Followed them around most of the pubs and local festivals in Sydney during the 80/90s. Great band live.



Excellent. I've only seen them in the UK - in Bristol (must have been in the 90s) and at Glastonbury (much later, probably 00s). I remember they opened the second stage on the sunday morning so you can imagine what state everyone was in, but they still managed to pull a decent and enthusiastic crowd. As you say, they were immaculate as live performers.