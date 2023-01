CinemaHD is not being supported anymore. Its still pulling streams, even for new movies and series but all the drop downs for featured , popular etc aren't being refreshed.



I've been a long time user of CinemaHD and am looking for an alternative. I also have Kodi loaded and use that for anything I can't get in CinHD



Click on the Movie DB on the top right (next to search) and it changes to T,the drop downs are working on that tab.Trending stopped working last week but it was fixed in a couple of days so somebody must have updated the code.Strange thing is that the search is shit on the T so you have to change it back if you want to search.An alternative is NovaTV,don't click to download the player when prompted and then you're able to use VLC.CHD is still the best but Nova is decent.