A toilet cleaner is exceptional at their job and brings great value to what they do, yet is paid a pittance - how does that tally?



A doctor literally saves lives - that is worth a million times what a footballer does, yet doesn't earn millions a week - how does that tally?



Here's a money principle: the amount we get paid in life is a factor of quantity of value we bring, quality of value we bring, supply, and demand in the marketplace.With doctors, they save lives true, but they can only attend one patient a session (every 30 mins). So their quality is high there, but the quantity is limited and low. Most people work hard and achieve the quality result, but to really maximize your income they have to also touch on the quantity factor. This is why Bhad Barbie (the cash me ousside how bouddah girl) made 1 million in 6 hours from onlyfans, because the Internet is the great multiplier which multiplies the quantity of value, thus multiplying her income.So for doctors that works out to be about say 80 dollars per half hour visit to the doc, while Bhad Barbie onlyfans is much cheaper like 10 dollars I guess, but the quantity of people who wanted it was enormous thus multiplying it. So with Bhad Barbie, the quality of value is lower than a doctor, but the quantity is much higher. With a traditional doctor, the quality of value provided is high, but the quantity is limited. So if a doctor wants to maximize his income, they should work on increasing the people they can reach, maximizing their quantity of value, like through a website subscription service or something.With the toilet cleaner, supply is high (anyone can do it), demand is medium, and they also have a limit of quantity, so that's why they don't get paid much. If they are a great toilet cleaner (quality), they will get paid more than other toilet cleaners.With football, the Internet, broadcast services, all provide that quantity factor (since the 1990s), thus multiplying their value. And of course Messi meets that supply and demand much higher than any other footballer.