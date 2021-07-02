« previous next »
jckliew

Re: Lionel Messi
July 2, 2021, 12:16:55 pm
Hope this contract is the final in Barcelona's coffin.
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Wild Romany Boy

Re: Lionel Messi
July 2, 2021, 12:26:25 pm
I can't imagine a world where Messi isn't at Barcelona to be honest. It's madness but they should have started rebuilding years ago.
BarryCrocker

Re: Lionel Messi
July 2, 2021, 12:36:11 pm
We all have the romantic notion of him singing on a for another 3-4 year on a moderate salary so he can still play at the elite level at his only club. All the while helping them win trophies, attract new talent, develop the next generation and of course assist the club in paying off the debt that could force them into extinction.

But no 300m in the bank isn't going to get you through the rest of your life comfortably.
Clayton Bigsby

Re: Lionel Messi
July 2, 2021, 01:45:29 pm
Quote from: B0151? on July  2, 2021, 11:34:47 am
Isn't this his contract that just expired?

Yes. Sorry for not making that clear
The G in Gerrard

Re: Lionel Messi
July 2, 2021, 02:54:10 pm
Quote from: jckliew on July  2, 2021, 12:16:55 pm
Hope this contract is the final in Barcelona's coffin.
Staggering they are in a position to with all their troubles?
Endoe

Re: Lionel Messi
July 10, 2021, 06:36:09 am
Messi before Barcelona.....
Definitely worth a watch

https://youtu.be/0j9POXpurPU

<iframe width="491" height="246" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/0j9POXpurPU" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>
oojason

Re: Lionel Messi
July 11, 2021, 05:18:33 am
.
Well in Messi (and Argentina) on winning the 2021 Copa America.

Maybe that bumps up his wage up another few $s? ;)



'Official 2021 Copa America Final highlights' (4 minute video):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6tLxv5EsszA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6tLxv5EsszA</a>



'All of Messi's goal at the 2021 Copa America':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fVLJGjmBGzA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fVLJGjmBGzA</a>



Messi with the Top Goalscorer trophy...




Messi with the Best Player trophy...




Messi lifting the Copa America trophy video- https://twitter.com/CopaAmerica/status/1414048278975590407 & https://streamable.com/6rc7j6







2021 Copa America Final post (more info, images and videos etc) : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347696.msg17850099#msg17850099

ChaChaMooMoo

Re: Lionel Messi
July 11, 2021, 08:43:29 am
Congratulations Messi. Finally, that international accolade that was escaping him until now.
The North Bank

Re: Lionel Messi
July 11, 2021, 09:23:00 am
Probably one of his most embarrassing performances ever, the amount of time he dropped to the floor and rolled in agony only to get up and run when the ref saw through it.

Still, he deserves to have something to show at international level so from that point of view it was a great outcome.
SMASHerano

Re: Lionel Messi
July 11, 2021, 11:18:01 am
Funny that his worst performance in a Final resulted in him finally getting a trophy.

Well deserved though.
ChaChaMooMoo

Re: Lionel Messi
July 11, 2021, 11:22:44 am
Quote from: SMASHerano on July 11, 2021, 11:18:01 am
Funny that his worst performance in a Final resulted in him finally getting a trophy.

That ridiculous best player award in the 2014 WC has to be his worst ever accolade. More than this one for sure.
Fromola

Re: Lionel Messi
July 11, 2021, 11:28:25 am
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on July 11, 2021, 11:22:44 am
That ridiculous best player award in the 2014 WC has to be his worst ever accolade. More than this one for sure.

He's always struggled in Argentina's finals, the pressure gets to him because he's always done well in the tournament. The two Chile finals finished 0-0 and he was peripheral (although well shackled by Chile). The second final he then missed a pen in the shootout. The Germany World Cup final they lost 1-0 and he missed a great chance at 0-0. He did however set up good chances in those finals at 0-0 that forwards missed (usually Higuain).

In 2014 he wasn't even the best Argentina player. Mascherano dragged them to that final. Their knockout matches finished 1-0 (after extra time), 1-0, 0-0 and 0-1. Messi didn't score in any of them.
Jack_Bauer

Re: Lionel Messi
July 12, 2021, 02:07:58 am
Quote from: oojason on July 11, 2021, 05:18:33 am
.
Well in Messi (and Argentina) on winning the 2021 Copa America.

Maybe that bumps up his wage up another few $s? ;)



'Official 2021 Copa America Final highlights' (4 minute video):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6tLxv5EsszA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6tLxv5EsszA</a>



'All of Messi's goal at the 2021 Copa America':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fVLJGjmBGzA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fVLJGjmBGzA</a>



Messi with the Top Goalscorer trophy...




Messi with the Best Player trophy...




Messi lifting the Copa America trophy video- https://twitter.com/CopaAmerica/status/1414048278975590407 & https://streamable.com/6rc7j6







2021 Copa America Final post (more info, images and videos etc) : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347696.msg17850099#msg17850099
I'm glad he finally won something at the international level so the weirdos who wouldn't put him in the conversation of best ever can finally shut up now.
PoetryInMotion

Re: Lionel Messi
July 12, 2021, 02:50:02 am
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on July 11, 2021, 11:22:44 am
That ridiculous best player award in the 2014 WC has to be his worst ever accolade. More than this one for sure.

He was the best player in this tournament though, until the finals. In the finals, he was moved from his original position to accommodate Di Maria, which worked for the team, but put him in the periphery. A player of his stature sacrificed his position for the team, that alone says the story of how desperate him and Argentina were to win.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Lionel Messi
July 12, 2021, 05:02:03 am
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on July 12, 2021, 02:07:58 am
I'm glad he finally won something at the international level so the weirdos who wouldn't put him in the conversation of best ever can finally shut up now.

Those same weirdos will say he never done anything in this final, but completely disregard the fact Ronaldo was subbed off when Portugal won the Euros. They're on a par with the flat eart cult as the most fucked up living people on the planet.
Red Being

Re: Lionel Messi
July 12, 2021, 07:30:25 am
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on July 11, 2021, 11:22:44 am
That ridiculous best player award in the 2014 WC has to be his worst ever accolade. More than this one for sure.

I get where you are coming from. Many will feel he did not deserve that.
But that award was not completely unwarranted, because statistically he WAS the best player of the tournament. Was superb during the group stages - motm in all 3 games. In the knockouts, though he did not score, iirc he was motm in the second round and had decent ratings in the semi final. Was poor in the quarter. In the final he has somewhat decent stats, though people expected him to do something and hence perception is that he head a poor final. Overall in a technical, stat based analysis for the whole tourney it was not too wrong to award him.
Fromola

Re: Lionel Messi
July 12, 2021, 08:13:24 am
Quote from: Red Being on July 12, 2021, 07:30:25 am
I get where you are coming from. Many will feel he did not deserve that.
But that award was not completely unwarranted, because statistically he WAS the best player of the tournament. Was superb during the group stages - motm in all 3 games. In the knockouts, though he did not score, iirc he was motm in the second round and had decent ratings in the semi final. Was poor in the quarter. In the final he has somewhat decent stats, though people expected him to do something and hence perception is that he head a poor final. Overall in a technical, stat based analysis for the whole tourney it was not too wrong to award him.

Mascherano dragged them to the final in the knockouts. Their games were 1-0, 1-0, 0-0 and 0-1 and very tight. Messi ultimately wasn't producing in those games but Masch was terrific.
ChaChaMooMoo

Re: Lionel Messi
July 12, 2021, 08:22:05 am
He might or might not have been Argentina's best player. Or it could've been Mascherano. Or Di Maria.

But there were other players who deserved it more than Messi. Thomas Müller, James Rodriguez for example. Both were unstoppable.

But he was still given, because of Messi. And sponsors. And well, FIFA.

But this Copa, they deserved it.  And I congratulate him wholeheartedly for that.
Red Being

Re: Lionel Messi
July 12, 2021, 06:20:50 pm
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on July 12, 2021, 08:22:05 am
He might or might not have been Argentina's best player. Or it could've been Mascherano. Or Di Maria.

But there were other players who deserved it more than Messi. Thomas Müller, James Rodriguez for example. Both were unstoppable.

But he was still given, because of Messi. And sponsors. And well, FIFA.

But this Copa, they deserved it.  And I congratulate him wholeheartedly for that.

Case can be made for Rodriguez and Muller. I agree. All I say is case can equally be made for Messi. He was motm in 4 of the 7 games Arg played. In a technical, stat based best player list that take into account more than goals and assists, like key passes and dribbles, he was the top player of the tournament. It's unfair to say that was solely a 'because, messi'  decision.
Fromola

Re: Lionel Messi
July 12, 2021, 07:52:06 pm
Quote from: Red Being on July 12, 2021, 06:20:50 pm
Case can be made for Rodriguez and Muller. I agree. All I say is case can equally be made for Messi. He was motm in 4 of the 7 games Arg played. In a technical, stat based best player list that take into account more than goals and assists, like key passes and dribbles, he was the top player of the tournament. It's unfair to say that was solely a 'because, messi'  decision.

Neymar and Robben as well. Neymar was carrying Brazil until he got done by the Colombian lad. Rodriguez unlucky not to win best player (lived off that tournament ever since but he was great).

I thought Messi was poor in the knockouts, or certainly quiet. They didn't concede a goal in the knockouts until extra time in the final, but only scored 2. They were scraping through with clean sheets.

I remember in the group stages Messi was quiet in the games but came up with moments of magic to score a few. He never looked fit in that tournament and had had fitness problems with Barca that year (the year Atleti won the league and Real beat Atleti in the CL final). In the form he was in the next season he'd have probably got Argentina over the line.
macmanamanaman

The only logical ending to the Messi story
Yesterday at 11:11:01 pm
Neither City nor PSG can afford £1.6Mn a week for Messi.
For various systemic reasons it would sabotage their long term for short term gains.

The only way Messi can play for any other club apart from Barca is if he buys the club.

The frontrunner, and perhaps the only real candidate: Everton FC.

A cleverly structured deal, with Messi playing for equity, with a solid vesting agreement over 4 years, would see him dazzle in Blue,  and end his playing career on a high. Eventually,  moving into the board room as a part-owner of the club.

Of course,  the only real loser in this otherwise win-win deal is Rafa Benitez.
Once again   it appears he asked for a sofa (Andros Townsend) but may get a lamp (Messi).

Still, interesting times we live in. Can't wait to see Lionel grace Merseyside.

disgraced cake

Re: The only logical ending to the Messi story
Yesterday at 11:54:22 pm
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Yesterday at 11:11:01 pm
Neither City nor PSG can afford £1.6Mn a week for Messi.
For various systemic reasons it would sabotage their long term for short term gains.

The only way Messi can play for any other club apart from Barca is if he buys the club.

The frontrunner, and perhaps the only real candidate: Everton FC.

A cleverly structured deal, with Messi playing for equity, with a solid vesting agreement over 4 years, would see him dazzle in Blue,  and end his playing career on a high. Eventually,  moving into the board room as a part-owner of the club.

Of course,  the only real loser in this otherwise win-win deal is Rafa Benitez.
Once again   it appears he asked for a sofa (Andros Townsend) but may get a lamp (Messi).

Still, interesting times we live in. Can't wait to see Lionel grace Merseyside.

"We have our own fab 4, Demarai Gray, Townsend, Iwobi, and Messi"
macmanamanaman

Re: Lionel Messi
Yesterday at 11:57:13 pm
Good balance of right and left footers there, too.
It's all working out.
FiSh77

Re: Lionel Messi
Today at 12:12:06 am
Are they monitoring him?
macmanamanaman

Re: Lionel Messi
Today at 12:13:04 am
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 12:12:06 am
Are they monitoring him?

Yes.
Excellent binoculars.
AnfieldRD19

Re: Lionel Messi
Today at 12:20:09 am
Ill believe hes gone when I see him holding up another kit. From what it looks like La Liga havent finalized their new TV deal yet so this just seems to be a power play from Laporta
