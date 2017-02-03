« previous next »
Re: Great bands from the Southern Hemisphere...
February 3, 2017, 05:31:11 pm
I love Tame Impala.

The Vines around the debut album were great.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: Great bands from the Southern Hemisphere...
February 3, 2017, 06:08:34 pm
Aussie bands I have seen recently include Royal Headache, Scott & Charlene's Wedding and Hockey Dad. All good.
Re: Great bands from the Southern Hemisphere...
February 3, 2017, 06:21:22 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-qHOAuQaBMA

the funk from oz. worth watching for the guitarist jive
ah yeah
Re: Great bands from the Southern Hemisphere...
February 4, 2017, 08:28:24 am
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on February  1, 2017, 02:15:24 pm
Any mention of Fat Freddys Drop in here?
They're excellent.
Re: Great bands from the Southern Hemisphere...
February 8, 2017, 04:11:47 am
Icehouse
Mental As Anything

Strictly not a band, but Aussie
Kevin 'Bloody' Wilson.
Re: Great bands from the Southern Hemisphere...
February 8, 2017, 10:49:51 pm
The Smith Street Band
Camp Cope
Luca Brasi
The Bennies
Courtney Barnett obviously
Parkway Drive
Re: Great bands from the Southern Hemisphere...
April 22, 2017, 01:08:50 am
As been mentioned: The Clean.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2r0SFlfRF9s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2r0SFlfRF9s</a>


Tonight (18 April 2017)the Taite Music Prize will present The Clean with the Independent Music Classic NZ Record award for their 1981 EP Boodle Boodle Boodle. Hussein Moses talked to the band and those involved to dig up the inside story of a record that became a New Zealand indie music legend.

It was a defining moment in New Zealand music history. In September 1981, The Clean  brothers David and Hamish Kilgour, and Robert Scott  entered a makeshift studio in Aucklands Arch Hill and emerged with Boodle Boodle Boodle, one of the countrys landmark records that would soon put Dunedin music on the map.

http://thespinoff.co.nz/music/18-04-2017/the-best-band-in-the-world-without-question-an-oral-history-of-the-cleans-boodle-boodle-boodle/


First time I heard this. Bloody lovely.
Re: Great bands from the Southern Hemisphere...
April 22, 2017, 10:54:17 am
Perfectly crafted pop songs about lost love, death, necrophilia and tribal sacrifice.

Hoodoo Gurus:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MRhyu-4b-L8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MRhyu-4b-L8</a>  <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QCIVxYpdzOo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QCIVxYpdzOo</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/842OqhEfU5E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/842OqhEfU5E</a>  <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CIa4GrE7Efk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CIa4GrE7Efk</a>

All from the Stoneage Romeos Album (1984)
Re: Great bands from the Southern Hemisphere...
April 23, 2017, 04:59:25 am
Quote from: Red Raw on April 22, 2017, 10:54:17 am
Perfectly crafted pop songs about lost love, death, necrophilia and tribal sacrifice.

Hoodoo Gurus:


Followed them around most of the pubs and local festivals in Sydney during the 80/90s. Great band live.
Re: Great bands from the Southern Hemisphere...
April 23, 2017, 09:40:05 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on April 23, 2017, 04:59:25 am
Followed them around most of the pubs and local festivals in Sydney during the 80/90s. Great band live.
Excellent. I've only seen them in the UK - in Bristol (must have been in the 90s) and at Glastonbury (much later, probably 00s). I remember they opened the second stage on the sunday morning so you can imagine what state everyone was in, but they still managed to pull a decent and enthusiastic crowd.  As you say, they were immaculate as live performers.
  :thumbup
Re: Great bands from the Southern Hemisphere...
April 23, 2017, 12:15:17 pm
Quote from: Red Raw on April 23, 2017, 09:40:05 am
Excellent. I've only seen them in the UK - in Bristol (must have been in the 90s) and at Glastonbury (much later, probably 00s). I remember they opened the second stage on the sunday morning so you can imagine what state everyone was in, but they still managed to pull a decent and enthusiastic crowd.  As you say, they were immaculate as live performers.
  :thumbup

My best friend was 15 years old when Stone Age Romeos hit the streets. She had the hots for lead guitarist Brad Sheppard. 30 years later he's living in the apartment block next to her and her husbands with his wife and kid in Sydney's Eastern Suburbs. Small world.
Re: Great bands from the Southern Hemisphere...
September 29, 2017, 01:27:29 pm
Rowland S. Howard: 'Dead Radio'

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Nh8npSl1LUc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Nh8npSl1LUc</a>
Re: Great bands from the Southern Hemisphere...
September 29, 2017, 01:29:16 pm
Dope Lemon: 'How Many Times'

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0DbKkyTVU1E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0DbKkyTVU1E</a>
Re: Great bands from the Southern Hemisphere...
September 29, 2017, 05:14:23 pm
Wolfmother and Jet are great shouts.
Re: Great bands from the Southern Hemisphere...
January 6, 2018, 12:37:25 pm
Dunedin's 'The Shifting Sands': 'Let's Go Down'

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3d2XsSLGg8Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3d2XsSLGg8Q</a>
Re: Great bands from the Southern Hemisphere...
January 6, 2018, 01:35:25 pm
Lucky enough to see 'The Necks' last year.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DFpWd1V__SI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DFpWd1V__SI</a>
Re: Great bands from the Southern Hemisphere...
January 11, 2018, 08:15:49 am
 Sticky Fingers.    I really like the subtle, more powerful change in tone for the third chorus vocals.

 <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/l63B5xQA8y8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/l63B5xQA8y8</a>

 
 And Hilltop Hoods...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iY9mpiloSIU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iY9mpiloSIU</a>


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uq8PyyMbrYQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uq8PyyMbrYQ</a>


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0b_9VQcnQZY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0b_9VQcnQZY</a>
 
 
Re: Great bands from the Southern Hemisphere...
January 11, 2018, 09:00:37 am
Saw these guys from Melbourne just before Christmas at The Basement in Sydney with about 300 other punters.

The Teskey Brothers.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lBFZNVxG86o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lBFZNVxG86o</a>

Full Album Here

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VSh8KvSTqz4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VSh8KvSTqz4</a>
Re: Great bands from the Southern Hemisphere...
January 13, 2018, 04:40:31 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ySspS4iOwMM/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ySspS4iOwMM/</a>
Re: Great bands from the Southern Hemisphere...
Today at 01:24:38 am

Quote from: RedmeisterOZ on September 29, 2017, 01:29:16 pm
Dope Lemon: 'How Many Times'

Saw these last night. Brilliant show!
Re: Great bands from the Southern Hemisphere...
Today at 07:12:01 am
Just for you Terry, a little bit of Down Under punk, The Dune Rats - Too Tough Terry:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_5-h7ZctuOA
