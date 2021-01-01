« previous next »
Topic: Lionel Messi

Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #9840 on: Today at 04:06:59 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:50:04 pm
I think Salah, Van Dijk, Fabinho and Alisson should take a pay cut and play for a grand a week.

They're all millionaires already with enough money in the bank to see their kids and grandkids live a luxurious life. If they cared about the club they'd do it so we could sign more players.

Or the money saved could be pumped into cheaper tickets, grass roots football, things like kits and boots for kids who cannot afford it, propery changing facilities, 4G pitches so the kids can play in winter and not have games called off because the fucking private golf course next doors drainage floods the field

Instead families can longer go the game unless you can afford £200 for a day out. £2.50 my Dad paid for us to go and watch Liverpool in the late 70's, now I can't afford to take my kids to watch the team FROM MY OWN FUCKING CITY.
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #9841 on: Today at 04:21:27 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:06:59 pm
Or the money saved could be pumped into cheaper tickets, grass roots football, things like kits and boots for kids who cannot afford it, propery changing facilities, 4G pitches so the kids can play in winter and not have games called off because the fucking private golf course next doors drainage floods the field

Instead families can longer go the game unless you can afford £200 for a day out. £2.50 my Dad paid for us to go and watch Liverpool in the late 70's, now I can't afford to take my kids to watch the team FROM MY OWN FUCKING CITY.

All fair points but the game is bigger and more commercial than it ahs been back then. It's a huge business, and we live in a more capitalistic world. Football isn't the only sport with this issue.
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #9842 on: Today at 04:26:19 pm
Quote from: MdArshad on Today at 03:07:57 pm
Will be nice to meet PSG in a two legged semi final.
 
                         Donarumma

Ramos, Marquinhos, Kimbempe, Hakimi

               Gini, Veratti, Di Maria

             Messi, Mbappe, Neymar

I seriously think we can still defeat this PSG side if we have all our players fit. Too much of an optimist?


You're missing one vital piece of information

Klopp




Pochettino
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #9843 on: Today at 04:27:33 pm
Quote from: Original on Today at 04:26:19 pm

You're missing one vital piece of information

Klopp




Pochettino

That's two pieces...
