quote from: Peabee on August 11, 2021, 10:22:02 pm
Winning the CL with Messi, Neymar, Mbappe would hardly require genius. He can only fuck it up really.

And commentators continue to scratch their head and wonder how Ped Guardiola manages to keep City competitive on such a shoestring budget. 14 years ago they were managed by Stuart Fucking Pearce and their star player was Robbie Fowler.
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on August 11, 2021, 01:30:06 pm
Using the figure he was on at Barca, a figure which has crippled the largest club by revenue in the world over the last 5+ years, is prob not that wise. He wasn't getting near that deal anywhere, including at Barca which is why he was having to move in the first place.

So he was taking a pay cut wherever he went.

He then had options and chose to sell his soul to the Qatari despots.
Gini? Won't say a bad word about the lad.
Quote from: Red Berry on August 11, 2021, 10:55:57 pm
You have met the media in this country, right? ;D

It's less a matter of who labels him a genius as much as who believes it.  And let's face it, a lot of people will believe it.

And commentators continue to scratch their head and wonder how Ped Guardiola manages to keep City competitive on such a shoestring budget. 14 years ago they were managed by Stuart Fucking Pearce and their star player was Robbie Fowler.

Luckily mate, I don't have to deal with the British media.
Quote from: Red Berry on August 11, 2021, 10:55:57 pm
And commentators continue to scratch their head and wonder how Ped Guardiola manages to keep City competitive

Streets ahead...
Quote from: elbow on August 12, 2021, 04:16:33 am
Those tears eh?

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/aug/11/lionel-messi-to-psg-the-inside-story-of-how-a-stunning-deal-was-done
Don't get what you're trying to say, he should have just sat on his ass and quit football or something?
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on August 11, 2021, 11:09:46 pm
Gini? Won't say a bad word about the lad.

Gini's only on £150k a week. He's just the teaboy for Messi Neymar and M'Bappe.

Quote from: elbow on August 12, 2021, 04:16:33 am
Those tears eh?

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/aug/11/lionel-messi-to-psg-the-inside-story-of-how-a-stunning-deal-was-done

The only comparison I can think of in sports history is Wayne Gretzky's trade (aka The Trade) from the Edmonton Oilers to the Los Angeles Kings. Both deals involve the greatest players in their respective sports leaving. Gretzky pretty much owned (or was on the way to owning) every ice hockey record available when he was traded. The Oilers, the only team he'd ever played for, were a dynasty that reinvented the game. Both deals involved a financially embattled team being preyed upon by rich upstarts. Both players end up crying at their press conference with the tears taking on loaded significance. Edmonton actually end up winning another Stanley Cup a couple years after the trade, before their team gets completely dismantled; Gretzky gets to one final (the Kings lose) and wins fuck all afterwards, but The Trade ends up massively boosting hockey's popularity/reach in the southern and western United States. Funnily enough the owners of both teams end up getting charged for fraud later on (Edmonton's owner avoids prison more than once; the owner of the Kings ends up in jail within five years of The Trade)

Give it a decade or so and it will be interesting to see how much more to this there is. When Gretzky was traded, the villain in the press was his wife (an aspiring actress) who was believed to be luring him to Los Angeles to boost her career. Years later, it was revealed that Gretzky had far more knowledge of what was going on with the trade than was let on,  pretty much ended up having input on who was included in the trade with him and that his wife didn't necessarily want him to go to even end up in Los Angeles (his Dad did, and probably Alan Thicke too).

I wouldn't be surprised in a few years time, if we find out Messi and his camp have done a lot more to engineer his way out. He wanted to leave the prior season, but didn't, so surely he's had some insight from potential suitors (PSG, Man City). If he wasn't interested in winning and just was happy to see his days out in a comfortable semi-retirement while bolstering his profile he could have gone to the MLS, or if he wanted the purely romantic approach he'd go back to Argentina (increasingly unlikely to happen) to play for Newell's Old Boys for hardly anything.

He's picked a good time to exit, as Barcelona look unlikely to compete for the CL anytime soon and are a financial basket case (as are their rivals Real Madrid). He's not coming off as the villain here; La Liga and the Barcelona board are. He's going to a team with a large Spanish-speaking dressing room that has former Barcelona and international teammates (Di Maria, Paredes, Neymar, Icardi) and a number of players he'd have played against in La Liga (Ramos, Navas, Bernat, Sarabia, Herrera), plus a manager from the same city in Argentina, so he's going to have some familiar faces around him. He should theoretically win plenty in France. It would be a shock if he didn't. At the very least, his move is going to boost the profile of Ligue 1, while giving him arguably the best chance to prove he can win things outside of Barcelona.
Pretty gutted we didn't get him in.
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on August 12, 2021, 01:12:47 pm
Pretty gutted we didn't get him in.

Gretzky's too old to handle gegenpressing...
Quote from: afc turkish on August 12, 2021, 02:24:36 pm
Gretzky's too old to handle gegenpressing...
Messi has reached the point in his footballing career where he couldn't give a puck who is paying his wages.
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on August 12, 2021, 02:41:48 pm
Messi has reached the point in his footballing career where he couldn't give a puck who is paying his wages.

Its a slapshot in the face to all Barca fans
Quote from: Alan_X on August 12, 2021, 10:29:43 am
Gini's only on £150k a week. He's just the teaboy for Messi Neymar and M'Bappe.
£160k per week after tax. So around £310k per week as we would report them. Poor Gini.
Quote from: rob1966 on August 12, 2021, 02:48:03 pm
Its a slapshot in the face to all Barca fans

Quote from: BER on August 12, 2021, 10:20:26 am
So it was the "personal touch" that won the day.  ::)

Football journalism is dead.

I might be wrong, but isn't his father also his agent? How is contacting him and Messi's lawyers different compared to what other clubs did in the past according to the article which was going through agents (which would be his father) or intermediaries? Doesn't make sense to me...
Quote from: stoa on August 12, 2021, 07:05:32 pm
I might be wrong, but isn't his father also his agent? How is contacting him and Messi's lawyers different compared to what other clubs did in the past according to the article which was going through agents (which would be his father) or intermediaries? Doesn't make sense to me...

His Dad is his agent and also his accountant ;)
Quote from: Alan_X on August 12, 2021, 10:29:43 am
Gini's only on £150k a week. He's just the teaboy for Messi Neymar and M'Bappe.

That's net of tax. PSG use net pay for appearances.
Quote from: Peabee on August 13, 2021, 01:58:27 am
That's net of tax. PSG use net pay for appearances.
Yep, PSG players arent paying 50% income tax on their actual earnings through the club.
Quote from: Alan_X on August 12, 2021, 10:29:43 am
Gini's only on £150k a week. He's just the teaboy for Messi Neymar and M'Bappe.


Thats after tax


Hes on 300k pw gross!
'Lionel Messi - All 672 Goals for Barcelona (2004-2021)' - a 56 minute video by Wouva:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/a1-iff3lh2U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/a1-iff3lh2U</a>


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lionel_Messi


'Messi - All 76 Goals for Argentina 2021' - a 15 minute video by 21Sports:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cfe8IaexJFw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cfe8IaexJFw</a>

Messi reaches 77 international goals - and equals Pele's record as top South American goalscorer...


'Lionel #Messi, always at the top: the Argentine captain 🇦🇷reached Pelé as the top scorer for South American teams. Come on leo!🔟⚽'

^ https://twitter.com/Argentina/status/1436114798509441025





Messi's 77th goal for Argentina, vs Bolivia - https://streamwo.com/W1OxSaf & www.gsoccer.xyz/p/matchgoal-w.html & https://twitter.com/MessiIizer/status/1436114016976490498

