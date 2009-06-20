Sounds like Milei Is doing a fantastic job turning Argentina around after a disastrous leftist government ruined the country. Out of recession, inflation massively down, getting rid of rent controls is massively reducing rental prices, his approval rating keeps on rising.



Four in 10 adults (41%) say their citys economy is getting better, a significant increase from 25% in 2023. The percentage of Argentines who say their standard of living is getting better (53%) has inched above the majority level for the first time since 2015.



Just another reminder that socialism doesnt work.



Inflation is down because nobody has any money to spend. Eventually you can't ask people to pay more. They've hit the limit. And there is ridiculous shrinkflation going on. Smaller and poorer quality/ingredients for a higher priceThe street currency exchange rate has risen because US paper currency is how people save money. Before they had savings and went looking to convert their pesos to dollars...so the peso declined. But now they need those savings to live, so the peso is in more demand. The official rate is set by the government and there are limits on exchanging dollars.Millei says he is a 'libertarian' :he has dropped price controls on medicine, health insurance, public transportation and some food. University tuition is up too But he has not lowered the tariffs that protect his rich industrialist friends. Nothing is imported. Hell, there are professional mules that bring electronics in from Miami.People living below the poverty line is now north of 55%. It was 40% in 2023 .Argentina was F'ed by historical bad policy from the left and right. As well as not responding to historical changes like the Panama Canal and losing the European market for their agrarian export economy after WW2.