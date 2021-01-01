« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 250 251 252 253 254 [255]   Go Down

Author Topic: Lionel Messi  (Read 730992 times)

Online macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,132
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10160 on: Yesterday at 10:38:31 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 10:17:18 pm
Don't think anyone worth their salt will label Pochettino a genius if they win the CL.

With that front line, it will take a genius to win the CL.
Not much defending from the front that I can see, and a lot of individual egos. Pochetinno may have the most difficult classteacher job of all time!
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,264
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10161 on: Yesterday at 10:55:36 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 10:22:02 pm
Winning the CL with Messi, Neymar, Mbappe would hardly require genius. He can only fuck it up really.

Barca had Messi/Neymar/Suarez in their prime for 3 seasons and won CL but went out in the quarters the other years.

Just having a good attack doesn't guarantee you'll win a knockout tournament. City would fancy their chances against them and 1 to 11 with everyone fit we've got a better side IMO.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,664
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10162 on: Yesterday at 10:55:57 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 10:17:18 pm
Don't think anyone worth their salt will label Pochettino a genius if they win the CL.

You have met the media in this country, right? ;D

It's less a matter of who labels him a genius as much as who believes it.  And let's face it, a lot of people will believe it.

Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 10:22:02 pm
Winning the CL with Messi, Neymar, Mbappe would hardly require genius. He can only fuck it up really.

And commentators continue to scratch their head and wonder how Ped Guardiola manages to keep City competitive on such a shoestring budget. 14 years ago they were managed by Stuart Fucking Pearce and their star player was Robbie Fowler.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:58:03 pm by Red Berry »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,720
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10163 on: Yesterday at 11:09:46 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 01:30:06 pm
Using the figure he was on at Barca, a figure which has crippled the largest club by revenue in the world over the last 5+ years, is prob not that wise. He wasn't getting near that deal anywhere, including at Barca which is why he was having to move in the first place.

So he was taking a pay cut wherever he went.

He then had options and chose to sell his soul to the Qatari despots.
Gini? Won't say a bad word about the lad.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,850
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10164 on: Today at 03:51:12 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:55:57 pm
You have met the media in this country, right? ;D

It's less a matter of who labels him a genius as much as who believes it.  And let's face it, a lot of people will believe it.

And commentators continue to scratch their head and wonder how Ped Guardiola manages to keep City competitive on such a shoestring budget. 14 years ago they were managed by Stuart Fucking Pearce and their star player was Robbie Fowler.

Luckily mate, I don't have to deal with the British media.
Logged

Offline elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,408
  • Boss Tha
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10165 on: Today at 04:16:33 am »
Logged
We are Liverpool!

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,748
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10166 on: Today at 04:16:53 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:55:57 pm
And commentators continue to scratch their head and wonder how Ped Guardiola manages to keep City competitive

Streets ahead...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
Pages: 1 ... 250 251 252 253 254 [255]   Go Up
« previous next »
 