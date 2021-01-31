My Barca mates here are devastated. And of course I can understand - the best player in the world who has willingly been at their club for the last 17 years is now leaving.



But at what stage does one ageing player become (or cease to become) bigger then one of the biggest clubs in the world? How can anyone think that trying to offload an entire squad in order to carry on paying the wages of one 34 year old is a good idea? Absolute madness they were even attempting it to be honest. And my friends say that nobody was expecting this. But how can they not have been??



Barcelona are in a real state, and an entirely self-inflicted one at that. But if they are really hoping to refresh and revitalise the club, then offloading someone with Messi´s wage demands and emotional pull is probably a good start, no matter how good he still is at footy.