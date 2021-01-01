He wasn't prepared to sign,he had 12 months to sign and didn't.
He is a liar who is now looking to cash in on the blood money,that makes him both a liar and a twat.Any player who signs for one of those fucking clubs is a twat and I do mean any.
This.
The tears at the press conference were a joke. "Wah-wah, I love Barcelona and so don't want to leave, but they can only offer me [x-million] a year now, and despite raking in about a billion Euros during my time there, I couldn't possibly survive on that pittance"
It's pure greed.
And it was pure greed that led to him being convicted for being a dirty, tax-dodging scumbag.
How much money does a person fucking need?
If he's solely motivated by amassing even more of a fortune that he'll never be able to spend, then at least have the balls to be open about it, instead of whimpering at a press conference like a fucking baby.