Messi is now out of contract (contract expired with Barca on 30th June) - though seems he will sign a new contract with Barcelona soon... (and he is currently at the Copa America)' (translated):-Leo did not sign his renewal with the Barça club yesterday either and as of today he no longer has a contract in forceThe two parties admit that there is good harmony in the negotiations but the extension of the contract has yet to be closed and Barça assumes that it is still necessary to agree on payments to Leo and taxationThe club also recognizes that another obstacle today is adapting the card to the LaLiga salary Fair Play'Barcelona president Joan Laporta to @ElTransistorOC: “We want Lionel Messi to stay and Leo wants to stay. Everything is on track - we have the issue of Financial Fair Play, we are in the process of finding the best solution for both parties”. '