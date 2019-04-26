Has anyone over here in the States received any clear return-to-play protocols for their clubs?



We're getting different info from the state, the state soccer associations, the town we're based in, and the national governing bodies. Some people have been doing private / small group training for weeks, whereas others haven't done a single thing yet.



Is every other state like this (other than places like AZ where they're back to full speed pretty much)?



Just like all the various state protocols, they're totally contradictory...One of our problems is the various leagues have different return-to-play standards, i.e US Club, USYSA, GAL, US youth soccer is an acronymic nightmare.And Georgia is governed by such an inveterate moron that I can't imagine receiving any clear guidance from the state, despite the fact that, hey, CDC is right here in Atlanta!We've started doing some of our normal optional "summer training" programs, with protocols such as sitting socially distant when taking a break, groups no larger than 10 including the coach, players do not help gather equipment after training as they normally would do, training pinnies washed after every session.There are supposed to be boundaries to keep parents distant from the sessions as well, but of course those are being ignored. Just can't help themselves...We have a lot of surreptitious private training and sneaky "clinics" occurring. Coaches are just as much a part of the problem as are parents...