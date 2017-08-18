« previous next »
Author Topic: Spain 82

Re: Spain 82
Quote from: oojason on August 18, 2017, 12:08:10 pm
^ the lad has videos from a LOT of World Cups too - well worth checking out (seemingly every World Cup from 1966 onwards!):-

https://www.youtube.com/user/MrDrobisha/videos

Boss channel, thanks for linking.
Re: Spain 82
Damn I miss the grainy pictures, the commentator sounding like he's talking down a bad phone line, and the big flashing R in the corner when a replay is on.

Good days.

Old twat.
Re: Spain 82
Quote from: Buck Pete on August 18, 2017, 11:15:51 am
Zbigniew Boniek all the way for me. His hatty against Belgium was fucking glorious


that is wonderful. love that clip.

Quote from: J_Kopite on August 18, 2017, 12:14:28 pm
Boss channel, thanks for linking.

be watching a lot of that channel
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Re: Spain 82
Quote from: LanceLink on August 18, 2017, 12:17:26 pm
Damn I miss the grainy pictures, the commentator sounding like he's talking down a bad phone line, and the big flashing R in the corner when a replay is on.

Good days.

Old twat.

Commentary sounds so much better when it sounds like the commentators are being attacked by a swarm of angry bees.

On a similar nostalgia note, have a look at the beeb's opening credits for the 1978 WC. Note in particular Scottish fans flicking the V's at Johnny Foreigner heading down the tunnel at the 15 second mark. Marvellous stuff.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2c__vAtx_-o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2c__vAtx_-o</a>
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: Spain 82
Quote from: Ray K on August 18, 2017, 01:06:00 pm
Commentary sounds so much better when it sounds like the commentators are being attacked by a swarm of angry bees.


I think modern commentary standards would improve immensely if they were actually in a room being attacked by a swarm of angry bees ;)


Top video of the opening credits :)



« Last Edit: February 12, 2021, 02:37:44 pm by oojason »
Re: Spain 82
Brazil 82 were sex on the pitch. I mean Socrates, Falcao, Zico and Eder. Fuck Me!  8)
Re: Spain 82
Quote from: Samie on August 18, 2017, 02:02:38 pm
Brazil 82 were sex on the pitch. I mean Socrates, Falcao, Zico and Eder. Fuck Me!  8)
pity about Serginho up front

Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Re: Spain 82
Gerry Armstrong
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: Spain 82
Quote from: Spanish Al on December 28, 2012, 11:39:11 am
Weird this got bumped, I bought a Spain 82 shirt yesterday!
Weird this got bumped, I found my Ladybird hardcover Spain 82 book yesterday.

Best bit: full-page feature on the luxury coaches (coaches!) the teams had been given to get around Spain in.  Worst bit: five-year-old me distraught when I underestimated how long 'Northern Ireland' is when you write it down, and totally fucked up the fill-in-the-results page at the back.
Re: Spain 82
Quote from: Iska on August 18, 2017, 04:02:08 pm
Weird this got bumped, I found my Ladybird hardcover Spain 82 book yesterday.

Best bit: full-page feature on the luxury coaches (coaches!) the teams had been given to get around Spain in.  Worst bit: five-year-old me distraught when I underestimated how long 'Northern Ireland' is when you write it down, and totally fucked up the fill-in-the-results page at the back.

My brother had that book. I was just too young to remember this tournament but remember looking through those filled in results pages over and over. Think Hungary twatted El Salvador something like 8-2 (either that or my brother fucked up the full in yourself bit!).
Re: Spain 82
Quote from: Hellrazor on August 18, 2017, 02:15:25 pm
pity about Serginho up front



Even sex has the bad parts.  :D

Re: Spain 82
As a few have said earlier in the thread - was on a family holiday, caravan in Tenby (non-butlins/pontins).
Had a Black & White portable to watch matches - remember premiere of Alien on ITV after one match.
Re: Spain 82
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August 18, 2017, 06:26:38 pm
My brother had that book. I was just too young to remember this tournament but remember looking through those filled in results pages over and over. Think Hungary twatted El Salvador something like 8-2 (either that or my brother fucked up the full in yourself bit!).

I had that book too, and remember the stuff about the luxury coaches. First time we (NZ) had made the World Cup and we got to play against that Brazil team (what a goal by Zico against us!) and Kenny Dalglish - yes, he scored against us too. We did score a couple against Scotland, at least.

There was that odd business about Keegan and Brooking too injured to play, but named in the squad, and then being thrown on when England was on the point of going out - against the Germans wasn't it? And that incredible Brazil v Italy match. Oh and Maradona's kungfu kick red card.

Fantastic World Cup.
Re: Spain 82
.
Pedro Martins has just done a remastered version of his quality tribute video to the great '82 Brazil side, originally made back in 2011 - which got 3.1 million views...


'Brazil 1982 | A tribute to the art of football - REMASTERED'...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/l6U82TJX0F4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/l6U82TJX0F4</a>

^ the original video can be found here - www.dailymotion.com/video/x2pr50j and here - www.dailymotion.com/video/x2qivor


There are also some more '1982 World Cup videos' added to the 1st page of this thread - including highlights of all of Brazil's matches from the tournament...

Re: Spain 82
I think often, your favourite World Cup was the first you can properly remember and appreciate as a football fan.

I watched Euro 96, but was probably a bit too young to understand it and engage with it properly, so France 98 is the one for me. I know it likely wasnt the best World Cup, but I just remember being wowed by the Dutch and the French, seeing some of the Brazilians for the first time and marvelling at how they were all so much better technically than the English side, who until then Id childishly believed must surely have the best footballers on the planet.

Batistutas hat trick against Jamaica made me an overnight Fiorentina fan!
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: Spain 82
The 82 world cup played a big part in my academic underachievement as I was taking my O levels when it was going on. Watching the football was far more fun than revising for exams.

My first world cup was Germany 74 which was memorable mainly due to my mate's mum and dad buying a colour TV and going round to his house to watch football in colour for the first time. Apart from the amazing Dutch team, I don't think the quality of football was particularly good.

82 was the best though - some very memorable games, Kev Keegan's England swansong and one of the better finals, topped off by Marco Tardelli's goal celebration which encapsulated perfectly what scoring in the world cup final must have felt like.
Re: Spain 82
Was talking about this World Cup recently and two things stuck out. Group 1 containing Italy Poland Cameroon and Peru was the worst football ever at a world cup. Six games five 0-0 or 1-1 draws. Cameroon and Peru alledgedly using witch doctors in the dressing rooms to aid their teams.

Honduras holding Spain to a draw after taking an early lead, holding out for an hour before Lopez Ufarte equalized. The Honduran keeper played a blinder that night.
For The Honour

Re: Spain 82
Quote from: Trabolgan on February  7, 2021, 03:55:05 pm
Was talking about this World Cup recently and two things stuck out. Group 1 containing Italy Poland Cameroon and Peru was the worst football ever at a world cup. Six games five 0-0 or 1-1 draws. Cameroon and Peru alledgedly using witch doctors in the dressing rooms to aid their teams.

Honduras holding Spain to a draw after taking an early lead, holding out for an hour before Lopez Ufarte equalized. The Honduran keeper played a blinder that night.

Stunk it up a bit on Lopez Ufarte's goal, though... ;)
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Spain 82
This was my second World Cup, loved it as much as '78.
Dont watch much football now but this is the only World Cup I can remember that did that odd second group phase (England unbeaten and going home)

I also remember that the Falklands war was on at the time, and to my chagrin I was more interested in football when they cut to the news.

So many stand out memories though.
Brazil with 2 late goals against the USSR. The Socrates goal still makes my hair stand on end.
Maradona getting kicked out of it by Brazil.
Alan Hansen making a mistake.
Gerry Armstrong scoring against Spain.
The France v Germany semi final.
Rossi against Brazil.
Tardelli.
Boniek.
Zico setting up Socrates.
Keegans header.

Life was so good, great days, when football was a sport.

Re: Spain 82
absolute shame that this was the only tournament Kevin Keegan played in

didnt even get half an hour owing to injury
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Re: Spain 82
'On this day 40 years ago, Algeria stunned West Germany at the 1982 FIFA World Cup by beating them 2-1 in the first match of their group. This was Algerias first ever match at a World Cup and West Germany had drastically underestimated them, even ridiculing them in pre-match press conferences.'

https://v.redd.it/443b5gelky591 (a 2 minute video)


^ from https://old.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/vdimj7/on_this_day_40_years_ago_algeria_stunned_west
Re: Spain 82
Quote from: oojason on Today at 11:28:54 am
'On this day 40 years ago, Algeria stunned West Germany at the 1982 FIFA World Cup by beating them 2-1 in the first match of their group. This was Algerias first ever match at a World Cup and West Germany had drastically underestimated them, even ridiculing them in pre-match press conferences.'

https://v.redd.it/443b5gelky591 (a 2 minute video)


^ from https://old.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/vdimj7/on_this_day_40_years_ago_algeria_stunned_west

To be fair, Rabah Madjer was some player. That was the first time I saw him play ...
Re: Spain 82
Then there was the 'disgrace of Gijón' where west Germany and Austria played out for a draw to eliminate Algeria. Absolute travesty
Re: Spain 82
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Re: Spain 82
Quote from: KERRYKOP on December 16, 2012, 03:51:29 pm
Best mascot
Best mascot


A decade to reply but hey, worth it just to keep the memory of Naranjito alive  ;D
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg
