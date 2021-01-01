Offering to halve your salary when you are still producing as much as ever, still worth as much to the club from a profit and marketing perspective, and in far far far worse circumstances than before (standard of teammates, clear turmoil at the club) because your bosses have run the company you work for into the ground is quite a thing to do, no?



If the Spanish 50% law is true for footballers, then you're right - he's essentially said - 'Ok, I'll drop my salary to the lowest that I can to stay at the club'. The club have then realised that they'll still be screwed even on those wages and had to let him go.This isn't all Messi's doing - its partly due to the pandemic, partly due to overpaying for several other player transfers and wages over the last 5 years, and partly for paying him so much in the first place - whilst continually increasing his salary in spite of the clear La Liga rules on how clubs are run. His upset is likely due to his connection with the club and city, and not being able to stay - isn't that what we want from footballers - a bit of loyalty and to care about their club? They are the ones that were happy raking in the billions and hoovering up trophies at his peak, building their team and club around his talent and image, and increasing his salary every year. He didn't have a gun to their heads.On a related note - is this a form of FFP finally in action by La Liga? Its actually refreshing to see a club unable to spend their way out of a hole and have to make big decisions to remain sustainable. Barcelona are paying the price for spending more than they could afford for over 5 years and have had to let their talisman and greatest ever player leave, can't register new players, and could be open to low-ball offers on anyone they need to get off the wage bill.If this situation ever happens at City or PSG it would be marvelous.