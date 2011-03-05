Poll

So who are you?

FF
21 (6.6%)
SF
119 (37.5%)
FG
20 (6.3%)
Labour
70 (22.1%)
GP
11 (3.5%)
Ind/Others
76 (24%)

Total Members Voted: 317

« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 143 144 145 146 147 [148]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Irish Politics Thread.  (Read 424469 times)

Online Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,285
  • Is it getting better?
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5880 on: Today at 11:17:13 am »
I'm right beside the Courthouse in Cork and the whole place has been evacuated for a bomb scare.
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,568
  • Truthiness
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5881 on: Today at 11:25:31 am »
Quote from: jangle rovers jiffy on Today at 11:11:15 am
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:00:15 am
Was this before 1948 when they went into the Costello government, or in 1973 when Brendan Corish joined the Liam Cosgrave govt?

2011 Tommy Broughan always had my vote

Removed - mistook your age for your post quantity
« Last Edit: Today at 11:35:39 am by Ray K »
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline jangle rovers jiffy

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 34
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5882 on: Today at 11:26:38 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:12:05 am
I'd understand where you're coming from if the mindless destruction of Dublin last night was anything to do with these group of men you are concerned about (despite the fact these group of men most likely won't ever commit any crime you are fearful of them committing).

But it wasn't. It's just being used as a convenient excuse for inexcusable voilence.

Last night was just scumbags doing  what they wanted cause they know they can do what they want I agree with you on that. My concerns haven't lead me to stand outside abusing migrants or guards it was more about what is going on here there was no comms put out to anyone and telling my kids just to be cautious as there would be lots of shite happening around there from all sides. Young lad was out jogging last night when town was being upended first thought wasto go pick him up as you wouldn't know if that shite would spread out and the centres in the suburbs be targeted 
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5883 on: Today at 11:30:14 am »
Quote from: jangle rovers jiffy on Today at 11:26:38 am
Last night was just scumbags doing  what they wanted cause they know they can do what they want I agree with you on that. My concerns haven't lead me to stand outside abusing migrants or guards it was more about what is going on here there was no comms put out to anyone and telling my kids just to be cautious as there would be lots of shite happening around there from all sides. Young lad was out jogging last night when town was being upended first thought wasto go pick him up as you wouldn't know if that shite would spread out and the centres in the suburbs be targeted

From all sides'?
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,498
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5884 on: Today at 11:40:18 am »
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 11:17:13 am
I'm right beside the Courthouse in Cork and the whole place has been evacuated for a bomb scare.

My mates just gone for a little trip to Cork and Dublin. Looks like hes picked a cracking week for it.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,083
  • The first five yards........
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5885 on: Today at 11:40:22 am »
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 10:12:56 am
My friend works for the police who deals with the boats coming over the channel. There are next to no women and children coming over, and they are coming over every week in thousands.

There is also a hotel right next to my gym housing migrants and all of them are African men between the ages of 20-35. These are just facts, and I bet in your city or anyone else's city where the government have paid to house migrants, you can go to the hotel yourself and see for yourself what the situation is like.

From what I have seen, it was an African who carried out this attack. I've also seen videos in France of African migrants doing the same thing to children in parks. This isn't an isolated incident unfortunately.

I don't pretend to know the 'ins' and 'outs' of what's going in Ireland, but I've heard your thoughts before. All those Irishmen - "of fighting age" I guess - who were in England when I was a kid at school. No wives, no girlfriends, no family, often drunk, often violent, often living together in lodging houses and seeking work together in certain well-defined sectors of the economy. "Gangs" in other words.

The people who said this were either ignorant or bigoted racists. 
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Buster Gonad

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 8
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5886 on: Today at 11:48:42 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 11:40:18 am
My mates just gone for a little trip to Cork and Dublin. Looks like hes picked a cracking week for it.

It's the only time Dublin City will be safe to visit. For once the dangerous local scumbags will be policed. But yea he's gonna listen to some ignorant shite.
Logged

Online Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,285
  • Is it getting better?
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5887 on: Today at 12:01:16 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 11:40:18 am
My mates just gone for a little trip to Cork and Dublin. Looks like hes picked a cracking week for it.

All finished now.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,498
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5888 on: Today at 12:07:16 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Today at 11:48:42 am
It's the only time Dublin City will be safe to visit. For once the dangerous local scumbags will be policed. But yea he's gonna listen to some ignorant shite.

Youve met his girlfriend too then?

Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 12:01:16 pm
All finished now.

Good stuff.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,045
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5889 on: Today at 12:08:44 pm »
Some terrible posts in here (and that's just Crosby Nick).
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,390
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5890 on: Today at 12:14:27 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 11:10:18 am

Yep. My Irish Dad used to see those signs when he moved to England for work in the early 1960s.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,045
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5891 on: Today at 12:25:54 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:14:27 pm
Yep. My Irish Dad used to see those signs when he moved to England for work in the early 1960s.

I remember the Englishman, Irishman and Scotsman jokes.

The Irishman was always the thick one.  Thick paddys.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:28:24 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline NightDancer

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 248
  • Bleep Bloop Bleep Bloop
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5892 on: Today at 01:04:16 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 11:17:13 am
I'm right beside the Courthouse in Cork and the whole place has been evacuated for a bomb scare.



Just saw on another LFC site a poster saying the Mercy Hospital in Cork was also evacuated around lunch time  due to another bomb scare.
Logged
What's your pleasure?

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,771
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5893 on: Today at 01:12:36 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:25:54 pm
I remember the Englishman, Irishman and Scotsman jokes.

The Irishman was always the thick one.  Thick paddys.

Quote
Three men die on Christmas Eve.

St Peter meets them at the Pearly Gates and says 'To get into Heaven, you must have something on you that represents Christmas.'

The Englishman flicks on his lighter and says "It's a candle" and St. Peter lets him pass.

The Welsh man produces a set of keys and jingles them and says "It's sleigh bells" and St. Peter lets him pass.

The Irish man pulls out a G-String and bra. St. Peter says "How do they represent Christmas?"

Paddy says "They're Carols."!!


Is right Paddy  :D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,083
  • The first five yards........
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5894 on: Today at 01:12:41 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:25:54 pm
I remember the Englishman, Irishman and Scotsman jokes.

The Irishman was always the thick one.  Thick paddys.

Not always. There's the famous "joists and girders" joke.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,285
  • Is it getting better?
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5895 on: Today at 01:29:19 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:25:54 pm
I remember the Englishman, Irishman and Scotsman jokes.

The Irishman was always the thick one.  Thick paddys.

Amazingly pervasive. I remember me and a buddy chatting to a South African bloke we'd met while interrailing in the late 80s, and after a while he said to us, hey I thought you Irish were supposed to be fucking stupid.
Logged

Offline "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,337
  • blazed
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5896 on: Today at 01:29:33 pm »
I was trying to figure out why the far right are protesting an isolated (and deplorable) stabbing incident. Read a lot of news articles on google, couldn't figure our why. No mention of the perpetrator at all anywhere.

Only just found out on Twitter that the aggressor is an Algerian Muslim bloke. Makes sense now.



Logged
Phuk yoo

Online Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,285
  • Is it getting better?
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5897 on: Today at 01:30:29 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 01:29:33 pm
I was trying to figure out why the far right are protesting an isolated (and deplorable) stabbing incident. Read a lot of news articles on google, couldn't figure our why. No mention of the perpetrator at all anywhere.

Only just found out on Twitter that the aggressor is an Algerian Muslim bloke. Makes sense now.

Who apparently has been living in Ireland for 20 years.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,771
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5898 on: Today at 01:31:41 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 01:29:33 pm
I was trying to figure out why the far right are protesting an isolated (and deplorable) stabbing incident. Read a lot of news articles on google, couldn't figure our why. No mention of the perpetrator at all anywhere.

Only just found out on Twitter that the aggressor is an Algerian Muslim bloke. Makes sense now.

That's an Irish citizen and has lived here for over 20 years.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,498
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5899 on: Today at 01:32:11 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 01:29:19 pm
Amazingly pervasive. I remember me and a buddy chatting to a South African bloke we'd met while interrailing in the late 80s, and after a while he said to us, hey I thought you Irish were supposed to be fucking stupid.

Brave man to be bringing up national stereotypes at that time.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,142
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5900 on: Today at 01:33:45 pm »
it's possibly too soon for it, and the irish politics thread might not be the best venue but, entirely away from the anti-migration/xenophobic rhetoric that's clouded social media and possibly reached this thread (not read it all), I do think there's a conversation to be had about policing and reporting standards when it comes to events like yesterday.

the juxtaposition of the mindless violence of both events (although not on the same scale; attempted murder of children is clearly the most callous crime here) bring it quite starkly into view.

for reasons most likely originating in a commendable desire to 'keep the peace' in communities, and to nip in the bud risks of reprisals, in reporting of events (in the past in the UK) like yesterday's stabbings work extremely hard to couch events in passive, uncertain and ambiguous terms. the same applies for the language used - it's softer, less aggressive, less likely to cause conflict. but this same standard isn't applied when 'keeping the peace' has long been lost, for example during last night's riots.

if you look at this BBC article from their Dublin reporter you'll see examples of both these things - https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-67516612 - There's no news article about the stabbings only anymore by the way, it's all shoved into collective articles predominantly covering the riots.

For a start, the article references a previous BBC report last night saying 'five hurt in stabbings' in the headline - omitting that two are in critical condition and they're mostly toddlers.

The articles speak in riddles about the suspect rather than reporting directly and fully, clearly omitting a detail deliberately (in media training this is referred to as 'tell the truth, and nothing but the truth, just not the whole truth'):  "It is understood that included false claims that the attacker was a foreign national. Sources have indicated to the BBC that the man suspected of carrying out the attack is an Irish citizen in his late 40s who has lived in the country for 20 years."

There's no description of the suspect - they're in custody, so there's no real pressing urgency for it. But I think media would do well to be up front if they're opting not to report in their usual way (eg about height, build, ethnicity, recognisable features etc) instead of silently ignoring its omission. They're implying the person got irish citizenship 20 years ago and lived somewhere else before that, but omitting details about whether they're a duel citizen or renounced citizenship. Again, I think the lack of up front clarity about why media are doing this (either under instruction from police/state guidance, or of their own volition) adds the unnecessary risk of antagonising some to a degree.

A further example of the deliberate lack of clarity in statements and surrounding reporting comes from Drew Harris (Garda Commissioner) who said "We know what happened, but the motive for this is entirely unclear."

Now granted, a lot (probably most) of this can be explained by this now being an active police investigation which I fully understand. But I don't know how widespread that media literacy and awareness of media sensitivities around upcoming prosecutions is. Absence of clarity is unnecessary from the media - they can state 'we are choosing not to report on x because of y justification'.

Anyway, that's the reporting of the suspect of attempted infanticide. In contrast here's police statements and media reporting of the riots (which - it should be noted - are also currently under police investigation with 32 suspects due in court today)

Quotes from the article:
'Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, said there had been an "element of radicalisation" to the riot.'
The "extraordinary outbreak of violence" had come after "hateful assumptions" were made based on material circulating online in the wake of the stabbings, he added.
Mr Harris blamed the rioting on a "lunatic, hooligan faction driven by a far-right ideology".

The contrast in Commissioner Harris's directness and assertiveness and certainty couldn't be more stark. Including certainty about complex, and difficult to attribute, accusations of ideology and of radicalisation. Things that we know police and media statements would usually not amplify (as shown in reporting of the stabbings).

You then have the Taoiseach referring to the riots as "an attack on our society and the rule of law" (correctly) - but for some reason relativises the attempted killing of kids and teachers as if they are not:  "Yesterday we experienced two terrible attacks - the first was an attack on innocent children; the second was an attack on our society and the rule of law"

Now, I'm not here to argue against those conclusions. Irish friends have told me things like this have been bubbling in Dublin a long time. To my limited understanding from afar, I agree with Harris. I just think that it's approaching time to have proper conversations (in the right forums of media/government/police/academics etc) about how communication could change to better adapt to achieve the goals they originally set out for (which include trying to reduce the risk of violent reactions like last night).

Jumping back to the point of this comment though, it feels like the accepted norms of reporting of crimes that could in time prove to be (or linked to) terrorism should probably come under review now we're 23 years into the 21st century. I think we often tend to repress (at least passively, if not actively) difficult discussions for entirely empathetical reasons. I don't think they are achieving the goals they set out to achieve (quelling unrest) and think there's also a high probability of other unintended consequences when it comes to discourse around difficult to discuss events like these.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:38:56 pm by classycarra »
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,377
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5901 on: Today at 01:52:39 pm »
A quote from the delivery man who intervened with his crash helmet.

I] just hit him in the head with all power I have. And he fell down. And I hit him and then come other people and start to to kick him.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/world-europe-67512628
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,492
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5902 on: Today at 01:56:24 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 01:52:39 pm
A quote from the delivery man who intervened with his crash helmet.

I] just hit him in the head with all power I have. And he fell down. And I hit him and then come other people and start to to kick him.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/world-europe-67512628

Caio Benicio, another pesky immigrant?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,285
  • Is it getting better?
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5903 on: Today at 01:59:43 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:56:24 pm
Caio Benicio, another pesky immigrant?

Weren't they lucky he was of fighting age....
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 143 144 145 146 147 [148]   Go Up
« previous next »
 