Author Topic: The RAWK Football Coaching Circle  (Read 80743 times)

Offline Pheeny

Re: The RAWK Football Coaching Circle
« Reply #800 on: April 26, 2019, 11:39:06 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on April 26, 2019, 02:52:16 pm
:D

Rush is a nation-wide mega-club with branches across the States...

I'll be certain to talk a little smack to Col about "selling out" to the gargantuan monstrosity on the odd occasion.

Nice one on the trip to Italy, bet you were amped... :wave
Col has come one hell of a way since we had a "tactics" chat in the upstairs room in the Sandon a few years ago...
Offline AndyMuller

Re: The RAWK Football Coaching Circle
« Reply #801 on: May 15, 2019, 06:24:23 pm »
Is a degree in Sports Science or equivalent essential if you want to get into coaching?
Offline PhaseOfPlay

Re: The RAWK Football Coaching Circle
« Reply #802 on: May 15, 2019, 06:27:00 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on May 15, 2019, 06:24:23 pm
Is a degree in Sports Science or equivalent essential if you want to get into coaching?

Nope.
Offline AndyMuller

Re: The RAWK Football Coaching Circle
« Reply #803 on: May 15, 2019, 06:42:45 pm »
Quote from: PhaseOfPlay on May 15, 2019, 06:27:00 pm
Nope.

Best answer I could possibly have wished for haha.
Offline PhaseOfPlay

Re: The RAWK Football Coaching Circle
« Reply #804 on: May 15, 2019, 06:55:36 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on May 15, 2019, 06:42:45 pm
Best answer I could possibly have wished for haha.

If you are looking to get into paid coaching (as in tactics and technique), then you need coaching licences, experience and contacts.

If you just want to share your love of the game with developing players, and help them to realise their potential, then you just need coach education, free time in the evenings, and to forget about ever having weekends free again :)

If you want to break into the top level clubs in any training capacity, though, fitness training is the way to do it, which would be helped by a sports science degree, but it's not altogether necessary if you have other fitness qualifications and a new way of doing things. But then you have to develop a track record somewhere, in order to get noticed.
Offline AndyMuller

Re: The RAWK Football Coaching Circle
« Reply #805 on: May 15, 2019, 07:02:22 pm »
Quote from: PhaseOfPlay on May 15, 2019, 06:55:36 pm
If you are looking to get into paid coaching (as in tactics and technique), then you need coaching licences, experience and contacts.

If you just want to share your love of the game with developing players, and help them to realise their potential, then you just need coach education, free time in the evenings, and to forget about ever having weekends free again :)

If you want to break into the top level clubs in any training capacity, though, fitness training is the way to do it, which would be helped by a sports science degree, but it's not altogether necessary if you have other fitness qualifications and a new way of doing things. But then you have to develop a track record somewhere, in order to get noticed.

Thanks PoP!

There is a FA Level 1 course not too far from me starting in a couple of weeks, might do that and see how it goes.
Offline PhaseOfPlay

Re: The RAWK Football Coaching Circle
« Reply #806 on: May 15, 2019, 07:11:28 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on May 15, 2019, 07:02:22 pm
Thanks PoP!

There is a FA Level 1 course not too far from me starting in a couple of weeks, might do that and see how it goes.

Do it!
Offline afc turkish

    • Flat Back Four
Re: The RAWK Football Coaching Circle
« Reply #807 on: May 15, 2019, 07:22:02 pm »
Quote from: PhaseOfPlay on May 15, 2019, 07:11:28 pm
Do it!

Can only agree with encouraging taking this step, although do feel it necessary to add that despite what PoPs might otherwise maintain, sporting Speedos is not in fact the required coaching uniform...
Offline PhaseOfPlay

Re: The RAWK Football Coaching Circle
« Reply #808 on: May 15, 2019, 07:29:27 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on May 15, 2019, 07:22:02 pm
Can only agree with encouraging taking this step, although do feel it necessary to add that despite what PoPs might otherwise maintain, sporting Speedos is not in fact the required coaching uniform...

It bloody is!
Offline Col

Re: The RAWK Football Coaching Circle
« Reply #809 on: May 16, 2019, 05:25:33 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on May 15, 2019, 07:22:02 pm
Can only agree with encouraging taking this step, although do feel it necessary to add that despite what PoPs might otherwise maintain, sporting Speedos is not in fact the required coaching uniform...

Quote from: PhaseOfPlay on May 15, 2019, 07:29:27 pm
It bloody is!

The amount of rainouts we've had up here this spring, speedos and a backup qualification might actually be the way to go!
Offline Col

Re: The RAWK Football Coaching Circle
« Reply #810 on: January 8, 2020, 05:45:18 pm »
Our college team is getting an award from USC / NSCAA at the convention next week for going the full season without getting any cards.

Personally, I'd have preferred some cards and fewer opposition players running past us on the break, but there you go!

https://newhavenchargers.com/news/2020/1/8/womens-soccer-presented-platinum-team-ethics-and-sportsmanship-award.aspx?fbclid=IwAR2cfuiz3fgaNykgZbpwngZK6DBOzwhcptht6DEanjVQHdxIlm_l6808lxM
Offline afc turkish

    • Flat Back Four
Re: The RAWK Football Coaching Circle
« Reply #811 on: January 8, 2020, 06:38:43 pm »
Quote from: Col on January  8, 2020, 05:45:18 pm
Our college team is getting an award from USC / NSCAA at the convention next week for going the full season without getting any cards.

Personally, I'd have preferred some cards and fewer opposition players running past us on the break, but there you go!

https://newhavenchargers.com/news/2020/1/8/womens-soccer-presented-platinum-team-ethics-and-sportsmanship-award.aspx?fbclid=IwAR2cfuiz3fgaNykgZbpwngZK6DBOzwhcptht6DEanjVQHdxIlm_l6808lxM


No mention of RAWK anywhere in your coaching bio, shame... ;D
Offline Col

Re: The RAWK Football Coaching Circle
« Reply #812 on: January 8, 2020, 06:56:45 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on January  8, 2020, 06:38:43 pm
No mention of RAWK anywhere in your coaching bio, shame... ;D

;D ;D
Offline rubber soul

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Football Coaching Circle
« Reply #813 on: May 21, 2020, 11:27:21 pm »
Just wondering if anyone else coaches a kids team and how they have engaged the players during the lockdown?
I coach an under 10's team, very much grassroots. I've given them loads of ball mastery stuff to do and a few have got really into it but there's no getting away from the fact that practising on your own with just a ball gets boring.
We've done a couple of Zoom meetings but that's just for the kids to keep in touch and have a chat and laugh together.

Has anyone else had done anything different with their team, any suggestions to tide us all over until we can eventually get together training/playing again?
Offline Col

Re: The RAWK Football Coaching Circle
« Reply #814 on: June 5, 2020, 05:52:23 pm »
Has anyone over here in the States received any clear return-to-play protocols for their clubs?

We're getting different info from the state, the state soccer associations, the town we're based in, and the national governing bodies. Some people have been doing private / small group training for weeks, whereas others haven't done a single thing yet.

Is every other state like this (other than places like AZ where they're back to full speed pretty much)?
Offline afc turkish

    • Flat Back Four
Re: The RAWK Football Coaching Circle
« Reply #815 on: June 5, 2020, 06:08:01 pm »
Quote from: Col on June  5, 2020, 05:52:23 pm
Has anyone over here in the States received any clear return-to-play protocols for their clubs?

We're getting different info from the state, the state soccer associations, the town we're based in, and the national governing bodies. Some people have been doing private / small group training for weeks, whereas others haven't done a single thing yet.

Is every other state like this (other than places like AZ where they're back to full speed pretty much)?

Just like all the various state protocols, they're totally contradictory...

One of our problems is the various leagues have different return-to-play standards, i.e US Club, USYSA, GAL, US youth soccer is an acronymic nightmare.

And Georgia is governed by such an inveterate moron that I can't imagine receiving any clear guidance from the state, despite the fact that, hey, CDC is right here in Atlanta!

We've started doing some of our normal optional "summer training" programs, with protocols such as sitting socially distant when taking a break, groups no larger than 10 including the coach, players do not help gather equipment after training as they normally would do, training pinnies washed after every session.

There are supposed to be boundaries to keep parents distant from the sessions as well, but of course those are being ignored. Just can't help themselves...

We have a lot of surreptitious private training and sneaky "clinics" occurring. Coaches are just as much a part of the problem as are parents...
Offline Col

Re: The RAWK Football Coaching Circle
« Reply #816 on: June 5, 2020, 06:39:43 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on June  5, 2020, 06:08:01 pm
Just like all the various state protocols, they're totally contradictory...

One of our problems is the various leagues have different return-to-play standards, i.e US Club, USYSA, GAL, US youth soccer is an acronymic nightmare.

And Georgia is governed by such an inveterate moron that I can't imagine receiving any clear guidance from the state, despite the fact that, hey, CDC is right here in Atlanta!

We've started doing some of our normal optional "summer training" programs, with protocols such as sitting socially distant when taking a break, groups no larger than 10 including the coach, players do not help gather equipment after training as they normally would do, training pinnies washed after every session.

There are supposed to be boundaries to keep parents distant from the sessions as well, but of course those are being ignored. Just can't help themselves...

We have a lot of surreptitious private training and sneaky "clinics" occurring. Coaches are just as much a part of the problem as are parents...

So... exactly the same then!

We're hoping to get back on the field in small groups in the next few weeks, but nobody knows for sure.

How is your club looking in terms of retention? I saw something about your girls petitioning ECNL to let them in... if they don't, are you likely to lose a bunch?
Offline afc turkish

    • Flat Back Four
Re: The RAWK Football Coaching Circle
« Reply #817 on: June 5, 2020, 09:16:35 pm »
Quote from: Col on June  5, 2020, 06:39:43 pm
So... exactly the same then!

We're hoping to get back on the field in small groups in the next few weeks, but nobody knows for sure.

How is your club looking in terms of retention? I saw something about your girls petitioning ECNL to let them in... if they don't, are you likely to lose a bunch?


Already happened, ECNL said no on account of previous issues in the past coupled with us choosing to put our top teams in Development Academy.

GAL, DA replacement, has been formed, but we lost some players.

Greener, grass, always, etc.
Offline Col

Re: The RAWK Football Coaching Circle
« Reply #818 on: June 5, 2020, 10:32:34 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on June  5, 2020, 09:16:35 pm
Already happened, ECNL said no on account of previous issues in the past coupled with us choosing to put our top teams in Development Academy.

GAL, DA replacement, has been formed, but we lost some players.

Greener, grass, always, etc.

That GAL is a joke in some conferences... Colorado Springs to Houston for a 70-minute game with 14 year-olds?
That's a 15-hour drive!

Hopefully your journeys aren't going to be anything too ridiculous?
Offline afc turkish

    • Flat Back Four
Re: The RAWK Football Coaching Circle
« Reply #819 on: June 6, 2020, 04:05:24 am »
Quote from: Col on June  5, 2020, 10:32:34 pm
That GAL is a joke in some conferences... Colorado Springs to Houston for a 70-minute game with 14 year-olds?
That's a 15-hour drive!

Hopefully your journeys aren't going to be anything too ridiculous?

Agreed, but don't Colorado Rapids have to make the same sort of trip to Austin?

In some conferences, ECNL is no better on the distance side of things.

There I am, being defensive. The whole "elite" soccer thing has gone way too far in the travel to compete direction.

Our GAL drives to FL aren't as bad as 15 hours; we would normally fly, but doubt we will do so this year. Jacksonville isn't bad, the drive to Tampa/St Pete will be a long one.
Offline Col

Re: The RAWK Football Coaching Circle
« Reply #820 on: June 6, 2020, 08:38:46 pm »
How were those flights funded?

Did each family cover their own? I can't wrap my head around it, even having coached for a couple of the big super clubs over the years.

Our club is NPL based with our top teams, and EDP with the second teams. Our second teams won't drive more than an hour for a game - the top teams may have a 90 minute drive, two hours at a maximum. There's no way I could justify giving up 8 hours of a day for one game of kids footie!
Offline afc turkish

    • Flat Back Four
Re: The RAWK Football Coaching Circle
« Reply #821 on: June 7, 2020, 12:34:37 am »
Quote from: Col on June  6, 2020, 08:38:46 pm
How were those flights funded?

Did each family cover their own? I can't wrap my head around it, even having coached for a couple of the big super clubs over the years.

Our club is NPL based with our top teams, and EDP with the second teams. Our second teams won't drive more than an hour for a game - the top teams may have a 90 minute drive, two hours at a maximum. There's no way I could justify giving up 8 hours of a day for one game of kids footie!

Parents pay for flights and hotel rooms. Normally weekends, games Saturday and Sunday...
Offline Col

Re: The RAWK Football Coaching Circle
« Reply #822 on: Yesterday at 05:06:21 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on June  5, 2020, 09:16:35 pm
Already happened, ECNL said no on account of previous issues in the past coupled with us choosing to put our top teams in Development Academy.

GAL, DA replacement, has been formed, but we lost some players.

Greener, grass, always, etc.

How did the season shake out for you in the end, buddy?
Offline afc turkish

    • Flat Back Four
Re: The RAWK Football Coaching Circle
« Reply #823 on: Yesterday at 05:24:50 pm »
Quote from: Col on Yesterday at 05:06:21 pm
How did the season shake out for you in the end, buddy?

GA was a big step up from DPL. Not yet at the overall level of ECNL, but it's legitimate tough competition.

Neither my 02/03 Navy nor my 05 Navy (Navy are our second teams) made Nationals, all our Gold teams did and two of our Navy teams did, Nationals in two weeks out in Oceanside. I'll be taking the 05s out for a Showcase as well.

Tryouts done, I have 09 Navy for next year, they look pretty damn tidy.  :D
Have my 05s again for another year, focus for them will be getting recruited.

Sent one to UGA, one to Ga Southern, one to Truitt McConnell (small North Georgia school) and one to Rhodes in Tennessee from last year's 02/03s. Not bad for a club's second team.

This coming year looks like it will be a good one, virus permitting.

I forget, you up in the NE, or back out in Cali?

Still doing NPL teams?

NPL is vanishing in the SE, ECNL working it's brand-name black magic with the new ECNL-R leagues...
Offline Col

Re: The RAWK Football Coaching Circle
« Reply #824 on: Yesterday at 10:14:24 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 05:24:50 pm
GA was a big step up from DPL. Not yet at the overall level of ECNL, but it's legitimate tough competition.

Neither my 02/03 Navy nor my 05 Navy (Navy are our second teams) made Nationals, all our Gold teams did and two of our Navy teams did, Nationals in two weeks out in Oceanside. I'll be taking the 05s out for a Showcase as well.

Tryouts done, I have 09 Navy for next year, they look pretty damn tidy.  :D
Have my 05s again for another year, focus for them will be getting recruited.

Sent one to UGA, one to Ga Southern, one to Truitt McConnell (small North Georgia school) and one to Rhodes in Tennessee from last year's 02/03s. Not bad for a club's second team.

This coming year looks like it will be a good one, virus permitting.

I forget, you up in the NE, or back out in Cali?

Still doing NPL teams?

NPL is vanishing in the SE, ECNL working it's brand-name black magic with the new ECNL-R leagues...

That's good. Glad the experience was appropriately competitive and the girls didn't miss out too much with the whole ECNL thing.

What's the percentage of your kids in the top teams getting recruited in comparison to your second teams?

I think maybe 3/4 of my second-team 05 players could end up playing in college, with the vast majority of top team players being able to also.

With our 11v11 teams, our top teams in the age group (and second teams if they're strong enough) play in the EDP regional leagues not that NPL is essentially defunct, and our weaker second teams / third teams if we have them - we absorbed a lot of kids from a couple of local clubs that folded recently - play in in-state EDP leagues.

Our placement with regards to our location in southern CT means our strongest teams can travel south to compete in NY and NJ, and the second teams travel north to compete in MA and RI where the competition is typically not as tough. The in-state leagues aren't super strong at the moment due to the dilution of the various league options but we still give the lower teams the same experience as the stronger ones.


Offline afc turkish

    • Flat Back Four
Re: The RAWK Football Coaching Circle
« Reply #825 on: Today at 02:12:40 am »
Quote from: Col on Yesterday at 10:14:24 pm
That's good. Glad the experience was appropriately competitive and the girls didn't miss out too much with the whole ECNL thing.

What's the percentage of your kids in the top teams getting recruited in comparison to your second teams?

I think maybe 3/4 of my second-team 05 players could end up playing in college, with the vast majority of top team players being able to also.

With our 11v11 teams, our top teams in the age group (and second teams if they're strong enough) play in the EDP regional leagues not that NPL is essentially defunct, and our weaker second teams / third teams if we have them - we absorbed a lot of kids from a couple of local clubs that folded recently - play in in-state EDP leagues.

Our placement with regards to our location in southern CT means our strongest teams can travel south to compete in NY and NJ, and the second teams travel north to compete in MA and RI where the competition is typically not as tough. The in-state leagues aren't super strong at the moment due to the dilution of the various league options but we still give the lower teams the same experience as the stronger ones.




All of the players on our top teams go DI.

We do as well as anyone in the nation with our best players.

Indiana, Columbia, Duke, Arizona, Princeton, South Carolina, Boston College, Vandy, Berkeley, Virginia, Kansas, UCLA< Notre Dame from the last 01/02 top team.

Southern Connecticut, that's sort of "tri-state" area, yes? Play good football up there, I hear...
