Lionel Messi

Gegenpresser101

Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10080 on: Today at 01:53:49 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 01:47:28 pm
It's perfectly fine to have that opinion.  But I wonder is there *any* top class footballer who would turn down PSG/City on morality grounds? I can't think of any of the current elite who would.
Virgil turned down City cos he wanted to play for us/Klopp. If we didn't exist I'm sure he'd have joined them or Chelsea.
Yeh I think humans are self-interested primarily, socially conscious secondarily. Whether it's Messi or Van Dijk, I'm sure most footballers think of their preferences (i.e. with Messi trophies, family, salary; with Van Dijk trophies, Klopp), and make a decision based off their self interest and preferences. And that's ok as capitalism, and the innovations that capitalism brought us is built off human self-interest.

Not everyone is a Rashford, of whom is socially conscious because of his own background and experiences.
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10081 on: Today at 01:54:20 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:35:31 pm
Nope, it's not at all. The biggest name in football going to one of the biggest despot owned clubs for a huge wage is selling his soul.

Do you not think it's maybe his job to be informed about who he is working for? Who his "brand" is being associated with? Who is using his profile to sportswash their atrocities. Who he is effectively promoting to his (huge) personal fanbase?

We have at least one footballer at our very club who supports Bolsonaro. Let's not pretend that people don't have selective memories when it suits them, and holding footballers or athletes in general to some higher echelon of moral code and character than the regular Joe was always a bit puzzling to me.
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10082 on: Today at 01:54:23 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 01:48:54 pm
What I am, or am not, good with has nothing to do with the original question that you posed and you never answered my question about how many people that are fans of his are now going to stop watching him, or stop being a fan, because he has gone to PSG.

Why would I care? It's a pointless question to ask me and doesn't make it OK even if every single one of his fans continue to be just as a fan of his.
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10083 on: Today at 01:56:46 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:54:23 pm
Why would I care? It's a pointless question to ask me and doesn't make it OK even if every single one of his fans continue to be just as a fan of his.
I don't know.  You brought it up in the first place.

Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 01:54:20 pm
We have at least one footballer at our very club who supports Bolsonaro. Let's not pretend that people don't have selective memories when it suits them, and holding footballers or athletes in general to some higher echelon of moral code and character than the regular Joe was always a bit puzzling to me.

I'm going to leave this conversation as I have some work to get to but the above is pretty much spot on. 
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10084 on: Today at 02:01:32 pm
While people continue to make excuses for the greed in football, the game will continue down the path it is on now until it dies a death.
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10085 on: Today at 02:03:09 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:53:00 pm
if by settled you mean Messi found guilty then you are spot on. The 1.7m fine he was given in lieu of a 21 month jail sentence is like an ordinary person being fined a tenner

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-40534761.amp
Yeh I looked it up, he paid the fine, didn't go to jail, life goes on. I don't know the underlying human motivations of what caused the tax evasion case to arise, could be accidental, could be intentional, either way I remember reading his dad handles his finances, so I don't see how this reflects on Messi's character. Seems like another bullet the Messi witchhunt team just want to find to use to crucify him.

As for the 1 million a week comment you mentioned earlier, we get paid for the value we bring to society. If he's getting paid that much, means he's bringing that much value to society, and he does produce on the field, so I don't see what's wrong with that. Same goes with billionaires and millionaires who build businesses that bring them x amount a week.
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10086 on: Today at 02:07:19 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 01:47:28 pm
It's perfectly fine to have that opinion.  But I wonder is there *any* top class footballer who would turn down PSG/City on morality grounds? I can't think of any of the current elite who would.
Virgil turned down City cos he wanted to play for us/Klopp. If we didn't exist I'm sure he'd have joined them or Chelsea.

I'm sure there are plenty, it's just that nobody is going to come out and say it. For example, I'd be astonished if Klopp ever managed PSG/City.
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10087 on: Today at 02:09:35 pm
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 02:03:09 pm
Yeh I looked it up, he paid the fine, didn't go to jail, life goes on. I don't know the underlying human motivations of what caused the tax evasion case to arise, could be accidental, could be intentional, either way I remember reading his dad handles his finances, so I don't see how this reflects on Messi's character. Seems like another bullet the Messi witchhunt team just want to find to use to crucify him.

As for the 1 million a week comment you mentioned earlier, we get paid for the value we bring to society. If he's getting paid that much, means he's bringing that much value to society, and he does produce on the field, so I don't see what's wrong with that. Same goes with billionaires and millionaires who build businesses that bring them x amount a week.

That just doesn't remotely stack up.
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10088 on: Today at 02:10:25 pm
They still wont win the champions league / European Cup

Its all about desire. Players, supporters and the rest. I dont think they have that
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10089 on: Today at 02:14:33 pm
Quote from: gjr1 on Today at 02:10:25 pm
Its all about desire. Players, supporters and the rest. I dont think they have that

I would have agreed with that until recently, their recent signings though seem to have it alright. Messi, Ramos, Gini, Donnaruma. They seem big characters. 
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10090 on: Today at 02:17:15 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:09:35 pm
That just doesn't remotely stack up.
What doesn't? If a good salesman performs well, he gets high commissions, and earns more for the value he brings. If a good business owner builds products that are good, he gets high profits, and earns more for the value he brings.

Footballer's value are measured by their contribution on the pitch, and Messi has contributed alot, 748 goals and 315 assists, in 929 games, not to mention the individual magic he brings on the pitch. So as a result, he earns more for the value he brings, in the shape of trophies, match performances, human experiences, crowd revenue, and merchandise following. Same principle as the salesman and the business owner.
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10091 on: Today at 02:39:24 pm
I've only just caught this news. Does this mean mbappe is coming to us now ?? ;)
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10092 on: Today at 02:43:58 pm
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 02:17:15 pm
What doesn't? If a good salesman performs well, he gets high commissions, and earns more for the value he brings. If a good business owner builds products that are good, he gets high profits, and earns more for the value he brings.

Footballer's value are measured by their contribution on the pitch, and Messi has contributed alot, 748 goals and 315 assists, in 929 games, not to mention the individual magic he brings on the pitch. So as a result, he earns more for the value he brings, in the shape of trophies, match performances, human experiences, crowd revenue, and merchandise following. Same principle as the salesman and the business owner.

A toilet cleaner is exceptional at their job and brings great value to what they do, yet is paid a pittance - how does that tally?

A doctor literally saves lives - that is worth a million times what a footballer does, yet doesn't earn millions a week - how does that tally?

Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10093 on: Today at 02:48:58 pm
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 02:43:58 pm
A toilet cleaner is exceptional at their job and brings great value to what they do, yet is paid a pittance - how does that tally?

A doctor literally saves lives - that is worth a million times what a footballer does, yet doesn't earn millions a week - how does that tally?

Lives - schmives, Alexis Sanchez got paid almost half a mil a week because he brought warmth to a seat! 
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10094 on: Today at 02:51:01 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 02:48:58 pm
Lives - schmives, Alexis Sanchez got paid almost half a mil a week because he brought warmth to a seat! 

Its the society we live in and i know that, but by god, does it wind me up at times.

Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10095 on: Today at 03:07:12 pm
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 02:43:58 pm
A toilet cleaner is exceptional at their job and brings great value to what they do, yet is paid a pittance - how does that tally?

A doctor literally saves lives - that is worth a million times what a footballer does, yet doesn't earn millions a week - how does that tally?
Here's a money principle: the amount we get paid in life is a factor of quantity of value we bring, quality of value we bring, supply, and demand in the marketplace.
 
With doctors, they save lives true, but they can only attend one patient a session (every 30 mins). So their quality is high there, but the quantity is limited and low. Most people work hard and achieve the quality result, but to really maximize your income they have to also touch on the quantity factor. This is why Bhad Barbie (the cash me ousside how bouddah girl) made 1 million in 6 hours from onlyfans, because the Internet is the great multiplier which multiplies the quantity of value, thus multiplying her income.

So for doctors that works out to be about say 80 dollars per half hour visit to the doc, while Bhad Barbie onlyfans is much cheaper like 10 dollars I guess, but the quantity of people who wanted it was enormous thus multiplying it. So with Bhad Barbie, the quality of value is lower than a doctor, but the quantity is much higher. With a traditional doctor, the quality of value provided is high, but the quantity is limited. So if a doctor wants to maximize his income, they should work on increasing the people they can reach, maximizing their quantity of value, like through a website subscription service or something.

With the toilet cleaner, supply is high (anyone can do it), demand is medium, and they also have a limit of quantity, so that's why they don't get paid much. If they are a great toilet cleaner (quality), they will get paid more than other toilet cleaners.

With football, the Internet, broadcast services, all provide that quantity factor (since the 1990s), thus multiplying their value. And of course Messi meets that supply and demand much higher than any other footballer.
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10096 on: Today at 03:10:00 pm
Ah, that period of the RAWK transfer window when The Accountants leave and The Randians arrive.
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10097 on: Today at 03:11:42 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 02:48:58 pm
Lives - schmives, Alexis Sanchez got paid almost half a mil a week because he brought warmth to a seat!
Yeh that's where perceived value and actual value comes in.

With Alexis Sanchez case, his perceived value (by Man Utd) didn't match up with his actual value (performances on the pitch), and so the market adjusted and he was sold.

With Messi, his perceived value (by Barca) and actual value (performances on the pitch) matches up.
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10098 on: Today at 03:12:03 pm
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 02:43:58 pm
A toilet cleaner is exceptional at their job and brings great value to what they do, yet is paid a pittance - how does that tally?

A doctor literally saves lives - that is worth a million times what a footballer does, yet doesn't earn millions a week - how does that tally?



Because everything is supply and demand?

Anyone can be a toilet cleaner

A small minority can be a doctor

a very very very small minority can be a professional footballer at the highest level
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10099 on: Today at 03:14:11 pm
The only thing to take from this is that Gegenpresser101 is a bit of an onlyfans fiend
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10100 on: Today at 03:17:41 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 03:14:11 pm
The only thing to take from this is that Gegenpresser101 is a bit of an onlyfans fiend
Haha never. Onlyfans is a service that preys on the loneliness of men and men's need for intimacy, would never give them my money, no matter how many lockdowns we have to go through.
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10101 on: Today at 03:18:34 pm
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 03:12:03 pm
Because everything is supply and demand?

Anyone can be a toilet cleaner

A small minority can be a doctor

a very very very small minority can be a professional footballer at the highest level


thats ok then.

the discussion was about value not supply and demand wasnt it?

Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10102 on: Today at 03:18:43 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 03:10:00 pm
Ah, that period of the RAWK transfer window when The Accountants leave and The Randians arrive.
;D ;D
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10103 on: Today at 03:20:00 pm
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 03:11:42 pm
Yeh that's where perceived value and actual value comes in.

With Alexis Sanchez case, his perceived value (by Man Utd) didn't match up with his actual value (performances on the pitch), and so the market adjusted and he was sold.

With Messi, his perceived value (by Barca) and actual value (performances on the pitch) matches up.

Mine and others point is that it is far from black and white, quite the opposite in many situations.

Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 03:12:03 pm

a very very very small minority can be a professional footballer at the highest level


A very very very even smaller minority can be professional medal winning Olympians, yet many of them go home to low paid jobs.

What was the point of this argument/thread again?  ;D
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10104 on: Today at 03:21:49 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 03:20:00 pm
Mine and others point is that it is far from black and white, quite the opposite in many situations.

A very very very even smaller minority can be professional medal winning Olympians, yet many of them go home to low paid jobs.

What was the point of this argument again?  ;D

That is still supply and demand though? So you have proven my point.

The demand isnt there for the olympics for most events, so theres no money in most events when compared to footy.

If billions of people started watching Javelin on a Sunday, it would be more commercialised, and they'd then be paid a load of money for bringing the £££
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10105 on: Today at 03:23:26 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 03:20:00 pm


What was the point of this argument/thread again?  ;D

That Lionel is a humans rights abuser loving,blood money craving,tax dodging,cry-arsing twat  ;D
