There is an affordable housung crisis across Western Europe.



This is driven by Goverments handing over housing provision to the housing development market to the private sector for decadess have only built when profits to be made..despite efforts to get developers to increase affordable housing this has been battered away as the building industry supports right wing parties.



Its win win for building industry as low supply and high demand increases value of new build sales....and also those who bought houses 20 /30 years sitting on huge equity.....but now...their kids cant afford there own houses.



And the right wing play the 'biscuit joke' and say look at those immigrants taking your houses....



fact is the house owning population have neen happy to grow fat on the lack of Goverment House building thus increasing their property values and even become multi house owners renting out ... these factors and many more ..low earnings ..high inflation and 'expectation' of availability of quality housing actually existing... are the real factors.



Are you Racist? and right to be upset....dunno..

but anyone who blames immagration for decades in the making housing crisis has been well and truly suckered by the populist right...and the right wing capitalists who created this mess