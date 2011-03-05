Poll

So who are you?

Author Topic: The Irish Politics Thread.  (Read 424271 times)

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5880 on: Today at 11:17:13 am »
I'm right beside the Courthouse in Cork and the whole place has been evacuated for a bomb scare.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5881 on: Today at 11:25:31 am »
Quote from: jangle rovers jiffy on Today at 11:11:15 am
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:00:15 am
Was this before 1948 when they went into the Costello government, or in 1973 when Brendan Corish joined the Liam Cosgrave govt?

2011 Tommy Broughan always had my vote

Removed - mistook your age for your post quantity
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5882 on: Today at 11:26:38 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:12:05 am
I'd understand where you're coming from if the mindless destruction of Dublin last night was anything to do with these group of men you are concerned about (despite the fact these group of men most likely won't ever commit any crime you are fearful of them committing).

But it wasn't. It's just being used as a convenient excuse for inexcusable voilence.

Last night was just scumbags doing  what they wanted cause they know they can do what they want I agree with you on that. My concerns haven't lead me to stand outside abusing migrants or guards it was more about what is going on here there was no comms put out to anyone and telling my kids just to be cautious as there would be lots of shite happening around there from all sides. Young lad was out jogging last night when town was being upended first thought wasto go pick him up as you wouldn't know if that shite would spread out and the centres in the suburbs be targeted 
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5883 on: Today at 11:30:14 am »
Quote from: jangle rovers jiffy on Today at 11:26:38 am
Last night was just scumbags doing  what they wanted cause they know they can do what they want I agree with you on that. My concerns haven't lead me to stand outside abusing migrants or guards it was more about what is going on here there was no comms put out to anyone and telling my kids just to be cautious as there would be lots of shite happening around there from all sides. Young lad was out jogging last night when town was being upended first thought wasto go pick him up as you wouldn't know if that shite would spread out and the centres in the suburbs be targeted

From all sides'?
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5884 on: Today at 11:40:18 am »
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 11:17:13 am
I'm right beside the Courthouse in Cork and the whole place has been evacuated for a bomb scare.

My mates just gone for a little trip to Cork and Dublin. Looks like hes picked a cracking week for it.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5885 on: Today at 11:40:22 am »
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 10:12:56 am
My friend works for the police who deals with the boats coming over the channel. There are next to no women and children coming over, and they are coming over every week in thousands.

There is also a hotel right next to my gym housing migrants and all of them are African men between the ages of 20-35. These are just facts, and I bet in your city or anyone else's city where the government have paid to house migrants, you can go to the hotel yourself and see for yourself what the situation is like.

From what I have seen, it was an African who carried out this attack. I've also seen videos in France of African migrants doing the same thing to children in parks. This isn't an isolated incident unfortunately.

I don't pretend to know the 'ins' and 'outs' of what's going in Ireland, but I've heard your thoughts before. All those Irishmen - "of fighting age" I guess - who were in England when I was a kid at school. No wives, no girlfriends, no family, often drunk, often violent, often living together in lodging houses and seeking work together in certain well-defined sectors of the economy. "Gangs" in other words.

The people who said this were either ignorant or bigoted racists. 
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5886 on: Today at 11:48:42 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 11:40:18 am
My mates just gone for a little trip to Cork and Dublin. Looks like hes picked a cracking week for it.

It's the only time Dublin City will be safe to visit. For once the dangerous local scumbags will be policed. But yea he's gonna listen to some ignorant shite.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5887 on: Today at 12:01:16 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 11:40:18 am
My mates just gone for a little trip to Cork and Dublin. Looks like hes picked a cracking week for it.

All finished now.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5888 on: Today at 12:07:16 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Today at 11:48:42 am
It's the only time Dublin City will be safe to visit. For once the dangerous local scumbags will be policed. But yea he's gonna listen to some ignorant shite.

Youve met his girlfriend too then?

Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 12:01:16 pm
All finished now.

Good stuff.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5889 on: Today at 12:08:44 pm »
Some terrible posts in here (and that's just Crosby Nick).
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5890 on: Today at 12:14:27 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 11:10:18 am

Yep. My Irish Dad used to see those signs when he moved to England for work in the early 1960s.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5891 on: Today at 12:25:54 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:14:27 pm
Yep. My Irish Dad used to see those signs when he moved to England for work in the early 1960s.

I remember the Englishman, Irishman and Scotsman jokes.

The Irishman was always the thick one.  Thick paddys.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:28:24 pm by Red-Soldier »
