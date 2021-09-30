At 7 years old, help make sure his boots are tied and make sure he remembers which way he's shooting each half.
All you need to do at this age is help foster a love for the game and play with him as frequently as he wants to. There's absolutely no need to be pushing anything beyond that at this stage. As long as it's fun, he'll keep improving, and what happens down the line happens down the line.
Keep him playing other sports, too - multi-functional athleticism is a huge cornerstone in future athletic success and general health.
Let him be a kid, make it fun, facilitate his learning in a non-pressure environment.
If he's still keen to play and learn in 12 months time, you've done your job... then repeat.