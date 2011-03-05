Poll

The Irish Politics Thread.

Crosby Nick

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
Reply #6000 on: March 25, 2024, 09:35:29 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on March 25, 2024, 09:14:59 am
In a nutshell, yes.

Coupled with governments not investing in public housing, the massive number of construction businesses that collapsed from and since the GFC, plus the huge jump in building costs for raw materials.

Theres so much land to build on in Australia and NZ though? Or is the problem that everyone wants the ocean view? Or is it just the exterminate property prices in those places skewing the averages? Couldnt believe how built up some of the western suburbs of Sydney have got when I was back there in December. But very tour guide we had was bemoaning the property prices, with a bit of blame thrown in for overseas investors.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
Reply #6001 on: March 25, 2024, 09:40:15 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 25, 2024, 09:35:29 am
Theres so much land to build on in Australia and NZ though? Or is the problem that everyone wants the ocean view? Or is it just the exterminate property prices in those places skewing the averages? Couldnt believe how built up some of the western suburbs of Sydney have got when I was back there in December. But very tour guide we had was bemoaning the property prices, with a bit of blame thrown in for overseas investors.
Although huge, the whole interior of Australia is pretty unbearable. The population density for most of Australia is tiny, but for mostly very practical/understandable reasons. And, it is only going to get worse.

But I expect Government policy makes the situation worse. After all, it does have an enormous coastline too. I'd be interested to hear from the Australians here.
thejbs

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
Reply #6002 on: March 25, 2024, 09:55:04 am
Loads of factors at play in both Australia and in Ireland, and in both cases the government are failing. Even factors like the number of people per house. An ageing population of empty nesters means that old couples (like my parents) are living in buildings that can comfortably house 6. They wanted to switch to a small bungalow a decade ago but at that point couldnt find anything suitable.
Crosby Nick

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
Reply #6003 on: March 25, 2024, 10:05:30 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on March 25, 2024, 09:40:15 am
Although huge, the whole interior of Australia is pretty unbearable. The population density for most of Australia is tiny, but for mostly very practical/understandable reasons. And, it is only going to get worse.

But I expect Government policy makes the situation worse. After all, it does have an enormous coastline too. I'd be interested to hear from the Australians here.

Thats true, should have said about vast parts being inhabitable. But I remember you used to see plenty of building work going on on the outskirts of towns.
BarryCrocker

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
Reply #6004 on: March 25, 2024, 10:50:50 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on March 25, 2024, 09:40:15 am
Although huge, the whole interior of Australia is pretty unbearable. The population density for most of Australia is tiny, but for mostly very practical/understandable reasons. And, it is only going to get worse.

But I expect Government policy makes the situation worse. After all, it does have an enormous coastline too. I'd be interested to hear from the Australians here.

Australia suffers from the tyranny of distance. About 50% of the population lives in 3 cities (Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane) which are spread out over 1,800kms (1,100mi).
Statto Red

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
Reply #6005 on: March 25, 2024, 11:48:54 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on March 25, 2024, 10:50:50 am
Australia suffers from the tyranny of distance. About 50% of the population lives in 3 cities (Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane) which are spread out over 1,800kms (1,100mi).

Australia is about the size of the US isn't it, maybe bigger, Perth to Sydney is something like 2000 miles, Perth is closer to capital cities of other countries than it is to Canberra, but most of the interior is outback/desert & pretty much uninhabitable, temperatures can get 40C to 50C in summer too.
Indomitable_Carp

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
Reply #6006 on: March 25, 2024, 12:13:07 pm
Building out is still a problem in Australia though, for the simple fact that the wider you spread out, the more infrastructure you need. The average Australian house is something like 2.5 times the size of the average British house, let alone European-style apartments.

Melbourne, a city of about 5.5 million people, is spread over 80kms from East-to-West and North-to-South. That's a huge area, and most of it taken up by wide roads, pavements (which people don't use because every drives by necessity) and single-story surburban housing. To compare, it's about 60kms from M25 East to M25 West around London, an area of about 10 million people.

I was trying to commute across Melbourne by public transport to get to building sites. It's okay if you wantr to go from suburb to the centre, but suburb to suburb is absolutely hopeless, sometimes with 2+ hours commutes either way. My girlfriend lived in basically the next suburb along, and it was either two buses (or a train and bus) that took nearly an hour if you missed the connection, or else a 1 hour and 20 minute walk. I got a car as soon as I could.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
Reply #6007 on: March 25, 2024, 12:19:40 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on March 25, 2024, 12:13:07 pm
Building out is still a problem in Australia though, for the simple fact that the wider you spread out, the more infrastructure you need. The average Australian house is something like 2.5 times the size of the average British house, let alone European-style apartments.

Melbourne, a city of about 5.5 million people, is spread over 80kms from East-to-West and North-to-South. That's a huge area, and most of it taken up by wide roads, pavements (which people don't use because every drives by necessity) and single-story surburban housing. To compare, it's about 60kms from M25 East to M25 West around London, an area of about 10 million people.

I was trying to commute across Melbourne by public transport to get to building sites. It's okay if you wantr to go from suburb to the centre, but suburb to suburb is absolutely hopeless, sometimes with 2+ hours commutes either way. My girlfriend lived in basically the next suburb along, and it was either two buses (or a train and bus) that took nearly an hour if you missed the connection, or else a 1 hour and 20 minute walk. I got a car as soon as I could.
You could have just got a closer girlfriend.
Indomitable_Carp

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
Reply #6008 on: March 25, 2024, 12:38:17 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on March 25, 2024, 12:19:40 pm
You could have just got a closer girlfriend.

 ;D

She's actually my wife now so it was worth it.
afc tukrish

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
Reply #6009 on: March 25, 2024, 02:15:24 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on March 25, 2024, 12:38:17 pm
;D

She's actually my wife now so it was worth it.

So you got a closer spouse?
Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
Reply #6010 on: March 25, 2024, 02:25:28 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on March 25, 2024, 12:38:17 pm
;D

She's actually my wife now so it was worth it.
Does your wife monitor your social media activity?

My wife is perfection personified.
Crosby Nick

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
Reply #6011 on: March 25, 2024, 02:41:44 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on March 25, 2024, 02:25:28 pm
Does your wife monitor your social media activity?

My wife is perfection personified.

No she doesnt and yes, yours is.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
Reply #6012 on: March 25, 2024, 02:43:27 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 25, 2024, 02:41:44 pm
No she doesnt and yes, yours is.
Hey. You can't be too careful!  ;)  ;D
GreatEx

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
Reply #6013 on: March 25, 2024, 09:45:42 pm
Australia needs to invest in regional towns and cities to help them become major population and economic centres; places like Newcastle, which is 200km north of Sydney and has a charming coastal CBD, has much of the infrastructure already in place yet remains a ghost town in many parts, even Main Street. Every time I go there I ask myself why this isn't a thriving city of 1 million, not a battling town of 300,000. I expect this tale is played out in many other places (Launceston has a similar vibe, never been to Townsville or Rockhampton). There's a lack of imagination in our urban planning, everyone flocks to Sydney and Melbourne and commutes 2-3 hours a day. You'd think the WFH revolution would change things; at the very least you'd hope it would push more economic activity to the suburbs and give us more of that "nation of villages " feel that Paris and London have.

Anyway, Ireland. :)
Sarge

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
Reply #6014 on: March 26, 2024, 09:33:16 pm
Quote from: thejbs on March 24, 2024, 07:14:57 pm
The Irish government can afford to build apartments and houses without venture capitalists being involved. As it is, they actually subsidise them.

Correct and SF put a Motion to the Dail and it was voted down by Government, Elections here are going to be vicious.
fowlermagic

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
Reply #6015 on: March 27, 2024, 04:36:44 pm
Quote from: thejbs on March 24, 2024, 07:14:57 pm
The Irish government can afford to build apartments and houses without venture capitalists being involved. As it is, they actually subsidise them.

Would we really want the government building our houses as based on how the children's hospital costs have spiraled, the average build cost for a 3 bed house would be 300% more than budgeted for, still unfinished and miss their deadline by a decade.

I really don't understand why builders don't build semi-detached houses instead of detached. Same site pretty much, two homes n their profits surely would be greater while the cost to buy a semi-detached surely would be less for people desperate to get out of a flat / parents home. I see a wee development in the village with four detached homes costing 450k each, could probably accommodate six or even eight semi-detached homes costing 375k each.

Eventually i can see mostly poorly built apartment getting thrown up as that's what happening elsewhere n a 2 bed flat will cost nearly as much as a detached home. Problem "solved" with huge mortgages wrapped around our neck for a third of the living space.
GreatEx

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
Reply #6016 on: March 27, 2024, 09:32:40 pm
We call them duplexes down under, and they're all the rage. Developer buys a humble and dated red brick bungalow with a pretty garden and lovely tall trees on a 530sqm block for 1.5 million AUD, bulldozes the lot of it into the sea, builds a giant, austere concrete cube with black timber slats on the facade for style, taking up the entire block, adds two driveways and two doors, and sells each residence for 2M AUD. Everybody wins.
DangerScouse

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
Reply #6017 on: Today at 08:07:05 am
https://www.belfastlive.co.uk/news/northern-ireland/husband-wife-co-down-charged-28907532

In unrelated news, 61 year old Jeffrey Donaldson has deleted all of his social media accounts.
Barneylfc∗

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
Reply #6018 on: Today at 08:36:03 am
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 08:07:05 am
https://www.belfastlive.co.uk/news/northern-ireland/husband-wife-co-down-charged-28907532

In unrelated news, 61 year old Jeffrey Donaldson has deleted all of his social media accounts.

61 year old Jeffrey Donaldson from County Down.
thejbs

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
Reply #6019 on: Today at 12:48:06 pm
Could all be a coincidence, but doesnt look good, does it 😳
