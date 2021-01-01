« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 233 234 235 236 237 [238]   Go Down

Author Topic: Lionel Messi  (Read 707273 times)

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,549
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9480 on: Today at 11:00:20 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 10:51:03 am
It is a 50% pay cut because he was going to get 50% less per year than before.

Would you call it a 50% pay cut if your work offered you to take your annual salary over 2 years instead? Or is it not really a pay cut if you were going to get the same amount of money but just spread out?

It's not a pay cut if you only have to work for a year
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,549
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9481 on: Today at 11:02:47 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 08:41:19 am
If PSG field Messi, Mbappe and Neymar theyre going to need more than one ball on the pitch.  It sounds great on paper, Itd be interesting to see how it works on the pitch though.  Their midfield will have their work cut out.

Why? Neymar and Messi worked well together at Barca and they had Suarez in the mix. Mbappe and Neymar play well together. No reason at all why Messi wouldn't benefit the other 2 and vice versa.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,609
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9482 on: Today at 11:07:07 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 10:51:03 am
It is a 50% pay cut because he was going to get 50% less per year than before.

Would you call it a 50% pay cut if your work offered you to take your annual salary over 2 years instead? Or is it not really a pay cut if you were going to get the same amount of money but just spread out?

Depends. Will you be asked to do progressively less and less actual work and expected more to just show your face at events all over the world as you stay in luxurious hotels?

The man is 34 years old and is worth about half a billion quid.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,637
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9483 on: Today at 11:27:16 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:02:47 am
Why? Neymar and Messi worked well together at Barca and they had Suarez in the mix. Mbappe and Neymar play well together. No reason at all why Messi wouldn't benefit the other 2 and vice versa.


It will work in L1 but fail in the big games.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,640
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9484 on: Today at 11:36:27 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 10:51:03 am
It is a 50% pay cut because he was going to get 50% less per year than before.

Would you call it a 50% pay cut if your work offered you to take your annual salary over 2 years instead? Or is it not really a pay cut if you were going to get the same amount of money but just spread out?

No, but I earn in a year what he earns in about 3 minutes.

If I was going to leave my employer in 3 years and they agreed to pay my 3 years salary over 6 years so that I would earn £1 million a week for 3 years working and £1 million a week for the additional 3, then I'd be happy as I'm still getting the full £300 million, to got with the hundreds of millions in the bank.
Logged

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,608
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9485 on: Today at 11:47:33 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 10:21:00 am
Why could they not register him but they managed Depay, Aguero and Garcia?

Mental people are saying he is greedy when he literally just agreed a 50% pay cut.
They haven't registered them yet. 172m is the reduction they need in salaries to register them. Their wage to revenue ratio is 110%. Blaming Messi is just stupid when you're a club that recently made 1 billion in revenue and your president is saying that the ratio is the above.
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,167
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9486 on: Today at 11:53:55 am »
£172 million REDUCTION in salaries?! Fucking hell thats insanity.
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Online Mister men

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,688
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9487 on: Today at 12:05:15 pm »
Quote from: SMASHerano on Today at 10:22:46 am
Seems more like a Power play to me. No way is he leaving Barcelona.

He is leaving. They can't get round the regulations.
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,547
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9488 on: Today at 12:49:37 pm »
My Barca mates here are devastated. And of course I can understand - the best player in the world who has willingly been at their club for the last 17 years is now leaving.

But at what stage does one ageing player become (or cease to become) bigger then one of the biggest clubs in the world? How can anyone think that trying to offload an entire squad in order to carry on paying the wages of one 34 year old is a good idea? Absolute madness they were even attempting it to be honest. And my friends say that nobody was expecting this. But how can they not have been??

Barcelona are in a real state, and an entirely self-inflicted one at that. But if they are really hoping to refresh and revitalise the club, then offloading someone with Messi´s wage demands and emotional pull is probably a good start, no matter how good he still is at footy.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,549
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9489 on: Today at 12:51:42 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 12:05:15 pm
He is leaving. They can't get round the regulations.

Unless La Liga amend the regulations.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 233 234 235 236 237 [238]   Go Up
« previous next »
 