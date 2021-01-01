Hes leaving because Barca cannot afford to pay him what he wants.
And "what he wants" is half of what he was on, and half of what Ronaldo is at Juve - basically Messi wanted to stay, offered to accept a pay cut, but the club couldn't even afford that without selling a few players - they were hoping to sell Coutinho, Pjanic and Dembele, all of who were on big money, to plug a whole in their finances (and with remaining money be able to pay Messi). Of course, nobody came in for any of those, so the hope of £125m+ from the sell of those 3 never came in, and to boot they are all still on the book with the wages they are on.
No sympathy whatsover, the club has been so badly mis-managed financially it's funny. But I also don't think it's fair to blame Messi like he is being greedy - he (obviously) is worth a certain amount per week, and knows it is the last chance he can take to earn any money as a footballer, so isn't willing to pay for free, which is basically all Barce could afford.