Realistically it's the only other option unless he wants to take a massive, massive pay drop..Very easy to say from our computers well he has enough money and would still be getting millions, but it's not very believable that anyone would do that.
Yeah, it's very easy for us to say that. At the same time though, he's earned half a billion fucking Euros for kicking a football around a pitch. You look at him going to PSG and think to yourself, is he looking for a new challenge, or the best paid, easiest possible route to another CL?
As that fabled best player in the world, he may indeed feel he has a right to earn as much money as possible for as long as possible. On one level, I don't hold that against him. But on another I do wonder how much the football itself matters to him.
As I said above, he could retire tomorrow, with no need to uproot his family. So is this simply his obsession with the game and the desire to continue playing along some of the best in the game, or is he just trying to maximise his earnings?
We've got some of the best players in the world in their positions at Anfield, as well as arguably the best coach, but we all know Messi would never come here.
EDIT: I dunno. Maybe Messi is just as much a prisoner of his own image rights as Barcelona was.