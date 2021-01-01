« previous next »
Author Topic: Lionel Messi  (Read 716107 times)

Offline OOS

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9640 on: Yesterday at 01:31:05 pm »
Greatest player ever. Outside of Liverpool, by far the most favourite player of mine. Never get tired of watching him. Ridiculous talent. Went to Barcelona for a few days, and had the pleasure to watch him on his home terf. Don't think I'll see anything like it since. The complete footballer. Could do everything while making it looks effortless.

Love to see him a lesser club and elevate them to success. PSG is just meh, no disrespect to our French friends. Neymar/ Mbappe/Di Maria/ Messi. They lost the league title last year, but that is overkill.
Offline naYoRHa2b

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9641 on: Yesterday at 01:34:25 pm »
Quote from: kcbworth on Yesterday at 01:23:52 pm
Anyone think he could end up in China (maybe play for Iniesta) or America (not that far from home, raise profile of game there)?

Think he'd be wasted there as he's still a special player. I've enjoyed watching him for Barcelona down the years, not really arsed how much he's made or continues to make after he leaves them. Using it as a stick to beat him with is a bit weird. Since when did money stop human emotion.
Offline Red Being

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9642 on: Yesterday at 03:18:18 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 11:38:13 am
Where does the disdain for him come from?

Guys leaving what is effectively his home and he shouldnt be upset or gutted because money.

Imgine the load of people we see who are rich as fuck who still end up miserable, feeling alone and some of them going as far as to end their own lives and people still link money to this myth you dont deserve sympathy if you have a lot of it.

Good luck to him wherever he goes, greatest player ever IMO

Football fans generally are terribly biased and hypocritical. And many liverpool fans are no different - this thread is an example. I have seen no actual reason for the disdain - other than plain lies. How could people claim he is leaving because of money when he agreed to a paycut? Or are they suggesting he play massively underpaid than what he's worth? That's bs. Why would he suddenly turn all philosophical about money, given that his career's about to end? Can't expect fuckin football players to do that. I am happy such a terrible situation is happening to Barca though - they deserve this.
Offline rob1966

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9643 on: Yesterday at 03:38:59 pm »
Quote from: Red Being on Yesterday at 03:18:18 pm
Football fans generally are terribly biased and hypocritical. And many liverpool fans are no different - this thread is an example. I have seen no actual reason for the disdain - other than plain lies. How could people claim he is leaving because of money when he agreed to a paycut? Or are they suggesting he play massively underpaid than what he's worth? That's bs. Why would he suddenly turn all philosophical about money, given that his career's about to end? Can't expect fuckin football players to do that. I am happy such a terrible situation is happening to Barca though - they deserve this.

They reportedly offered him a 5 year contract taking him to 39 yrs of age, PSG is a 2 year with an option for a 3rd. The reports are that the new contract was still worth £61 million a year and worked out at £302 million.
Offline Elliemental

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9644 on: Yesterday at 03:57:13 pm »
Speaking only for myself, I have no disdain at all for Lionel Messi as a human being. I'm sure he's sound. It's the actual club, FC Barca itself, that I have little but contempt for. They've brought this down upon themselves. Their profligate spending, their hubris and arrogance. The way they demanded other teams give up their players for their own benefit. They demanded Norwich City give up one of their brightest academy prospects for free, ffs! Luckily, Norwich told them where to go and even the player in question was wise enough to give the offer a hard swerve. But didn't they also take Martin Braithwaite from another team in a completely underhand manner and in a way that massively impacted their season? And let's not rake over the Philippe Coutinho saga all over again.

No, Barca is a hot mess with only themselves to blame for this. None of that is Messi's personal fault and I wish him luck wherever he ends up. He didn't deserve to be shunted out of Barca at a sterile press conference with not a single real fan to see him on his way.
Offline groove

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9645 on: Yesterday at 04:06:22 pm »
Liverpool are second favourite on Betfair to sign him. I mean, it's 25/1 but still in my head it's definitely happening.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9646 on: Yesterday at 04:09:10 pm »
Quote from: groove on Yesterday at 04:06:22 pm
Liverpool are second favourite on Betfair to sign him. I mean, it's 25/1 but still in my head it's definitely happening.

A fool and his money.
Offline groove

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9647 on: Yesterday at 04:16:36 pm »
It'd be the ultimate way to get back at Barca for all the poaching. Plus I reckon Messi has a ton of respect for us after the 4-3. And the finances of the rumored PSG offer don't sound that outlandish? Granted we'd probably be trebling our top earner's weekly wage, but come on, weirder things have happened.

It's happening. Announce Messi, Edwards.
Offline John C

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9648 on: Yesterday at 04:18:36 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 11:50:27 am
@Ankaman616

Barcelona would not be able to register Messi, even if he did play for free. That's how bad the accounts are. (Why on earth they made 4 signings this summer... They really thought the rules would not apply)
Is that coz it would cost dosh for his wages?
Could he have played for nothing?
Offline groove

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9649 on: Yesterday at 04:20:28 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 04:18:36 pm
Is that coz it would cost dosh for his wages?
Could he have played for nothing?

Apparently, you can't reduce anyone's wages by more than 50% by Spanish law.
Offline ljycb

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9650 on: Yesterday at 04:23:12 pm »
Quote from: groove on Yesterday at 04:20:28 pm
Apparently, you can't reduce anyone's wages by more than 50% by Spanish law.

In football or in general?
Offline groove

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9651 on: Yesterday at 04:27:45 pm »
Offline macmanamanaman

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9652 on: Yesterday at 04:30:27 pm »
Quote from: groove on Yesterday at 04:20:28 pm
Apparently, you can't reduce anyone's wages by more than 50% by Spanish law.

The law (and especially Spanish Law) is an excuse.
Powerful people can do what they want.

If Messi really wanted to, if La Liga wanted to and if Barcelona wanted to, they would have found a way.
I am not even an expert in the law, tax, rules etc, but
- 50% wages but personal investment in Barcelona FC(e.g. via his foundation or whatever) to enable the club to afford his own + his friends wages (Aguero et al) so everyone is registered
- Appeal to all the highest paid players (Griezman et al) to lower their wages voluntarily, by serving and leading by example and lowering his own wages. Maybe with some committment from Barcelona to commit X to charity or good causes like development of football in Catalonio over next 20 years etc.
A number of creative ways possible when you have the best player in the world, huge amounts of TV money, a PE fund and all their combined money invested in financial, tax, and legal wizards on retainer.
If they all really wanted to, they would have.
But maybe they just dont. Or at least, cant be bothered enough to try any further, after years of trying to. 

Would rather pocket the cash from Quatari Govt, Lionel.
Which is fine.
Just dont do ridiculous emotional press conferences, dont feign, dont be dishonest.
,,,,Don´t cry for me, Argentina!
Offline west_london_red

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9653 on: Yesterday at 04:53:04 pm »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Yesterday at 04:30:27 pm
The law (and especially Spanish Law) is an excuse.
Powerful people can do what they want.

If Messi really wanted to, if La Liga wanted to and if Barcelona wanted to, they would have found a way.
I am not even an expert in the law, tax, rules etc, but
- 50% wages but personal investment in Barcelona FC(e.g. via his foundation or whatever) to enable the club to afford his own + his friends wages (Aguero et al) so everyone is registered
- Appeal to all the highest paid players (Griezman et al) to lower their wages voluntarily, by serving and leading by example and lowering his own wages. Maybe with some committment from Barcelona to commit X to charity or good causes like development of football in Catalonio over next 20 years etc.
A number of creative ways possible when you have the best player in the world, huge amounts of TV money, a PE fund and all their combined money invested in financial, tax, and legal wizards on retainer.
If they all really wanted to, they would have.
But maybe they just dont. Or at least, cant be bothered enough to try any further, after years of trying to. 

Would rather pocket the cash from Quatari Govt, Lionel.
Which is fine.
Just dont do ridiculous emotional press conferences, dont feign, dont be dishonest.
,,,,Don´t cry for me, Argentina!

Of your suggestions the first one is incredibly difficult because the fans own the club so the would have to vote to give him or his team shares in the club, when you have been fan owned for 120 odd years your not just going to end that easily. Plus when you are a non-profit making entity with no desire to make a profit, non dividend paying entity your shares aint really worth anything. A lot of the players have already committed to taking pay cuts. As for trying to find your way around their rules on not cutting pay by more then 50%, that will also have tax implications and Messi and Barcelona have already had run-ins with the tax authorities so probably dont want to poke that particular bear.

And while powerful people can do what they want as you say, sometimes there is also powerful people who want to stop them from doing what they want.
Offline Garrus

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9654 on: Yesterday at 05:08:45 pm »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Yesterday at 04:30:27 pm
The law (and especially Spanish Law) is an excuse.
Powerful people can do what they want.

If Messi really wanted to, if La Liga wanted to and if Barcelona wanted to, they would have found a way.
I am not even an expert in the law, tax, rules etc, but
- 50% wages but personal investment in Barcelona FC(e.g. via his foundation or whatever) to enable the club to afford his own + his friends wages (Aguero et al) so everyone is registered
- Appeal to all the highest paid players (Griezman et al) to lower their wages voluntarily, by serving and leading by example and lowering his own wages. Maybe with some committment from Barcelona to commit X to charity or good causes like development of football in Catalonio over next 20 years etc.
A number of creative ways possible when you have the best player in the world, huge amounts of TV money, a PE fund and all their combined money invested in financial, tax, and legal wizards on retainer.
If they all really wanted to, they would have.
But maybe they just dont. Or at least, cant be bothered enough to try any further, after years of trying to. 

Would rather pocket the cash from Quatari Govt, Lionel.
Which is fine.
Just dont do ridiculous emotional press conferences, dont feign, dont be dishonest.
,,,,Don´t cry for me, Argentina!
Do you really think Barcelona and Messi don't have access to the best lawyers and accountants that money can buy who've probably looked into this without finding any workable solution?
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9655 on: Yesterday at 05:10:56 pm »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Yesterday at 04:30:27 pm
I am not even an expert in the law, tax, rules etc, but...

You sell yourself short.
Offline groove

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9656 on: Yesterday at 05:14:58 pm »
I mean, he had no problem saying he wanted to leave last summer.
Offline Dull Tools

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9657 on: Yesterday at 05:16:36 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:38:59 pm
They reportedly offered him a 5 year contract taking him to 39 yrs of age, PSG is a 2 year with an option for a 3rd. The reports are that the new contract was still worth £61 million a year and worked out at £302 million.
He agreed to that contracf what's your point?
Offline Dull Tools

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9658 on: Yesterday at 05:19:09 pm »
Quote from: groove on Yesterday at 04:27:45 pm
https://twitter.com/Millar_Colin/status/1424356442153312262?s=20

I think just football?
No its general Spanish employment law. Applies to every job
Offline rob1966

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9659 on: Yesterday at 05:54:19 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 05:16:36 pm
He agreed to that contracf what's your point?

Because he basically agreed to a contract that runs for 2-3 beyond the length of time he will likely be playing and will get roughly the same money - not exactly a benevolent wage cut is it? It's all smoke and mirrors, just like City or PSG.
Offline Andy82lfc

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9660 on: Yesterday at 06:18:42 pm »
Quote from: Garrus on Yesterday at 05:08:45 pm
Do you really think Barcelona and Messi don't have access to the best lawyers and accountants that money can buy who've probably looked into this without finding any workable solution?

Messi and his management found a solution, its called Qatar Sports Investments.
Offline Niru Red4ever

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9661 on: Yesterday at 07:18:55 pm »
IMO if he cared for his legacy, he should take a big paycut and join some European giant down on their luck, like AC Milan. Imagine looking back 20 years from now and noting his 6-7 years in Serie A with a few trophies.

Joining PSG is throwing everything down for just money.
Offline stockdam

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9662 on: Yesterday at 07:40:08 pm »
Quote from: Niru Red4ever on Yesterday at 07:18:55 pm
IMO if he cared for his legacy, he should take a big paycut and join some European giant down on their luck

You mean Everton?
Offline John C

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9663 on: Yesterday at 09:33:49 pm »
Quote from: groove on Yesterday at 04:27:45 pm
https://twitter.com/Millar_Colin/status/1424356442153312262?s=20

I think just football?
Ta mate.

Like others have said, I don't hold any malice towards Messi at all. I'm not an innately negative person and I appreciate immensely what I've seen him do with a football.
Fair enough that he was prepared to take a 50% pay cut.
I also get that it may have been very emotional leaving a club he's been with so long.

But once he realised he was being released his own actions spoke to those that do want to be easily persuaded to be negative towards him though. Where was his consideration of options, what were his thoughts about what city he's like to play in or what country would suit his family and new life. Did he wonder if Bayer, Brugge, Liverpool or Lyon would be a cracking challenge and adventure?
Did he fuck.

There no personal, professional football ambition, there was no consideration of playing for any of the many cosmopolitan clubs. The greedy c*nt had one objective and one mission, to capitalise completely on the situation and follow the money.

As potentially the worlds best ever footballer, I don't think he gives a fuck about football. He missed his opportunity to help a club he may have followed fondly, or to create one of the most interesting stories for decades.
Maybe Since George Best went to Fulham :)
Offline John C

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9664 on: Yesterday at 09:35:16 pm »
Quote from: Niru Red4ever on Yesterday at 07:18:55 pm
IMO if he cared for his legacy, he should take a big paycut and join some European giant down on their luck, like AC Milan. Imagine looking back 20 years from now and noting his 6-7 years in Serie A with a few trophies.

Joining PSG is throwing everything down for just money.
I should have just said "this"  ;D
Offline iamadooddood

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9665 on: Yesterday at 09:41:00 pm »
Quote from: Samie on August  7, 2021, 10:40:53 pm
This pic doing the rounds, apparently it's one of the Qatari Royal family members.


I thought Messi rejected Neymar's offer to wear the 10 and opted for 19 instead?

Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Yesterday at 10:29:39 am
So you'd want him at Anfield? Firstly imagine the media circus. Secondly the reason I respect Klopp is because he doesn't buy 'superstars' - he buys players that fit into the team and into the club. There are important and indeed world-class players, but each works their socks off for everyone else.

I'm not saying Messi wouldn't work hard, but the distraction about his wages, who he is and the media would distract and unsettle the team I think.
Nah, I think the issue here is calling Messi a mercenary. People say that he left for money when Barca can't keep him even for free. And no matter where else he goes, he'll be taking a pay cut regardless. Even the salary he'll reportedly be getting at PSG is lower than the 50% pay cut he'd offered to take at Barcelona. So I don't buy this money argument one bit.

Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 12:32:03 pm
Didn't he actively try and leave them last season?
Quote from: groove on Yesterday at 05:14:58 pm
I mean, he had no problem saying he wanted to leave last summer.
Yeah, but the situation changed because the current president (Laporta) is much nicer with him than the previous one (Bartomeu). IIRC Bartomeu was the reason why he'd wanted to leave last season.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9666 on: Yesterday at 10:03:50 pm »
Quote from: iamadooddood on Yesterday at 09:41:00 pm
I thought Messi rejected Neymar's offer to wear the 10 and opted for 19 instead?
Nah, I think the issue here is calling Messi a mercenary. People say that he left for money when Barca can't keep him even for free.


That is just bullshit though,he could have signed an extension anytime he wanted but chose to let his contract run out.

All this crap about him being forced to leave as Barca couldn't even register him is pure shit put out by Messi PLC and gobbled up by his sycophants because pure little angel Messi is the one losing out in all of this because of the Evil Spanish laws.


Fuck him,he has got what he wanted & that has always been to leave on a free.



Quote from: iamadooddood on Yesterday at 09:41:00 pm

Yeah, but the situation changed because the current president (Laporta) is much nicer with him than the previous one (Bartomeu). IIRC Bartomeu was the reason why he'd wanted to leave last season.


Just not nice enough for him to sign that extension eh  ::)
Offline rossipersempre

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9667 on: Yesterday at 10:05:53 pm »
French tax laws and sentences are stricter than Spanish. Just saying Leo, just saying
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9668 on: Yesterday at 10:08:00 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 10:05:53 pm
French tax laws and sentences are stricter than Spanish. Just saying Leo, just saying


 ;D
Offline Redmaj

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9669 on: Yesterday at 10:26:51 pm »
Messi to City for serious money.   

Part of the Qatar v saudi proxy war.

Both have unlimited funds and will not want to lose face.

£££££££££££££££££££££££££££££££££££££££££££££££££££

 





 



Offline TepidT2O

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9670 on: Yesterday at 10:40:51 pm »
Cant help but think that he should maybe take a week or so just to sit back and consider  his next steps.

They will still be there in a week.
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9671 on: Yesterday at 10:45:13 pm »
This is a totally bizarre situation. A player giving a press conference saying he wanted to stay, wanted to take a 50% pay cut and probably more if Spanish law allowed it, but the league said he can't stay. The irony being it makes it even more difficult for Barcelona to dig themselves out without him. So now he's going somewhere where he didn't really want to go and will end up winning it all. Never known anything like it.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9672 on: Yesterday at 10:48:31 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 10:45:13 pm
This is a totally bizarre situation. A player giving a press conference saying he wanted to stay, wanted to take a 50% pay cut and probably more if Spanish law allowed it, but the league said he can't stay. The irony being it makes it even more difficult for Barcelona to dig themselves out without him. So now he's going somewhere where he didn't really want to go and will end up winning it all. Never known anything like it.

Because he's a liar.
Offline keano7

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9673 on: Yesterday at 10:49:55 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:40:51 pm
Cant help but think that he should maybe take a week or so just to sit back and consider  his next steps.

They will still be there in a week.

Hes got a Ballon dOr on the line against Kante so wouldnt want to spend too much time out. An extra week would provide City the opportunity to find a bit of extra change down the sofa to tempt him with the Pep reunion.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9674 on: Yesterday at 10:52:53 pm »
I guess if he hadn't been on si much to begin with a 50% pay cut might have squeaked his salary under the threshold. He basically priced himself out of Barcelona.
Offline scatman

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9675 on: Yesterday at 11:06:29 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:48:31 pm
Because he's a liar.
Prove it, your posts here are just twattish.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9676 on: Yesterday at 11:12:09 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 11:06:29 pm
Prove it, your posts here are just twattish.

Wah wah fucking wah.

I have fuck all to prove as history is my proof.He could have signed an extension anytime in the last 12 months,instead he played everyone like a fiddle and let it run out.

Prove it  :lmao :lmao
Offline PIPA23

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9677 on: Today at 01:43:40 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:52:53 pm
I guess if he hadn't been on si much to begin with a 50% pay cut might have squeaked his salary under the threshold. He basically priced himself out of Barcelona.

to be fair he made them millions during his career already and basically his era is the best one in the club's history.

He deserves everything and also he IS the best-ever player for almost 15 years now constantly...

most probably there will never be anyone like him ever again in world football.

edit: Not his fault that the club was spending crazy money for not-so-great players and gave all very high salaries...
Offline macmanamanaman

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9678 on: Today at 01:44:22 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 07:40:08 pm
You mean Everton?

I had advoated earlier, a plan for Messi to part buy Everton.
Thats a way to make his wages possible.
Will be glorious
Offline CalgarianRed

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9679 on: Today at 02:54:38 am »
A bit sad to see him leave Barca like that. Best player I have ever seen and possibly GOAT.

PSG will be fun to watch, although I hope we avoid them in the CL. 2 year contract makes sense for all parties. He gets a decent shot at CL. He has talked about ending career in Argentina (not sure its feasible) or going to MLS (which would be great personally as I will get more chances to see him play live),
