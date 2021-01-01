So you'd want him at Anfield? Firstly imagine the media circus. Secondly the reason I respect Klopp is because he doesn't buy 'superstars' - he buys players that fit into the team and into the club. There are important and indeed world-class players, but each works their socks off for everyone else.



I'm not saying Messi wouldn't work hard, but the distraction about his wages, who he is and the media would distract and unsettle the team I think.



Well he'd be a good option if Bobby doesn't find his shooting boots for a while I spose