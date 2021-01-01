« previous next »
He's leaving because of money.

Fuck him and his paper feels
He dropped the word 'Liverpool' there.

It's happening.
They literally can't sign him even for free at the moment, he clearly wanted to stay, having spent his entire life there.
If he joins PSG then its also very dull.

Hes also leaving a club who have to adhere to FFP and joining one one who doesnt give a fuck.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 11:39:54 am
He's leaving because of money.

Fuck him and his paper feels

Whats the actual explanation behind his leaving, every one ive seen so far is due to FFP not money and its been widely reported he was taking a paycut to stay and barca couldnt keep him even for no money

Why is it actually leaving because of money?
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 11:42:18 am
Whats the actual explanation behind his leaving, every one ive seen so far is due to FFP not money and its been widely reported he was taking a paycut to stay.

Why is it actually leaving because of money?

His contract was longer but still paid the same.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 11:39:54 am
He's leaving because of money.

Fuck him and his paper feels

Whatever the reason for leaving, it can still be upsetting, uprooting your young family and moving from the only home they've known.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:43:00 am
His contract was longer but still paid the same.

So why is he leaving? Thats my main question. Hes being greedy is wheeled out with no explanation of how
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 11:44:45 am
So why is he leaving? Thats my main question. Hes being greedy is wheeled out with no explanation of how

Hes leaving because Barca cannot afford to pay him what he wants.
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 11:44:45 am
So why is he leaving? Thats my main question. Hes being greedy is wheeled out with no explanation of how
@Ankaman616

Barcelona would not be able to register Messi, even if he did play for free. That's how bad the accounts are. (Why on earth they made 4 signings this summer... They really thought the rules would not apply)
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:47:22 am
Hes leaving because Barca cannot afford to pay him what he wants.

And where is the actual proof of that? People say it with no actual evidence of it. How has he agreed to stay in the first place if they could never afford it? Its been clear theyre fucked for money for ages so why even have discussions?

I could go to a ferrari showroom and agree to buy one today, i dont have the money:lmao what is the point?

From everything ive read, he couldnt stay if he played for free, which doesnt match up to the hes greedy and just wants a shitload of money narrative
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 11:50:27 am
@Ankaman616

Barcelona would not be able to register Messi, even if he did play for free. That's how bad the accounts are. (Why on earth they made 4 signings this summer... They really thought the rules would not apply)

Why dont other teams have to adhere to FFP tho?
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:51:28 am
Why dont other teams have to adhere to FFP tho?

That's not FFP, it's a La Liga thing.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:47:22 am
Hes leaving because Barca cannot afford to pay him what he wants.

And "what he wants" is half of what he was on, and half of what Ronaldo is at Juve - basically Messi wanted to stay, offered to accept a pay cut, but the club couldn't even afford that without selling a few players - they were hoping to sell Coutinho, Pjanic  and Dembele, all of who were on big money, to plug a whole in their finances (and with remaining money be able to pay Messi).  Of course, nobody came in for any of those, so the hope of £125m+ from the sell of those 3 never came in, and to boot they are all still on the book with the wages they are on.

No sympathy whatsover, the club has been so badly mis-managed financially it's funny.  But I also don't think it's fair to blame Messi like he is being greedy - he (obviously) is worth a certain amount per week, and knows it is the last chance he can take to earn any money as a footballer, so isn't willing to pay for free, which is basically all Barce could afford.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:36:02 am
Why? If he wanted to stay then they could have made it work.

Didn't he agree to halve his wages. Currently Messi is the greatest player in the world or 2nd greatest. You put him in Man city they would more than earn their money back in shirt sales and profile (they probably need Messi to boost that). Apparently he brings in 25% - 30% of Barca's income. If Barca can't manage that then that is not Messi's fault. I am pretty sure his agent/manager and team sort out his deals and he doesn't even think about it. His job is to play football and let them do that side of things (as he pays them to do that). I certainly wouldn't devalue myself for an employer who can't run their business properly.

But also he has pretty much given Barca everything on the pitch. So I am sure the tears are real. Grown up with the club and won a shed load of titles. Admittedly I don't feel sorry for him either and certainly don't feel sorry for Barca but not because he is already rich.
 
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 11:52:10 am
That's not FFP, it's a La Liga thing.

La Liga has some extremely strict financial tests re: losses and spending. COVID has had a major impact, but Barcelona's reckless spending hasn't helped either
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 11:44:05 am
Whatever the reason for leaving, it can still be upsetting, uprooting your young family and moving from the only home they've known.

Moving continents when you're 13 years old and dirt poor is a bit tougher than relocating from a gated community in Barcelona to Paris with 300m in the bank.
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 11:53:11 am
Didn't he agree to halve his wages. Currently Messi is the greatest player in the world or 2nd greatest. You put him in Man city they would more than earn their money back in shirt sales and profile (they probably need Messi to boost that). Apparently he brings in 25% - 30% of Barca's income. If Barca can't manage that then that is not Messi's fault. I am pretty sure his agent/manager and team sort out his deals and he doesn't even think about it. His job is to play football and let them do that side of things (as he pays them to do that). I certainly wouldn't devalue myself for an employer who can run their business properly.

But also he has pretty much given Barca everything on the pitch. So I am sure the tears are real. Grown up with the club and won a shed load of titles. Admittedly I don't feel sorry for him either and certainly don't feel sorry for Barca but not because he is already rich.
 

His wages were still the same tho as the contract was just longer so they paid him when he retires.
I guess this is about as high profile as it gets for demonstrating the effect of players and agents having far too much power.  In this case the "agent" is his own father and I'm sure Sr. Messi only wanted the best for his son - but the whole situation has, over a period of many years, been detrimental to clubs across Europe.

Fuck Barcelona to some extent, but, the game of football [sigh].

Glad our club is being run as a self-sustaining one rather than going out and buying the shiny new things just because.  Even that is reliant upon Klopp's incredible ability to coach the best out of players.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:55:15 am
Moving continents when you're 13 years old and dirt poor is a bit tougher than relocating from a gated community in Barcelona to Paris with 300m in the bank.

Rich people can have feelings too, you know.  Money doesn't make everything instantly ok forever.
What a player and what a guy. Must be a very sad day to be a Barca fan.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:55:49 am
His wages were still the same tho as the contract was just longer so they paid him when he retires.

But that's irrelevant from a yearly accounting perspective - it was half, that he was on (that HAS been confirmed by both parties) that would be going through the books in any year, which is what all the financial rules etc are based on.  And they still couldn't afford that.  Barcelona's wage to revenue ratio WITHOUT Mess is 95%.  That is terrible - 70% is seen as being too high. For a reference - 50% of his salary before tax would have been the equiavelent of 500k - a lot, but less than what De Gea and Pogba are on combined at Utd, for instance.
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 12:06:26 pm
But that's irrelevant from a yearly accounting perspective - it was half, that he was on (that HAS been confirmed by both parties) that would be going through the books in any year, which is what all the financial rules etc are based on.  And they still couldn't afford that.  Barcelona's wage to revenue ratio WITHOUT Mess is 95%.  That is terrible - 70% is seen as being too high. For a reference - 50% of his salary before tax would have been the equiavelent of 500k - a lot, but less than what De Gea and Pogba are on combined at Utd, for instance.

Its Barcas fault ultimately.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:07:10 pm
Its Barcas fault ultimately.
Its all their faults. Mass greed from everyone has led to this.

Messi will be fine...he'll play for PSG for a few years and Barcelona fans will continue to love him.
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 12:02:40 pm
Rich people can have feelings too, you know.  Money doesn't make everything instantly ok forever.

What about journeymen like Bellamy or Crouch who get pushed from town to town.

Also, he's not being forced to leave the city of Barcelona.
Quote from: b_joseph on Today at 12:11:10 pm
Its all their faults. Mass greed from everyone has led to this.

Messi will be fine...he'll play for PSG for a few years and Barcelona fans will continue to love him.

I said earlier that I have no sympathy for him.

He also tried to dodge tax over a number of years.
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Today at 12:01:31 pm
I guess this is about as high profile as it gets for demonstrating the effect of players and agents having far too much power.  In this case the "agent" is his own father and I'm sure Sr. Messi only wanted the best for his son - but the whole situation has, over a period of many years, been detrimental to clubs across Europe.
I don't get this, I really don't.

So players shouldn't have power, the power should all be with the clubs? So effectively you want players to be slaves, a commodity to be traded against their will?

In every industry we have the right to ask for a wage that we feel our talent / experience deserve, and if our employer doesn't want to offer that we're free to look for it elsewhere. That's not having 'too much power', that's taking responsibility for their own lives / careers.

Football is their JOB, they're not fans in shirts and the sooner people remember this the better.
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 10:29:39 am
So you'd want him at Anfield? Firstly imagine the media circus. Secondly the reason I respect Klopp is because he doesn't buy 'superstars' - he buys players that fit into the team and into the club. There are important and indeed world-class players, but each works their socks off for everyone else.

I'm not saying Messi wouldn't work hard, but the distraction about his wages, who he is and the media would distract and unsettle the team I think.

Yes, I would love him at Anfield. Jurgen would love to work with him based on how highly he speaks of Messi. I don't think any of those distractions would happen. The footballing community seems to widely accept Messi is the best of them all. I don't think anyone would complain about Messi making more money than anyone else.
