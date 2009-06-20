« previous next »
Author Topic: British and Argentina relations strained  (Read 31257 times)

Re: British and Argentina relations strained
« Reply #280 on: November 21, 2023, 01:10:27 pm »
Argentinians just drink the Kool Aid in general, I think! Hero (or rather Saint) worship, nationalism, self-importance, and performative passion are all part of the parcel of being Argentinian. They are known for it throughout the Spanish-speaking world (fairly or unfairly). It's why their football fans are like they are.

It's also one of the reasons their politics is so messed up. Their most influential political "ideology" of the last 70 years, which helped land them in this mess, is essentially a form of populism that wildly veers from left-to-right, and draws upon nationalism and personality-worship as their guiding principals. But for that same reason, it is hard to draw straight correlations with other countries that have turned to the far right. Although some correlations can most certainly be made (mainly the country being a complete mess and crying out for change, with the far right stepping into that gap as the "change candidate").
Re: British and Argentina relations strained
« Reply #281 on: November 21, 2023, 02:02:06 pm »
Hearing the Peronist Party described as left-of-centre did make me double-take.

They were founded on lines not dissimilar to Mussolini-type fascism.
Re: British and Argentina relations strained
« Reply #282 on: November 21, 2023, 02:30:03 pm »
Somebody new and different. How bad could he be?

He looks an ageing Elmo Parsley with them sideboards.

Re: British and Argentina relations strained
« Reply #283 on: November 21, 2023, 02:38:11 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on November 21, 2023, 10:22:32 am
Very much a general point, but it's infuriating that, when 'the left' (when they genuinely were 'the left') would say "the system is broken, we want to smash it up and replace it with something much more fair and equal that will improve the lives of the many, at the expense of the privileged, super-wealthy few", 'the plebs' would turn their noses up and reject it.

Now, when egomaniac mavericks say "the system is broken, we want to smash it up and replace it with something that will destroy public services, cut taxes that the super-rich will most benefit from and thus increase wealth inequality, and curtail your personal freedoms!", 'the plebs' lap it up and go "you know, I think it's time for a change"

That's why I dislike using democracy to preach that everything is broken and we need a revolution. You and I aren't the only people who can vote. If people do believe everything is broken and we need a revolution, the revolution they choose might not be the one you had in mind. We saw this in 2016.
Re: British and Argentina relations strained
« Reply #284 on: November 21, 2023, 06:21:02 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on November 21, 2023, 02:30:03 pm
Somebody new and different. How bad could he be?

He looks an ageing Elmo Parsley with them sideboards.
OK. I'll bite. Wot!?
Re: British and Argentina relations strained
« Reply #285 on: November 21, 2023, 06:26:47 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on November 21, 2023, 06:21:02 pm
OK. I'll bite. Wot!?
Blue Sage shoes. 
A little less coriander


You must have heard of him?
Re: British and Argentina relations strained
« Reply #286 on: November 21, 2023, 09:18:28 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on November 21, 2023, 06:26:47 pm
Blue Sage shoes. 
A little less coriander

You must have heard of him?
Hmm. OK. I understand, but there is still something I'm missing here. ::) But no matter. :)
Re: British and Argentina relations strained
« Reply #287 on: November 21, 2023, 09:20:46 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on November 21, 2023, 06:26:47 pm
Blue Sage shoes. 
A little less coriander


You must have heard of him?


 :wellin
Re: British and Argentina relations strained
« Reply #288 on: November 21, 2023, 09:26:13 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on November 21, 2023, 09:20:46 pm

 :wellin
I don't really get it. I guess I'm all stuck up.
Re: British and Argentina relations strained
« Reply #289 on: November 28, 2023, 05:45:42 pm »
Anyone else think Milei looks like Carm off The Bear or is it just me?
Re: British and Argentina relations strained
« Reply #290 on: November 28, 2023, 06:38:59 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on November 21, 2023, 06:26:47 pm
Blue Sage shoes. 
A little less coriander


You must have heard of him?

Re: British and Argentina relations strained
« Reply #291 on: Yesterday at 01:07:22 pm »
All going predictably terrible in Argentina as this far-right shitstain fucks everyone over except a small group of the capital-owning wealthy

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/sep/27/poverty-rate-argentina-milei


Predictably, he's now making noises about the Falklands
Re: British and Argentina relations strained
« Reply #292 on: Yesterday at 11:34:05 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 01:07:22 pm
All going predictably terrible in Argentina as this far-right shitstain fucks everyone over except a small group of the capital-owning wealthy

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/sep/27/poverty-rate-argentina-milei


Predictably, he's now making noises about the Falklands

Another example of him struggling for his own ideas.

Quote
We believe in defending everyones lives. We believe in defending everyones property. We believe in freedom of speech for everybody. We believe in freedom to worship for everybody. We believe in freedom of trade for everybody  And because in these times what happens in one country quickly has an impact in others, we believe all people should live free from tyranny and oppression, whether in the form of political oppression, economic slavery or religious fanaticism. This fundamental idea must not be mere words  it has to be supported by deeds: diplomatically, economically and materially. - Javier Milei 24/09/2024 to the UN General Assembly
Quote
Were for freedom of speech everywhere. Were for freedom to worship everywhere. Were for freedom to learn  for everybody. And because in our time, you can build a bomb in your country and bring it to my country, what goes on in your country is very much my business. And so we are for freedom from tyranny, everywhere, whether in the guise of political oppression  or economic slavery  or religious fanaticism  That most fundamental idea cannot be met with merely our support. It has to be met with our strength: diplomatically, economically, materially. - President Jed Bartlet in Episode 15, Season 4 of The West Wing.
Re: British and Argentina relations strained
« Reply #293 on: Today at 01:19:19 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 01:07:22 pm
All going predictably terrible in Argentina as this far-right shitstain fucks everyone over except a small group of the capital-owning wealthy

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/sep/27/poverty-rate-argentina-milei


Predictably, he's now making noises about the Falklands

A libertarian that has massive tarrifs on foreign imports. Libertarian my arse. There are mules for electronics in Argentina.

His 1st action was to make the pro-cops leader of the traditional right wing party his interior secretary and then change the law to limit demonstrating. Libertarian my arse.

He downplays the atrocities of the military regime. Libertarian my arse.
Re: British and Argentina relations strained
« Reply #294 on: Today at 01:55:59 am »
Everyone should be free of tyranny. Except an island that votes and identifies overwhelming as British. Everyone free of tyranny except them, who should be forced to be Argentinian. c*nts need to fuck off and Im no nationalist. Britain should defend the Falklands with everything we have while the population want to be. No ifs no buts.
Re: British and Argentina relations strained
« Reply #295 on: Today at 02:03:12 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 01:55:59 am
Everyone should be free of tyranny. Except an island that votes and identifies overwhelming as British. Everyone free of tyranny except them, who should be forced to be Argentinian. c*nts need to fuck off and Im no nationalist. Britain should defend the Falklands with everything we have while the population want to be. No ifs no buts.

Sound like he's hitting the 'Thatcher' panic button as a distraction coupled with the UK handing back Chagos Islands.
