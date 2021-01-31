« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 233 234 235 236 237 [238]   Go Down

Author Topic: Lionel Messi  (Read 708012 times)

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,555
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9480 on: Today at 11:00:20 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 10:51:03 am
It is a 50% pay cut because he was going to get 50% less per year than before.

Would you call it a 50% pay cut if your work offered you to take your annual salary over 2 years instead? Or is it not really a pay cut if you were going to get the same amount of money but just spread out?

It's not a pay cut if you only have to work for a year
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,555
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9481 on: Today at 11:02:47 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 08:41:19 am
If PSG field Messi, Mbappe and Neymar theyre going to need more than one ball on the pitch.  It sounds great on paper, Itd be interesting to see how it works on the pitch though.  Their midfield will have their work cut out.

Why? Neymar and Messi worked well together at Barca and they had Suarez in the mix. Mbappe and Neymar play well together. No reason at all why Messi wouldn't benefit the other 2 and vice versa.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,613
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9482 on: Today at 11:07:07 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 10:51:03 am
It is a 50% pay cut because he was going to get 50% less per year than before.

Would you call it a 50% pay cut if your work offered you to take your annual salary over 2 years instead? Or is it not really a pay cut if you were going to get the same amount of money but just spread out?

Depends. Will you be asked to do progressively less and less actual work and expected more to just show your face at events all over the world as you stay in luxurious hotels?

The man is 34 years old and is worth about half a billion quid.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,637
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9483 on: Today at 11:27:16 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:02:47 am
Why? Neymar and Messi worked well together at Barca and they had Suarez in the mix. Mbappe and Neymar play well together. No reason at all why Messi wouldn't benefit the other 2 and vice versa.


It will work in L1 but fail in the big games.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,646
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9484 on: Today at 11:36:27 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 10:51:03 am
It is a 50% pay cut because he was going to get 50% less per year than before.

Would you call it a 50% pay cut if your work offered you to take your annual salary over 2 years instead? Or is it not really a pay cut if you were going to get the same amount of money but just spread out?

No, but I earn in a year what he earns in about 3 minutes.

If I was going to leave my employer in 3 years and they agreed to pay my 3 years salary over 6 years so that I would earn £1 million a week for 3 years working and £1 million a week for the additional 3, then I'd be happy as I'm still getting the full £300 million, to got with the hundreds of millions in the bank.
Logged

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,630
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9485 on: Today at 11:47:33 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 10:21:00 am
Why could they not register him but they managed Depay, Aguero and Garcia?

Mental people are saying he is greedy when he literally just agreed a 50% pay cut.
They haven't registered them yet. 172m is the reduction they need in salaries to register them. Their wage to revenue ratio is 110%. Blaming Messi is just stupid when you're a club that recently made 1 billion in revenue and your president is saying that the ratio is the above.
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,193
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9486 on: Today at 11:53:55 am »
£172 million REDUCTION in salaries?! Fucking hell thats insanity.
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Offline Mister men

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9487 on: Today at 12:05:15 pm »
Quote from: SMASHerano on Today at 10:22:46 am
Seems more like a Power play to me. No way is he leaving Barcelona.

He is leaving. They can't get round the regulations.
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,549
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9488 on: Today at 12:49:37 pm »
My Barca mates here are devastated. And of course I can understand - the best player in the world who has willingly been at their club for the last 17 years is now leaving.

But at what stage does one ageing player become (or cease to become) bigger then one of the biggest clubs in the world? How can anyone think that trying to offload an entire squad in order to carry on paying the wages of one 34 year old is a good idea? Absolute madness they were even attempting it to be honest. And my friends say that nobody was expecting this. But how can they not have been??

Barcelona are in a real state, and an entirely self-inflicted one at that. But if they are really hoping to refresh and revitalise the club, then offloading someone with Messi´s wage demands and emotional pull is probably a good start, no matter how good he still is at footy.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,555
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9489 on: Today at 12:51:42 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 12:05:15 pm
He is leaving. They can't get round the regulations.

Unless La Liga amend the regulations.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,967
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9490 on: Today at 01:35:02 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 12:49:37 pm
My Barca mates here are devastated. And of course I can understand - the best player in the world who has willingly been at their club for the last 17 years is now leaving.

But at what stage does one ageing player become (or cease to become) bigger then one of the biggest clubs in the world? How can anyone think that trying to offload an entire squad in order to carry on paying the wages of one 34 year old is a good idea? Absolute madness they were even attempting it to be honest. And my friends say that nobody was expecting this. But how can they not have been??

Barcelona are in a real state, and an entirely self-inflicted one at that. But if they are really hoping to refresh and revitalise the club, then offloading someone with Messi´s wage demands and emotional pull is probably a good start, no matter how good he still is at footy.
Covid-19 must have been a factor so not entirely self-inflicted.  They were undoubtedly flying too close to the sun that it's all come tumbling down like this but they would likely have squeaked their way through it had it not been for the past 18 months knocking their income streams (and killing the demand for other clubs taking on their overpaid players).

It will be interesting where Messi eventually ends up as wherever it is will be a come-down from him from being the Barca legend.  He could have stayed at Barca on "just" £100k/week if he'd wanted so one final, eye-watering payday looks like being on the cards.
Logged

Offline Mister men

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9491 on: Today at 01:40:45 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:51:42 pm
Unless La Liga amend the regulations.

True enough but surely the other clubs wouldn't except that?
Logged

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,630
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9492 on: Today at 01:45:27 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 01:40:45 pm
True enough but surely the other clubs wouldn't except that?

The clubs have to vote for it. Laporta alluded to it in his statement today, the clubs won't vote for it.
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,193
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9493 on: Today at 02:42:50 pm »
I honestly think there'll be as much, if not more, interest in how Barca do without Messi as if they just keep him.
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,729
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9494 on: Today at 02:56:08 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 11:47:33 am
They haven't registered them yet. 172m is the reduction they need in salaries to register them. Their wage to revenue ratio is 110%. Blaming Messi is just stupid when you're a club that recently made 1 billion in revenue and your president is saying that the ratio is the above.

I dont think Messi is without blame in all of this. Dont forget the yearly cycle of Messi might leave stories in the papers followed by a new and larger contract every year or two over the last few years, he had the club over a barrel and happily took advantage.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,613
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9495 on: Today at 03:00:59 pm »
So Messi is basically being forced out of his club because Barcelona is overpaying on wages, and all the other players are on fat, juicy contracts and a refusing to take a pay cut so they can squeeze Messi and the new players in?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,729
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9496 on: Today at 03:02:44 pm »
Sounds like PSG then. To go along with Donnarumma, Hakimi, Ramos and Wijnaldum this summer.

Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,635
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9497 on: Today at 03:03:03 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:42:50 pm
I honestly think there'll be as much, if not more, interest in how Barca do without Messi as if they just keep him.

Maybe this will force them to develop anew a footballing ethos, a style, tactical intent, a true system-based identity on the pitch now they've lost the golden goose.

Pedri sighs, and steps up. Maybe.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,729
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9498 on: Today at 03:09:28 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 03:00:59 pm
So Messi is basically being forced out of his club because Barcelona is overpaying on wages, and all the other players are on fat, juicy contracts and a refusing to take a pay cut so they can squeeze Messi and the new players in?

I dont think thats completely true. Everyone seems to be taking pay cuts there, its just not enough is my understanding.
Logged

Online iamadooddood

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 45
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9499 on: Today at 04:51:28 pm »
Quote
We are not going to buy Messi, he is not for sale, we couldn't afford him if he was.
Every time I see this line it gets even more and more ridiculous. He literally just left on a free so we actually can afford him. :lmao Not that I'd agree with snapping him up; he'd just be deadweight in our squad.

With that said, I actually think he'll be likelier to go to Manchester City than to PSG. Maybe Guardiola can finally win a CL with Manchester City if they reunite.
Logged

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,901
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9500 on: Today at 04:52:07 pm »
Quote from: iamadooddood on Today at 04:51:28 pm
Every time I see this line it gets even more and more ridiculous. He literally just left on a free so we actually can afford him.

You've seen his wages, right?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,193
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9501 on: Today at 04:58:12 pm »
Pretty obvious WUM
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,492
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9502 on: Today at 05:00:49 pm »
If I were as rich as him and it were Liverpool, Id play for free.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,613
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9503 on: Today at 05:02:55 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 03:09:28 pm
I dont think thats completely true. Everyone seems to be taking pay cuts there, its just not enough is my understanding.

Based on what's been said in here I've been given the impression that the cuts players are being asked to make are, to put it generously, rather steep?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online iamadooddood

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 45
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9504 on: Today at 05:07:52 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 04:52:07 pm
You've seen his wages, right?
Yeah, he'd be some really expensive deadweight even with the 50% pay cut. But I don't think he'd get anywhere near even that no matter which club he joins next. Even PSG or Man City would give him a 70% pay cut at least, and if he goes anywhere else he's looking at as much as a 90% pay cut (which we should be able to afford if we include performance bonuses, but getting him at all is a really long shot, and I don't think he's a good fit for us anyway). How much of a pay cut he's willing to take is entirely up to him.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:09:26 pm by iamadooddood »
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,492
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9505 on: Today at 05:09:43 pm »
Messis previous contract was $555,237,619 over 4 years.

Heres the contract itself.

https://www.elmundo.es/deportes/futbol/2021/01/31/60157838fdddff93618b4638.html

Hard times
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,685
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9506 on: Today at 05:24:07 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:09:43 pm
Messis previous contract was $555,237,619 over 4 years.

Heres the contract itself.

https://www.elmundo.es/deportes/futbol/2021/01/31/60157838fdddff93618b4638.html

Hard times

...spreading, just like the flu...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
Pages: 1 ... 233 234 235 236 237 [238]   Go Up
« previous next »
 