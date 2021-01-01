Hes leaving because Barca cannot afford to pay him what he wants.



And "what he wants" is half of what he was on, and half of what Ronaldo is at Juve - basically Messi wanted to stay, offered to accept a pay cut, but the club couldn't even afford that without selling a few players - they were hoping to sell Coutinho, Pjanic and Dembele, all of who were on big money, to plug a whole in their finances (and with remaining money be able to pay Messi). Of course, nobody came in for any of those, so the hope of £125m+ from the sell of those 3 never came in, and to boot they are all still on the book with the wages they are on.No sympathy whatsover, the club has been so badly mis-managed financially it's funny. But I also don't think it's fair to blame Messi like he is being greedy - he (obviously) is worth a certain amount per week, and knows it is the last chance he can take to earn any money as a footballer, so isn't willing to pay for free, which is basically all Barce could afford.