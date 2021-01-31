When people say we broke him is it banter or do you actually believe it?



If I recall correctly, he did quite a bit of mouthing in his pre-season pressers back in 2018. Something along the lines of Barca needing to band together as a club to bring the Champions League back to the Nou Camp, and how it was his mission to lead the charge as club captain. As we all know, as cute as it sounds, things didn't really go to plan for him that yearWe may not have broke him ability wise, but the Anfield game and the manner in which Barca lost it deffo did some serious emotional and mental damage to all of them. You only have to watch the documentary that came out afterwards to see what a killer blow that defeat was to their players and everyone associated with them