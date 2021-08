Feels like that could be classed as child abuse these days!



Hopefully he falls back in love with it again... always a shame to see talent going to waste.



I dunno, his plan is to go to college and play for one of the local semi pro sides and see what happens.He got in the u18 team at 14 so there were high hopes for him, but when he trained with the first team, he was a wall, or something else.He's still only 17, so who knows, but he's not played in 9 months