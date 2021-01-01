https://twitter.com/Millar_Colin/status/1424356442153312262?s=20



I think just football?



Ta mate.Like others have said, I don't hold any malice towards Messi at all. I'm not an innately negative person and I appreciate immensely what I've seen him do with a football.Fair enough that he was prepared to take a 50% pay cut.I also get that it may have been very emotional leaving a club he's been with so long.But once he realised he was being released his own actions spoke to those that do want to be easily persuaded to be negative towards him though. Where was his consideration of options, what were his thoughts about what city he's like to play in or what country would suit his family and new life. Did he wonder if Bayer, Brugge, Liverpool or Lyon would be a cracking challenge and adventure?Did he fuck.There no personal, professional football ambition, there was no consideration of playing for any of the many cosmopolitan clubs. The greedy c*nt had one objective and one mission, to capitalise completely on the situation and follow the money.As potentially the worlds best ever footballer, I don't think he gives a fuck about football. He missed his opportunity to help a club he may have followed fondly, or to create one of the most interesting stories for decades.Maybe Since George Best went to Fulham