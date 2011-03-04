Poll

Quote from: thejbs on September 15, 2024, 01:54:25 pm
That might be ok in Ireland but not in states I was referring to. In Saudi Arabia where criticism of government can get you thrown in jail, a tweet exposing the human rights abuses of the country would be illegal.  It would make it easier to crush dissent and jail people for sexuality or religious reasons.
Absolutely it is a problem when it comes to counties such as Saudi Arabia. And social media companies will need to decide if they wish to play ball. If they should go along with this, it might cause members from other countries to reconsider if they wish to participate. In reality, if, for example, Facebook played along with Saudi Arabia in such a scheme, Saudi critics would not use the platform (they would find alternatives). Though, the alternatives might not be as visible of course.

But I am talking about countries who do wish to control participation at the large social media websites. Some of them will have enough clout to force them to cooperate. Or, at least, when enough the  demand this, the social websites will have little choice but to play along.

I am not arguing for these changes - I am only trying game it out. It seems inevitable to me.
Was just chatting to an old school friend in Donegal about the mica thing. I had no idea the situation they were in. His house has to be rebuilt. The new house is estimated to be worth around 300k. He has around 400k in compensation to rebuild it. His first quote to demolish and rebuild a house thatll be worth 300k when completed just over 600k. Prices like that to demolish and rebuild are insane.
Quote from: thejbs on October  2, 2024, 08:53:18 am
Was just chatting to an old school friend in Donegal about the mica thing. I had no idea the situation they were in. His house has to be rebuilt. The new house is estimated to be worth around 300k. He has around 400k in compensation to rebuild it. His first quote to demolish and rebuild a house thatll be worth 300k when completed just over €600k. Prices like that to demolish and rebuild are insane.

Firstly, I don't think most insurance companies have taken into consideration the current costs associated with construction. There's also the possibility that with a shortage of builders and the fact insurance companies are involved those available are looking to cash in.

Apparently the costs to properly demolish the old house are astronomical as it has to be done to certain environmental standards. There's a dearth of builders at the moment. A few I know that are based in west Tyrone travel to Dublin to work as the money is lucrative. They're difficult to get for jobs closer to home.
Quote from: mickeydocs on October  8, 2024, 02:40:50 pm
Outrageous yet no doubt will be muted on here https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/michael-d-higgins-unifil-idf-irish-two-b2624425.html


Seems to be far too many people on here backing and if not backing spouting the propaganda the far right government of Isreal put out whilst they enact genocide. I don't blame the mods for not wanting to handle what would be a shit show but I believe there should be a news thread at least.

Really disappointed in a lot of posters for their lack of empathy and common sense when it comes to this when normally they have sense on other topics like Ukraine etc.
Quote from: mickeydocs on October  8, 2024, 02:40:50 pm
Outrageous yet no doubt will be muted on here https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/michael-d-higgins-unifil-idf-irish-two-b2624425.html

Utterly appalling. And this from a guy who advised the Trump administration on foreign policy:

Quote from: thejbs on October  9, 2024, 11:57:57 pm
Utterly appalling. And this from a guy who advised the Trump administration on foreign policy:



Should send a couple of ex-pats round to place to sort his opinion out.
The IDF have now fired on UNIFIL. Italian soldiers have been shot at: https://www.rte.ie/news/middle-east/2024/1010/1474643-middle-east-blog/

Italy's defence minister has summoned the Israeli ambassador, according to a government source, after the UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon said it had been hit by Israeli tank fire.

Earlier the UNIFIL force, which has some 10,000 peacekeepers in south Lebanon, said Israeli tank fire on its headquarters had wounded two members, as Israeli troops battle Hezbollah militants on the border between the two countries.

This is now directly related to Irish politics.
Quote from: mickeydocs on October 10, 2024, 03:16:35 pm
The IDF have now fired on UNIFIL. Italian soldiers have been shot at: https://www.rte.ie/news/middle-east/2024/1010/1474643-middle-east-blog/

Italy's defence minister has summoned the Israeli ambassador, according to a government source, after the UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon said it had been hit by Israeli tank fire.

Earlier the UNIFIL force, which has some 10,000 peacekeepers in south Lebanon, said Israeli tank fire on its headquarters had wounded two members, as Israeli troops battle Hezbollah militants on the border between the two countries.

This is now directly related to Irish politics.

But ultimately remains subject to American politics sadly. The Biden administration will continue to let them get away with it. Trump and Harris will likewise permit it.
Quote from: QC on October 10, 2024, 08:18:08 pm
But ultimately remains subject to American politics sadly. The Biden administration will continue to let them get away with it. Trump and Harris will likewise permit it.

The US is really an empire of shame.
How fucking full of shit is Irish government? Honestly, in so many way I love living in this country, but in ten years here they haven't moved an inch forward on any major issue apart from abortion. So here comes the new budget and lo and behold, they are peppering it with 'vote for us' crowd pleasing measures without again doing one single meaningful long term measure to build something for the future. Just more 'planning' and fucking about. While rolling in money. How the fuck have they every built anything? They seem utterly incapable of taking strategic action.
I've heard President Higgins is very ill and sadly may not be with us for much longer. He collapsed with a suspected stroke at Mary O'Rourke's funeral after having a series of mini-strokes earlier this year. Will obviously affect when the general election will be called.
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:41:36 pm
I've heard President Higgins is very ill and sadly may not be with us for much longer. He collapsed with a suspected stroke at Mary O'Rourke's funeral after having a series of mini-strokes earlier this year. Will obviously affect when the general election will be called.

Sad news.

In other shit Irish political news, The Hutch is considering in the general election.

Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:41:36 pm
I've heard President Higgins is very ill and sadly may not be with us for much longer. He collapsed with a suspected stroke at Mary O'Rourke's funeral after having a series of mini-strokes earlier this year. Will obviously affect when the general election will be called.
Surprised he never retired some time ago.  Once you get to the stage  where things become overwhelming, just pack it in.
