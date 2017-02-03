Any mention of Fat Freddys Drop in here?
Perfectly crafted pop songs about lost love, death, necrophilia and tribal sacrifice.Hoodoo Gurus:
Followed them around most of the pubs and local festivals in Sydney during the 80/90s. Great band live.
Excellent. I've only seen them in the UK - in Bristol (must have been in the 90s) and at Glastonbury (much later, probably 00s). I remember they opened the second stage on the sunday morning so you can imagine what state everyone was in, but they still managed to pull a decent and enthusiastic crowd. As you say, they were immaculate as live performers.
I watched a YouTube video and decided that Paul Konchesky looked like a player.
A dead animal is a dead animal. And a piece of meat is a piece of meat.
Dope Lemon: 'How Many Times'
