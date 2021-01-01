« previous next »
Reply #10160 on: Today at 10:38:31 pm
Don't think anyone worth their salt will label Pochettino a genius if they win the CL.

With that front line, it will take a genius to win the CL.
Not much defending from the front that I can see, and a lot of individual egos. Pochetinno may have the most difficult classteacher job of all time!
Reply #10161 on: Today at 10:55:36 pm
Winning the CL with Messi, Neymar, Mbappe would hardly require genius. He can only fuck it up really.

Barca had Messi/Neymar/Suarez in their prime for 3 seasons and won CL but went out in the quarters the other years.

Just having a good attack doesn't guarantee you'll win a knockout tournament. City would fancy their chances against them and 1 to 11 with everyone fit we've got a better side IMO.
Reply #10162 on: Today at 10:55:57 pm
Don't think anyone worth their salt will label Pochettino a genius if they win the CL.

You have met the media in this country, right? ;D

It's less a matter of who labels him a genius as much as who believes it.  And let's face it, a lot of people will believe it.

Winning the CL with Messi, Neymar, Mbappe would hardly require genius. He can only fuck it up really.

And commentators continue to scratch their head and wonder how Ped Guardiola manages to keep City competitive on such a shoestring budget. 14 years ago they were managed by Stuart Fucking Pearce and their star player was Robbie Fowler.
