Case can be made for Rodriguez and Muller. I agree. All I say is case can equally be made for Messi. He was motm in 4 of the 7 games Arg played. In a technical, stat based best player list that take into account more than goals and assists, like key passes and dribbles, he was the top player of the tournament. It's unfair to say that was solely a 'because, messi' decision.



Neymar and Robben as well. Neymar was carrying Brazil until he got done by the Colombian lad. Rodriguez unlucky not to win best player (lived off that tournament ever since but he was great).I thought Messi was poor in the knockouts, or certainly quiet. They didn't concede a goal in the knockouts until extra time in the final, but only scored 2. They were scraping through with clean sheets.I remember in the group stages Messi was quiet in the games but came up with moments of magic to score a few. He never looked fit in that tournament and had had fitness problems with Barca that year (the year Atleti won the league and Real beat Atleti in the CL final). In the form he was in the next season he'd have probably got Argentina over the line.