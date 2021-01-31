« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 234 235 236 237 238 [239]   Go Down

Author Topic: Lionel Messi  (Read 709725 times)

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,672
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9520 on: Yesterday at 08:40:56 pm »
FFP working well
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Red Bird

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,936
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9521 on: Yesterday at 08:49:14 pm »
So much for the members model if you can control your urges.
Logged

Offline Port_vale_lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,267
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9522 on: Yesterday at 09:51:56 pm »
Obviously he's a fecking fantastic footballer but he seems a massive bellend as a person
Logged

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,139
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9523 on: Yesterday at 09:54:08 pm »
Realistically, how much will PSG have to pay him a week to get this one across the line?
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,730
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9524 on: Yesterday at 09:54:11 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:09:43 pm
Messis previous contract was $555,237,619 over 4 years.

Heres the contract itself.

https://www.elmundo.es/deportes/futbol/2021/01/31/60157838fdddff93618b4638.html

Hard times

Wtf. $2.5m per week? Thats insane. And he was trying to dodge tax on that... what a wanker.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,730
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9525 on: Yesterday at 09:56:06 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 09:54:08 pm
Realistically, how much will PSG have to pay him a week to get this one across the line?

$2m+ per week. He wouldnt take a 50% cut at his beloved club, so doubt he will want much less elsewhere.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,624
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9526 on: Yesterday at 10:23:17 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 09:56:06 pm
$2m+ per week. He wouldnt take a 50% cut at his beloved club, so doubt he will want much less elsewhere.

Yeah, but seeing as so few clubs could actually afford to pay that, and nobody else seems willing to, what does Messi do if they give him a take it or leave it salary offer?  Granted, it would probably still be in excess of $1m a week, but it's not like he can go hawking himself around the elite clubs of Europe with those kinds of wage demands, even if he is the best player in the world.

Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline davidlpool1982

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,392
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9527 on: Yesterday at 10:58:32 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 09:56:06 pm
$2m+ per week. He wouldnt take a 50% cut at his beloved club, so doubt he will want much less elsewhere.

His did. He accepted the contract, they still couldn't register him because even without his wages being involved they still needed to cut 100m plus off the wage bill. He could have played for free, still couldn't be registered. That might actually be a really convenient excuse for Messi and Barca to part ways in a way where neither becomes the bad guy but it's still a fact of the situation.
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,730
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9528 on: Yesterday at 11:03:04 pm »
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Yesterday at 10:58:32 pm
His did. He accepted the contract, they still couldn't register him because even without his wages being involved they still needed to cut 100m plus off the wage bill. He could have played for free, still couldn't be registered. That might actually be a really convenient excuse for Messi and Barca to part ways in a way where neither becomes the bad guy but it's still a fact of the situation.

That would make sense, getting rid of one player on over 100m to make that target is better than 5 or more players. But haven't they already said they would lose more in commercial revenue if he leaves? Maybe those contracts still have some time to run though?
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,981
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9529 on: Yesterday at 11:03:13 pm »
Loves cash, hates tax does the little fella

Probably the greatest player ever but beyond that its a vacuum
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,305
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9530 on: Today at 01:53:52 am »
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 08:38:14 pm
Figures.  It looked like Neymar's been pushing this for a while.  They seem pretty close, especially post the Brazil-Argentina Copa final.

Will be interesting to see next year how close they really are and if Messi also suddenly picks up an injury around Neymar's sister's birthday party... ;)
Logged

Offline mersey_paradiso

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,977
  • Liverpool's where I belong
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9531 on: Today at 02:06:47 am »


Definitely time for this image again. Never been the same again since THAT game. Broken. Like Barca.
Logged
RIP Alex Jarmay .                                           Justice is coming for the 96 YNWA

Mr Alex Ferguson on Anfield after St Etienne 77 : "I didn't walk away from the ground after the game, I floated out. I had been caught up in the most exciting football atmosphere I have ever experienced...these Liverpool fans support with PASSION"

Offline JasonF

  • <witty tagline here>
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,474
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9532 on: Today at 02:11:31 am »
Quote from: mersey_paradiso on Today at 02:06:47 am


Definitely time for this image again. Never been the same again since THAT game. Broken. Like Barca.

Yep, that was the game where Messi had his head turned

Logged

Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,300
  • YNWA
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9533 on: Today at 02:15:31 am »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 02:11:31 am
Yep, that was the game where Messi had his head turned



The pure cheek to do this is fucking incredible and I love it so much.
Logged

Offline palimpsest

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 191
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9534 on: Today at 04:03:05 am »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 02:15:31 am
The pure cheek to do this is fucking incredible and I love it so much.

The more time passes, the more I love it. And the less I like Messi.
Logged
We had dreams and songs to sing...

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,114
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9535 on: Today at 05:54:57 am »
Quote from: mersey_paradiso on Today at 02:06:47 am


Definitely time for this image again. Never been the same again since THAT game. Broken. Like Barca.

Ha Ha I have never seen that one. Is that Hodgsons wife as the steward from the winter scene 😂
Logged

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,585
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9536 on: Today at 05:57:01 am »
When people say we broke him is it banter or do you actually believe it?
Logged

Online Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,372
  • Statio Bene Fide Carinis
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9537 on: Today at 08:31:37 am »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 05:57:01 am
When people say we broke him is it banter or do you actually believe it?

If I recall correctly, he did quite a bit of mouthing in his pre-season pressers back in 2018. Something along the lines of Barca needing to band together as a club to bring the Champions League back to the Nou Camp, and how it was his mission to lead the charge as club captain. As we all know, as cute as it sounds, things didn't really go to plan for him that year

We may not have broke him ability wise, but the Anfield game and the manner in which Barca lost it deffo did some serious emotional and mental damage to all of them. You only have to watch the documentary that came out afterwards to see what a killer blow that defeat was to their players and everyone associated with them
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,818
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9538 on: Today at 08:35:58 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 08:31:37 am
If I recall correctly, he did quite a bit of mouthing in his pre-season pressers back in 2018. Something along the lines of Barca needing to band together as a club to bring the Champions League back to the Nou Camp, and how it was his mission to lead the charge as club captain. As we all know, as cute as it sounds, things didn't really go to plan for him that year

We may not have broke him ability wise, but the Anfield game and the manner in which Barca lost it deffo did some serious emotional and mental damage to all of them. You only have to watch the documentary that came out afterwards to see what a killer blow that defeat was to their players and everyone associated with them

Pretty sure at the start of the season he said to the fans that he will be bringing the CL back to the Nou Camp.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,192
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9539 on: Today at 08:45:31 am »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 02:11:31 am


I know Robbo has since said he regrets that, even embarrassed by it, I think it was an incredibly important moment. Not just because it showed we werent intimidated which in itself definitely unsettled Messi and also Barca. But Suarez saw that and decided to avenge his mate, leading to the foul/injury and angry Gini substitution and well, the rest as they say
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg
Pages: 1 ... 234 235 236 237 238 [239]   Go Up
« previous next »
 