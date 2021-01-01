« previous next »
Author Topic: Lionel Messi  (Read 721980 times)

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9800 on: Today at 12:58:22 pm »
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 12:21:39 pm
He must have enough cash in the bank ..

Is all upset about leaving barca, could have played for them for 2 years on nominal wages if he loved them that much. Or is this not allowed in the official rules? Spending unlimited funds and being a shite club is perfectly fine though.

It's been posted about on previous pages, under Spanish Law, any new contract cannot be less than 50% of the previous one.

Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 12:31:52 pm
Is the Super League so bad if youve got City, Chelsea and PSGs petrodollars hoovering up all the best players?

No, we just need to do it without those 3 clubs.
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9801 on: Today at 01:04:38 pm »
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 12:21:39 pm
He must have enough cash in the bank ..

Is all upset about leaving barca, could have played for them for 2 years on nominal wages if he loved them that much. Or is this not allowed in the official rules? Spending unlimited funds and being a shite club is perfectly fine though.
The lowest Barca could give him was 50% of his former wage as according to Spanish law

Either way he's a footballer that's his job, why should he work for a nominal wage? It doesn't mean he doesn't have a strong attachment to the club he's been at his whole life if he wouldn't give them his labour for a nominal fee. Gerrard loves us but he wouldn't do that either.  I don't think there's anyone who would if they were in that actual position.

Barca are an entity that makes an obscene amount of money and that's in part due to Messi. Messi has been a hugely significant part in turning them into the richest club in the world. It wasn't always like this. In 2005 they were estimated to be the 7th biggest in terms of revenue. Messi has been well compensated during that, but very correctly so. To suggest he should play for nothing for a club that makes billions a year, the most in the world. It's ridiculous to me. I know that you're not the only person who thinks that like. But no one would do the things they're saying Messi should do if they were in that position imo.
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9802 on: Today at 01:10:32 pm »
Is that true about the 50% Spanish law? Seems very bizarre to enforce such a law.
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9803 on: Today at 01:14:13 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:10:32 pm
Is that true about the 50% Spanish law? Seems very bizarre to enforce such a law.

Pretty sure that the 50% law is about civil service jobs
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9804 on: Today at 01:35:02 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:10:32 pm
Is that true about the 50% Spanish law? Seems very bizarre to enforce such a law.

That's what Ballague said

Maybe he's wrong but he knows more about Spanish law than me. And the whole players have to have a buyout clause is also part of Spanish contract law isn't it? So makes sense to me if there's other things that apply widely too. That's why I've assumed it's true anyway.
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9805 on: Today at 01:38:16 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 01:04:38 pm
The lowest Barca could give him was 50% of his former wage as according to Spanish law

Either way he's a footballer that's his job, why should he work for a nominal wage? It doesn't mean he doesn't have a strong attachment to the club he's been at his whole life if he wouldn't give them his labour for a nominal fee. Gerrard loves us but he wouldn't do that either.  I don't think there's anyone who would if they were in that actual position.

Barca are an entity that makes an obscene amount of money and that's in part due to Messi. Messi has been a hugely significant part in turning them into the richest club in the world. It wasn't always like this. In 2005 they were estimated to be the 7th biggest in terms of revenue. Messi has been well compensated during that, but very correctly so. To suggest he should play for nothing for a club that makes billions a year, the most in the world. It's ridiculous to me. I know that you're not the only person who thinks that like. But no one would do the things they're saying Messi should do if they were in that position imo.

Nail on the head!!
But, like always there are Redmen with Evertonian level of fume, so don't expect everyone to understand this.
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9806 on: Today at 01:45:54 pm »
Nothing could be done to keep him...the snowball effect started years ago and at this point, its just too big to do anything about it.

It is funny how they kept on signing or trying to sign players this summer. Completely delusional...Got a hole in the roof and they're off buying a new car
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9807 on: Today at 01:48:57 pm »
Meh..how utter predictable and boring. No one expected him to sign for Sheffield Wednesday but PSG? Come on, mate.
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9808 on: Today at 01:50:29 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 01:35:02 pm
That's what Ballague said

Maybe he's wrong but he knows more about Spanish law than me. And the whole players have to have a buyout clause is also part of Spanish contract law isn't it? So makes sense to me if there's other things that apply widely too. That's why I've assumed it's true anyway.

The buyout makes sense though.

The 50% doesn't. And seems easy to get around as if his job role changes then surely the law cannot insist he is paid at least 50% of his previous contract. Just make him a coach/player rather than just a player and then his role has changed and he can agree whatever contract they want.
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9809 on: Today at 01:51:05 pm »
All these people that would seemingly turn down pay rises from their bosses or even offer to work for free.


I have a few business ideas if you lads want a job.
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9810 on: Today at 01:52:12 pm »
Quote from: XabiArt on Today at 01:51:05 pm
All these people that would seemingly turn down pay rises from their bosses or even offer to work for free.


I have a few business ideas if you lads want a job.

Not sure many on here are worth what Messi is worth though, which is a pretty important part of the point those posters are making.
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9811 on: Today at 01:56:11 pm »
Know your worth. I'm not playing at a world class level for less than what I feel I'm worth.

If you don't like it, don't give me the contract.

The guy has scored 600 plus goals in 700 some games.
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9812 on: Today at 01:58:31 pm »
Quote from: XabiArt on Today at 01:51:05 pm
All these people that would seemingly turn down pay rises from their bosses or even offer to work for free.


I have a few business ideas if you lads want a job.

He has upwards of £300 million in the bank, he earns in 3 days what Salah earns in a week and it would take me over 2000 years to earn what he earns in a year.
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9813 on: Today at 02:09:05 pm »
PSG have created a team of galácticos. Heads will roll if they do not win the Champions League.
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9814 on: Today at 02:10:21 pm »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 02:09:05 pm
PSG have created a team of galácticos. Heads will roll if they do not win the Champions League.

Pretty much. The only position they're lacking in real quality is left-back. Hakimi can play on either side however.
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9815 on: Today at 02:11:29 pm »
Quote from: XabiArt on Today at 01:51:05 pm
All these people that would seemingly turn down pay rises from their bosses or even offer to work for free.


I have a few business ideas if you lads want a job.


If I'd pocketed over £1bn in salary and sponsorship/image rights/etc, then I'd be more motivated by emotional attachment than making even more money I couldn't really expect to spend in my lifetime.

But then, I'm not a greedy bastard motivated solely by money.
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9816 on: Today at 02:13:54 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:11:29 pm

If I'd pocketed over £1bn in salary and sponsorship/image rights/etc, then I'd be more motivated by emotional attachment than making even more money I couldn't really expect to spend in my lifetime.

But then, I'm not a greedy bastard motivated solely by money.
I thought he had agreed a new deal with Barcelona before going to Copa America this summer?
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9817 on: Today at 02:14:19 pm »
If Ronaldo is on something do you not think he should be on something comparable?

Please don't misunderstand me, I'm am not greatly motivated by money and I think the sums of money involved are frankly gross, more than gross it's just daft to be honest as his great great great grandchildren will never understand the meaning of work which I believe to be a bad start for their lives and his children will no doubt have to deal with some awful people attaching themselves to him.

But blaming a man for signing contracts put in front of him and wanting to be paid as well or better than his peers when he is literally the best person to ever do his "job" is not unreasonable in itself.
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9818 on: Today at 02:19:08 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:42:34 am
He was at war with the club last year so he could move to Manchester and was going to uproot his family.

The upset now is more its not on his terms and because it's more last minute after he'd agreed to stay.

Of course, I totally agree.  Whatever decisions he made in the past 12-24 months have backfired spectacularly on both him and the club. 

As I said before, if his last contract had been less than what it was, then a 50% in his new contract might have been enough for La Liga to okay it. Of course, that's a big IF mind, but the principle stands: if he'd taken less he might have found he could stay at Barca for longer.

I think most of his "war" stemmed from those in charge, but again he left it late in the day to get huffy and had been happy to take the money in the meantime.  It was the change in board that probably led to his change in heart about staying, but his readiness to accept conditions under the previous administration have led to this situation for him now.
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9819 on: Today at 02:20:39 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:11:29 pm

If I'd pocketed over £1bn in salary and sponsorship/image rights/etc, then I'd be more motivated by emotional attachment than making even more money I couldn't really expect to spend in my lifetime.

But then, I'm not a greedy bastard motivated solely by money.

I wouldn't work in Tesco for £5 an hour because it was poorly run over the past 10 years when Morrisons are offering me £10.

However its a nothing point, if he was offered 10k a week he still wouldn't be allowed to sign the contract by Spanish law.

Offering to halve your salary when you are still producing as much as ever, still worth as much to the club from a profit and marketing perspective, and in far far far worse circumstances than before (standard of teammates, clear turmoil at the club) because your bosses have run the company you work for into the ground is quite a thing to do, no?
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9820 on: Today at 02:28:12 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:11:29 pm

If I'd pocketed over £1bn in salary and sponsorship/image rights/etc, then I'd be more motivated by emotional attachment than making even more money I couldn't really expect to spend in my lifetime.

But then, I'm not a greedy bastard motivated solely by money.

I'm not a greedy bastard either, but if I'm the greatest player in the world and have been certainly in the top 2 for the last 10 plus years and have generated more revenue by myself than most sides put together, then you'd bet your arse I'd want every penny I can get.

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9821 on: Today at 02:29:47 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 11:45:50 am
Realistically it's the only other option unless he wants to take a massive, massive pay drop..Very easy to say from our computers well he has enough money and would still be getting millions, but it's not very believable that anyone would do that.

Yeah, it's very easy for us to say that.  At the same time though, he's earned half a billion fucking Euros for kicking a football around a pitch. You look at him going to PSG and think to yourself, is he looking for a new challenge, or the best paid, easiest possible route to another CL?

As that fabled best player in the world, he may indeed feel he has a right to earn as much money as possible for as long as possible. On one level, I don't hold that against him.  But on another I do wonder how much the football itself matters to him.

As I said above, he could retire tomorrow, with no need to uproot his family. So is this simply his obsession with the game and the desire to continue playing along some of the best in the game, or is he just trying to maximise his earnings? 

We've got some of the best players in the world in their positions at Anfield, as well as arguably the best coach, but we all know Messi would never come here.

EDIT: I dunno.  Maybe Messi is just as much a prisoner of his own image rights as Barcelona was.
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9822 on: Today at 02:42:03 pm »
Quote from: XabiArt on Today at 02:20:39 pm
Offering to halve your salary when you are still producing as much as ever, still worth as much to the club from a profit and marketing perspective, and in far far far worse circumstances than before (standard of teammates, clear turmoil at the club) because your bosses have run the company you work for into the ground is quite a thing to do, no?
If the Spanish 50% law is true for footballers, then you're right - he's essentially said - 'Ok, I'll drop my salary to the lowest that I can to stay at the club'. The club have then realised that they'll still be screwed even on those wages and had to let him go.

This isn't all Messi's doing - its partly due to the pandemic, partly due to overpaying for several other player transfers and wages over the last 5 years, and partly for paying him so much in the first place - whilst continually increasing his salary in spite of the clear La Liga rules on how clubs are run. His upset is likely due to his connection with the club and city, and not being able to stay - isn't that what we want from footballers - a bit of loyalty and to care about their club? They are the ones that were happy raking in the billions and hoovering up trophies at his peak, building their team and club around his talent and image, and increasing his salary every year. He didn't have a gun to their heads.

On a related note - is this a form of FFP finally in action by La Liga? Its actually refreshing to see a club unable to spend their way out of a hole and have to make big decisions to remain sustainable. Barcelona are paying the price for spending more than they could afford for over 5 years and have had to let their talisman and greatest ever player leave, can't register new players, and could be open to low-ball offers on anyone they need to get off the wage bill.

If this situation ever happens at City or PSG it would be marvelous.
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9823 on: Today at 02:45:08 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 02:10:21 pm
Pretty much. The only position they're lacking in real quality is left-back. Hakimi can play on either side however.
They also lack a world class coach perhaps.

https://twitter.com/SportsCuppa/status/1425056503510102024?s=20
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9824 on: Today at 02:50:55 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 02:28:12 pm
I'm not a greedy bastard either, but if I'm the greatest player in the world and have been certainly in the top 2 for the last 10 plus years and have generated more revenue by myself than most sides put together, then you'd bet your arse I'd want every penny I can get.

Not even that particularly. But if you worked for a company who have continually shot themselves in the foot, made dreadful business decisions and you're BY FAR the best asset they still have which keeps them even slightly competitive....you're going to go 'Yeah no worries, I'll work for free whilst Johnny Griezmann, Bobby Coutinho and Jimmy Dembele get paid millions a week'?

Messi probably is a bit of a cock but its honestly mind-blowing the mental gymnastics some are doing (and yeah, much bigger cock for going to PSG but again not sure there were many alternatives)
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9825 on: Today at 02:52:49 pm »
Cry all you want about him joining PSG but I'd rather that then playing for Man City or Chelsea.
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9826 on: Today at 02:56:33 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 02:52:49 pm
Cry all you want about him joining PSG but I'd rather that then playing for Man City or Chelsea.

Ah, I don't know.  It'd be great for the league and for the English teams in Europe*.
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9827 on: Today at 02:57:26 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:10:32 pm
Is that true about the 50% Spanish law? Seems very bizarre to enforce such a law.

There's a specific Spanish law relating to footballers and their collective agreement with sections to prevent financial manipulation 
https://www.boe.es/boe/dias/2015/12/08/pdfs/BOE-A-2015-13332.pdf

I'm not a contract law expert, but from what I've read the impression I get is that the key problem is that Messi's contract was allowed to expire and as a result, Barcelona were fucked.

Quote from: keyop on Today at 02:42:03 pm
On a related note - is this a form of FFP finally in action by La Liga? Its actually refreshing to see a club unable to spend their way out of a hole and have to make big decisions to remain sustainable. Barcelona are paying the price for spending more than they could afford for over 5 years and have had to let their talisman and greatest ever player leave, can't register new players, and could be open to low-ball offers on anyone they need to get off the wage bill.

La Liga has actual spending limits with teeth that provide clubs with a maximum allowable spending budget based on financial documentation submitted by the clubs. It's a great idea. COVID has resulted in these caps being lowered, which makes sense. Clubs can't bring in more players unless they make savings and/or bring in income elsewhere (i.e transfer fees). Barcelona's frivolous spending over the past few years has caught up with them in this regard. I think the PL for one would benefit from this system if it wasn't so hooked on the sugar high of transfers.
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9828 on: Today at 03:02:10 pm »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 02:09:05 pm
PSG have created a team of galácticos. Heads will roll if they do not win the Champions League.
Quote from: Lallanaisgonenow. Bobby next. on Today at 02:45:08 pm
They also lack a world class coach perhaps.

https://twitter.com/SportsCuppa/status/1425056503510102024?s=20
Yes, and the Sovereign Wealth Fund money doped team got beaten to the League title by little old Lille last season!
