Neither City nor PSG can afford £1.6Mn a week for Messi.
For various systemic reasons it would sabotage their long term for short term gains.
The only way Messi can play for any other club apart from Barca is if he buys the club.
The frontrunner, and perhaps the only real candidate: Everton FC.
A cleverly structured deal, with Messi playing for equity, with a solid vesting agreement over 4 years, would see him dazzle in Blue, and end his playing career on a high. Eventually, moving into the board room as a part-owner of the club.
Of course, the only real loser in this otherwise win-win deal is Rafa Benitez.
Once again it appears he asked for a sofa (Andros Townsend) but may get a lamp (Messi).
Still, interesting times we live in. Can't wait to see Lionel grace Merseyside.