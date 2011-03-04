Poll

Author Topic: The Irish Politics Thread.  (Read 495254 times)

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6080 on: July 16, 2024, 09:55:17 am »
https://archive.ph/vKo2l

That bypasses the paywall from Barry's post

I understand the annoyance with the streams of asylum seekers, Irish people struggling to get by day to day and people come in and just get free benefits and accommodation, believe some were unvetted too.

Unfortunately some take it too far and are just outright racists, also protesting is fine but most use it as an excuse to act the hard man, wouldnt surprise me if some didnt even know why they were protesting.

I was born in Coolock, really some wonderful people there, the salt of the earth, some of my very best friends, but I am not blind or looking at it through rose tinted glasses, a lot of it and the surrounding areas are just pure scummy.

You could tell in school growing up with some they were destined for a life on the dole or behind bars.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6081 on: July 16, 2024, 12:03:14 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on July 16, 2024, 02:50:36 am
For a country that casts its own people all over the world you get this.

All the idiots should be banned from entering any other country.

Totally disgraceful.
I left Ireland a number of years ago for reasons to do with a lack of tolerance.

My ex-wife has African heritage. My children regularly heard the worst insults imaginable.
I live in the UK now and although there have been incidents of abuse (there is no race, this is utter nonsense based off a pseudoscience) it is much less frequent. However I do live in an affluent University city so not entirely sure if this is the case elsewhere in the UK.
 
The Irish Government needs to implement a system of education that highlights tolerance and integration.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6082 on: July 16, 2024, 03:12:23 pm »
The role of online disinformation in these events is massive.
It manifested itself at the "protest" in the form of a fraud with a megaphone shouting that the government were going to amend article 39 of the constitution and be able to force you to house immigrants in your spare room....

Interesting to hear the nonsense spoken to a reporter on newstalk this morning. One girl stated that these events are happening all over the country and the mainstream media aren't reporting it. Missing the irony that she was speaking to the mainstream media and obviously oblivious to the fact that the media is constantly reporting it.  Just her use of the term mainstream media tells you she's in an online cult. Very difficult to counter.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6083 on: July 16, 2024, 04:17:22 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on July 16, 2024, 03:12:23 pm
The role of online disinformation in these events

Maybe same folk peddling anti-vaxx nonsense a few years ago.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cz5r118gprdo
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6084 on: July 16, 2024, 08:55:06 pm »
Quote from: mickeydocs on July 16, 2024, 12:03:14 pm
Totally disgraceful.
I left Ireland a number of years ago for reasons to do with a lack of tolerance.

My ex-wife has African heritage. My children regularly heard the worst insults imaginable.
I live in the UK now and although there have been incidents of abuse (there is no race, this is utter nonsense based off a pseudoscience) it is much less frequent. However I do live in an affluent University city so not entirely sure if this is the case elsewhere in the UK.
 
The Irish Government needs to implement a system of education that highlights tolerance and integration.

Ffs. That's bloody appalling to read.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6085 on: July 30, 2024, 06:13:41 pm »
Quote from: mickeydocs on July 16, 2024, 12:03:14 pm
Totally disgraceful.
I left Ireland a number of years ago for reasons to do with a lack of tolerance.

My ex-wife has African heritage. My children regularly heard the worst insults imaginable.
I live in the UK now and although there have been incidents of abuse (there is no race, this is utter nonsense based off a pseudoscience) it is much less frequent. However I do live in an affluent University city so not entirely sure if this is the case elsewhere in the UK.
 
The Irish Government needs to implement a system of education that highlights tolerance and integration.

Being white I dont experience this but it must have been bad for you to leave. Im not sure if Ireland (ROI) is worse than UK but nobody should experience racial abuse (or any abuse).
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6086 on: Yesterday at 11:27:58 pm »
Far right rats from Coolock causing havoc in Belfast today while siding with racist loyalist thugs. Absolutely shameful. Theres some really awful shit bubbling under the surface in Ireland right now.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6087 on: Yesterday at 11:30:00 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on July 30, 2024, 06:13:41 pm
Being white I dont experience this but it must have been bad for you to leave. Im not sure if Ireland (ROI) is worse than UK but nobody should experience racial abuse (or any abuse).

My brother in law used to get called a P*ki bastard when he lived in Derry.

Hes French.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6088 on: Today at 12:24:05 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:27:58 pm
Far right rats from Coolock causing havoc in Belfast today while siding with racist loyalist thugs. Absolutely shameful. Theres some really awful shit bubbling under the surface in Ireland right now.

I love my country, but I'm so happy to not have to deal with the intolerance. Shallow, narrow minded, insecure arseholes.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6089 on: Today at 05:52:12 am »
As a (white & european) immigrant to Ireland, worst insult Ive ever had was two scrotes on e-bike shouting at me You fucking Slovakian. 😂

I was simply walking with my dogs down Grand Canal, so I have no idea how they even knew I wasnt Irish. Some sixth sense I suppose.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6090 on: Today at 07:09:09 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:27:58 pm
Far right rats from Coolock causing havoc in Belfast today while siding with racist loyalist thugs. Absolutely shameful. Theres some really awful shit bubbling under the surface in Ireland right now.

Nothing unites enemies more than having a common foe, as irrational as that is to average folk generally, certainly in this case.
